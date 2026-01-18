17.01.2026, 09:10 30161
Prospects of Cooperation with Latvia Discussed at the Kazakh Foreign Ministry
Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan Arman Issetov met with Ambassador of the Republic of Latvia Dace Rutka, Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan reports.
During the meeting, the parties discussed the current state and prospects for the development of Kazakh-Latvian cooperation in the political, trade, economic, cultural, and humanitarian spheres.
Particular attention was paid to expanding cooperation in the transport and logistics and agricultural sectors, which are of key importance for increasing the volume of mutual trade.
The sides expressed their readiness to continue close cooperation in various areas of mutual interest, and the schedule of bilateral events for 2026 was also discussed.
Following the meeting, the diplomats reaffirmed their commitment to continuing a substantive dialogue and further deepening comprehensive cooperation between the two countries.
17.01.2026, 13:50 29726
President appoints new top military commander
By Presidential Decree, Kanysh Abubakirov has been appointed First Deputy Minister of Defense and Chief of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Kazakhstan, Qazinform News Agency cites the Akorda press service.
Kanysh Abubakirov succeeds Sultan Kamaletdinov, who has been relieved of the post by the respective presidential decree.
Abubakirov was born on February 12, 1977, in the Turkistan region. He is a graduate of the Military Academy of the Armed Forces of the Republic of Kazakhstan and the National Defense University.
Over the years, he has held various leadership positions, including Deputy Commander of the Airmobile Forces and Head of the Combat Training Department. He also served as Chief of Staff and First Deputy Commander of the Air Assault Forces, Commander of the Regional Command 'West,' and Commander of the Air Assault Forces of the Ground Forces.
Kanysh Abubakirov also served as the Chief of the Main Staff and First Deputy Commander-in-Chief of the Ground Forces.
16.01.2026, 20:14 55521
Cooperation in Artificial Intelligence and Digital Technologies Discussed in Hong Kong
As part of an initiative to develop cooperation in the field of artificial intelligence and information technology between the regions of Kazakhstan and Hong Kong, a meeting was held at the Consulate General of the Republic of Kazakhstan in Hong Kong SAR with representatives of Huazhi Future, ChinoLite, and OMIS Inc. from Pavlodar city, Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan reports.
Taking into account the participating companies experience of cooperation with Hong Kong law enforcement agencies, Bauyrzhan Dosmanbetov, Consul General of the Republic of Kazakhstan in Hong Kong SAR, informed the Hong Kong companies of Kazakhstan’s interest in implementing AI-based solutions in security systems, facial recognition technologies, and efforts to combat cybercrime and drug trafficking in the regions of Kazakhstan.
On their part, representatives of Huazhi Future presented data centers that have been commissioned in Chongqing, Hangzhou, and Shenzhen in mainland China. In light of the growing global demand for computing power, the CEO of Huazhi Future expressed interest in building data centers in Kazakhstan.
The parties emphasized the significance of President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev’s initiative to declare 2026 as the Year of Digitalization and Artificial Intelligence in Kazakhstan. In this regard, the Consul General expressed interest in organizing joint events, hackathons, and startup presentations.
16.01.2026, 19:20 55771
Legal Cooperation with Kazakhstan Discussed in the Capital of Hungary
A meeting was held between Ambassador of Kazakhstan Abzal Saparbekuly and Prosecutor General of Hungary Gábor Bálint Nagy, Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan reports.
During the meeting, the parties discussed issues related to the expansion and deepening of cooperation between the prosecution authorities of Kazakhstan and Hungary. It was noted that both countries attach particular importance to matters of mutual legal assistance.
Ambassador Saparbekuly provided a detailed briefing on the ongoing reform of Kazakhstan’s law-enforcement system. In particular, within the framework of the principles of "A Just Kazakhstan" and "Law and Order," he emphasized the strengthening of preventive legal supervision - especially within the prosecution system - as well as measures aimed at protecting the rights of citizens and businesses, combating corruption, and introducing digital solutions. The high level of cooperation between the two countries in the field of international legal cooperation was also highlighted.
For his part, the Prosecutor General of Hungary highly praised Kazakhstan’s domestic reforms, especially in the legislative and legal spheres. He noted that he had been thoroughly informed about the progress of these reforms during the visit of the Chairman of the Supreme Court of Kazakhstan, Aslambek Mergaliyev, to Budapest on November 4, 2025. In this context, the importance of further strengthening cooperation between the prosecution authorities of the two countries was emphasized, including through the exchange of experience in the legal and humanitarian fields.
