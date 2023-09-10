08.09.2023, 15:27 4816
SCO countries to hold joint anti-terror exercises in China in 2024
Deputy Chairman of the National Security Committee of Kazakhstan Ruslan Seissembayev summed up the results of the 40th meeting of the Council of the SCO Regional Anti-Terrorist Structure (RATS), Kazinform correspondent reports.
The Council discussed the realization of the solutions taken earlier on the fight against terrorism, extremism, and separatism. Work plans of the RATS and expert groups on current issues have been approved. The results of the study of international practice of airline passenger preliminary data systems’ application as well as the analysis of national experiences of the SCO countries in this sphere were approved," said Seissembayev.
He went on to add that within the meeting the issues of cooperation on suppression and detection of terrorism financing channels as well as combat against illegal weapon trafficking were discussed.
To strengthen the practical cooperation a practical seminar and anti-terror exercises to prevent the use of the internet for terrorist and extremist purposes are set to take place in India. It was decided to hold joint anti-terror trainings in 2024 in China. A start was given to a joint program of cooperation to prevent extremist ideology. The next SCO RATS meeting is planned to take place in China," said the Deputy Chairman.
Kassym-Jomart Tokayev receives the President of SINOPEC Corporation Yu Baocai
The head of state was informed on the results of SINOPEC's activities in our country and plans for the upcoming period, Presidential press service reports.
The sides discussed prospects for cooperation in geological exploration and production of oil and gas chemical products.
The head of state expressed confidence that the interaction of domestic companies with SINOPEC will contribute to strengthening the strategic partnership between Kazakhstan and China.
Along with this, the President pointed out the importance of introducing water-saving technologies in the implementation of joint projects in the energy and chemical industries.
Presidents of Kazakhstan and Albania held discussions in an expanded format
Kassym-Jomart Tokayev and Albanian President Bajram Begaj held talks with the participation of official delegations from both countries, Presidential press service reports.
The sides discussed key issues of the Kazakh-Albanian partnership, paying special attention to strengthening trade and economic, transport and logistics, investment and humanitarian cooperation.
Kassym-Jomart Tokayev stressed that Kazakhstan and Albania have great opportunities and potential to further develop their partnership.
- We regard Albania as a very important partner in the Balkan Peninsula and it is a very decisive moment, as I already said, to get some practical results in terms of our mutual cooperation. We have lots of common things between Kazakhstan and Albania. We have lots of common things between Kazakhstan and Albania. We are multi ethnic and multi religious countries, but at the same time, the Muslims prevail in our population. We have been talking about the needs to facilitate our cooperation and contacts in the major international organizations like UN, OSCE, OIC, - the Head of State said.
The President stated the importance of establishing direct flights between Astana and Tirana.
- Speaking about existing opportunities in tourism, transport, energy etc., we need to consider opening direct flights between both capitals. Once again, I would like to say that Kazakhstan is very much interested in facilitating our cooperation and we will do our utmost to get practical results, - noted Kassym-Jomart Tokayev.
In turn, Bajram Begaj praised the state of bilateral cooperation.
- I also believe that this initial encounter marks the genesis of our ongoing dialogues. I am confident that our future interactions will flourish in line with our shared aspiration to further nurturing the bond between Albania and Kazakhstan and fostering closer cooperation and connection between our people. About economic cooperation, we think that we have lots of opportunities. We can use those possibilities to bring together people between Kazakhstan and Albania. Of course, promoting economic cooperation will be a way ahead for us. We highlight the potential to strengthen our relation in the fields like mining, energy, agriculture and tourism, - stressed the leader of Albania.
Following the discussions, Presidents Kassym-Jomart Tokayev and Bajram Begaj agreed on a Joint statement.
Head of State held talks with the President of Albania
The official welcoming ceremony of the President of Albania Bajram Begaj, who arrived in Kazakhstan on an official visit, took place in Akorda, Presidential press service reports.
The heads of the two states received the welcome report of the Chief of the Guard of Honor, the national anthems of Kazakhstan and Albania were performed. Kassym-Jomart Tokayev and Bajram Begaj introduced to each other members of official delegations.
Then leaders of Kazakhstan and Albania held a tet-a-tet meeting.
I would like to express my appreciation to you for having accepted my invitation to come to Kazakhstan, to pay first ever-official visit to Kazakhstan made by President of Albania. This visit is extremely important in terms of facilitating mutual cooperation. Kazakhstan is very much interested in having a closer relationship with your country and we believe that we have a lot of opportunities to explore in order to push forward our beneficial cooperation and ties in so many areas of mutual interest. It is very much symbolic that your visit is taking place just two weeks before when we thirty years ago established diplomatic relationship between both countries," indicated Kassym-Jomart Tokayev.
In turn, the President of Albania expressed gratitude to Kassym-Jomart Tokayev for the invitation to visit Astana and the hospitality shown.
I am very glad to be in Kazakhstan. Thank you for your invitation. As you mentioned this visit coincides with the 30th year anniversary of our diplomatic relationship. This shows that our political relationship is good and we have to work more finding opportunities in our economic cooperation. The invitation goes back for you to come to Albania," noted Bajram Begaj.
The Head of State sends congratulatory telegram to the King of Malaysia
Kassym-Jomart Tokayev congratulated His Majesty Al-Sultan Abdullah Ri’ayatuddin Al-Mustafa Billah Shah ibni Sultan Haji Ahmad Shah Al-Musta’in Billah, Yang di-Pertuan Agong XVI of Malaysia on the occasion of the Independence Day of Malaysia, Presidential press service reports.
- Kazakhstan and Malaysia enjoy an enduring partnership developing mutually beneficial cooperation in various fields. I stand ready to jointly seize new opportunities for fostering our multifaceted interaction for the best interests of our nations, - the telegram reads.
The Head of State wished the King of Malaysia every success in all his noble endeavours and the friendly people of Malaysia everlasting prosperity.
Astana Hosted Regional conference on the "Humanitarian consequences of nuclear weapons the Nuclear-Weapon-Free Zone in Central Asia"
Аs part of the International Day against Nuclear Tests, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan, together with the "Center for International Security and Policy", International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC), non-governmental organizations "International Campaign to Abolish Nuclear Weapons" (ICAN) and Sokka Gakkai International organized a regional conference entitled "The Humanitarian Consequences of Nuclear Weapons and the Nuclear-Weapon-Free Zone in Central Asia". The conference was attended by diplomats and government experts from the States of Central Asia, press service of the Kazakh MFA reports.
First Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs of Kazakhstan Kairat Umarov delivered a welcoming speech, emphasizing the importance of observing the global ban on nuclear testing and noting the importance of work undertaken in this area as a key element of collective efforts to achieve a world free of nuclear weapons.
The Kazakh diplomat noted that the event in Astana is a part of a series of global events for promoting building of a world free from nuclear tests and nuclear weapons. The UN General Assembly also celebrates this day by holding a traditional meeting in the Organization’s headquarters in New York. Furthermore, a joint statement by Kazakhstan and the Comprehensive Test-Ban Treaty Organization calling to continue work in this direction has been adopted.
Within the framework of the panel discussion dedicated to the Nuclear-Weapon-Free Zone in