In addition, Gábor Bálint Nagy noted that cooperation between the prosecution authorities of Kazakhstan and Hungary is effective and constructive. He informed the Kazakh side about the introduction of digital technologies in the activities of the Hungarian prosecution service and expressed interest in exchanging experience with Kazakhstan in the field of digitalization, including the application of artificial intelligence technologies.
At the conclusion of the meeting, the parties expressed mutual interest in continuing and further developing close cooperation between the Embassy of the Republic of Kazakhstan and the Office of the Prosecutor General of Hungary.
16.01.2026, 18:45 30406
Kazakhstan-Thailand Trade and Economic Cooperation Reaches a New Level
Ambassador of Kazakhstan to Thailand, Margulan Baimukhan, held a meeting with the Minister of Commerce of Thailand, Suphajee Suthumpun, Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan reports.
During the meeting, the parties reaffirmed their mutual interest in further developing trade, economic and investment cooperation, noting the high level of bilateral relations based on 33 years of diplomatic ties between Kazakhstan and Thailand.
The Kazakh diplomat informed the interlocutor that the President of the Republic of Kazakhstan, Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, has declared the current year the Year of Digitalization. Kazakhstan is consistently advancing its digital economy, with the international IT Astana Hub in operation, and has adopted a Digital Code that establishes a modern and transparent regulatory framework for the development of the digital sector. It was noted that the recently signed Kazakhstan-Thailand Memorandum on cooperation in the digital sphere provides a solid basis for practical engagement in digital trade, fintech, cybersecurity and smart logistics. In addition, Kazakhstan’s initiative to establish a UN ESCAP Digital Solutions Center was presented.
The Ambassador underlined that Thailand is one of Kazakhstan’s key partners in Southeast Asia, noting that approximately 70 percent of Thailand’s trade with Central Asian countries is conducted with Kazakhstan. He also expressed hope that Thailand’s parliamentary elections scheduled for 8 February 2026 would take place in a constructive atmosphere and contribute to the country’s continued stability and sustainable development.
The discussion highlighted the intensification of political contacts in 2024-2025, as well as the steady positive dynamics of bilateral trade. In the first eleven months of 2025, trade turnover increased by 7.5 percent, reaching 235.5 million US dollars. The parties agreed that the existing potential for trade and economic cooperation significantly exceeds current figures.
Particular attention was paid to the launch of the Joint Trade Committee and the Working Group on Agriculture, consideration of opening a Thai Trade Representative Office in Astana or Almaty, as well as prospects for advancing agreements on mutual investment protection and the avoidance of double taxation.
Kazakhstan confirmed its readiness to expand cooperation in the agro-industrial sector, citing the Sea Value project in the Almaty region as a successful example of investment partnership. The parties also exchanged views on transit and logistics cooperation, including the use of the Middle Corridor, and the development of tourism following the launch of direct flights between Almaty, Shymkent and Bangkok.
For her part, Minister of Commerce Suphajee Suthumpun emphasized the importance Thailand attaches to strengthening comprehensive trade and economic cooperation with Kazakhstan, viewing it as a key partner in Central Asia.
The Minister also expressed interest in considering an invitation to visit Kazakhstan, during which meetings of bilateral cooperation mechanisms, including the Joint Trade Committee, as well as business missions involving representatives of the business communities of both countries, could be organized.
The Thai side expressed interest in deepening cooperation in digital solutions, including the use of digitalization to enhance productivity, efficiency and competitiveness in industrial and agro-industrial sectors, support small and medium-sized enterprises, and develop modern value-added chains.
In addition, readiness was confirmed to facilitate the advancement of the draft bilateral agreements currently under consideration and to continue a substantive dialogue on issues related to critical materials and rare earth resources of mutual interest.
The role of Kazakhstan as a reliable transit and logistics hub was underscored, as well as its potential to serve as a gateway for Thai companies seeking greater access to the markets of Central Asia and the CIS, using existing infrastructure and international transport corridors.
At the conclusion of the meeting, the parties reaffirmed their commitment to continued constructive dialogue and expressed confidence that the progressive development of cooperation would further strengthen Kazakhstan-Thailand relations and elevate them to a new qualitative level.
16.01.2026, 17:40 56116
Kazakhstan and Serbia in Focus of Partnership Cooperation
As part of the development of business cooperation between Kazakhstan and Serbia, a meeting was held between the Ambassador of the Republic of Kazakhstan to Serbia Madi Atamkulov and the Executive Director of the National Alliance for Local Economic Development (NALED), as well as the founder of the ethnocultural organization "Etno Mreža" in Serbia, Violeta Jovanović, Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan reports.
During the meeting, Executive Director Jovanović briefed the Ambassador of Kazakhstan on the activities of the leading public-private association NALED, which promotes the improvement of the business climate, sustainable economic development, and support for foreign investments.
Ambassador Atamkulov emphasized the importance of strengthening business relations between Kazakhstan and Serbia, noting that both countries have significant potential for mutually beneficial cooperation in trade, investment, and innovation.
Executive Director Jovanović also presented the mission of the ethnocultural organization "Etno Mreža", aimed at promoting authentic products that reflect national traditions and cultural identity.
During the meeting, the parties discussed the potential for experience exchange between Serbia and Kazakhstan, the development of cultural cooperation, and the support of projects contributing to the preservation of cultural heritage.
The Kazakh diplomat expressed interest in expanding cooperation with Serbia in economic and cultural spheres, emphasizing Kazakhstan’s readiness to implement joint projects aimed at improving the business climate, supporting investments, and strengthening bilateral ties.
The parties confirmed their readiness to continue dialogue and consider forms of cooperation within future joint initiatives.
16.01.2026, 16:40 56351
Foreign Ministers of Kazakhstan and Thailand Hold Telephone Conversation
Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan Yermek Kosherbayev held a telephone conversation with Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Kingdom of Thailand Sihasak Phuangketkeow, Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan reports.
During the call, the foreign ministers welcomed the steady development of Kazakhstan-Thailand relations and reviewed the current state and future prospects of bilateral engagement in the political, economic, cultural and humanitarian spheres.
Both sides reaffirmed their commitment to further enhancing political dialogue and broadening cooperation in trade and investment, manufacturing industry, transport and logistics, digital development, tourism, and other priority areas.
The ministers also exchanged views on key issues of the regional and international agendas, agreeing to maintain regular working contacts to ensure continued coordination on matters of shared interest.
16.01.2026, 10:28 56601
Kazakh-Jordanian Relations were Discussed at the Royal Court of Jordan
Ambassador of the Republic of Kazakhstan to the Hashemite Kingdom of Jordan Talgat Shaldanbay met with Director of the Department of Political Affairs at the Royal Court of Jordan Moath Al-Zoubi, Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan reports.
During the conversation, the parties discussed the state and prospects for the development of bilateral relations, as well as the expansion of multifaceted cooperation between Kazakhstan and Jordan in the context of the implementation of the agreements between the heads of two states, reached during their mutual official visits. The importance of supporting Astana and Amman's initiatives in the international arena and building a full-fledged dialogue within international organizations was also noted.
Director Al-Zoubi expressed appreciation for the Kazakh side's efforts to promote the two countries' foreign policy initiatives. He also noted that the official visits of the President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev to Amman (February) and King Abdullah II of Jordan to Astana (August) in 2025 open new horizons between the two countries.
Ambassador Shaldanbay emphasized Kazakhstan’s interest in strengthening the mutually beneficial partnership with Jordan and expressed Astana’s readiness for full-fledged cooperation with Amman. He also confirmed the Embassy’s commitment to facilitating the creation of favorable conditions for enhancing bilateral relations.
Following the meeting, mutual interest was expressed in regular contacts and the joint development of practical measures aimed at progressively strengthening the Kazakh-Jordanian dialogue.
16.01.2026, 09:10 39946
Kazakhstan and South Korea Discussed the Development of Cooperation in the Field of Transport and Logistics
Ambassador of the Republic of Kazakhstan to the Republic of Korea, Nurgali Arystanov, held a meeting with the Chairman of the Land, Infrastructure and Transport Committee of the National Assembly of the Republic of Korea, National Assembly member Maeng Seong-gyu, Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan reports.
During the meeting, the sides discussed prospects for mutually beneficial cooperation in the field of transport and logistics, which constitutes a strategic priority of the policy pursued by President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev.
The interlocutors also emphasized the relevance of cooperation in the development of the Alatau Smart City. In this context, particular importance was attached to the Memorandum of Understanding signed in December 2025 between the Ministry of Industry and Construction of Kazakhstan, the state fund “Alatau City Authority,” and the Korea Overseas Infrastructure & Urban Development Corporation (KIND).
In addition, the Kazakh diplomat invited the member of the National Assembly to visit Kazakhstan to participate in international events to be held in Astana.
Overall, the positive dynamics of bilateral contacts and tourism exchange were underscored, facilitated by the expansion of direct flights operated by Air Astana, SCAT Airlines, Asiana Airlines, and Eastar Jet.
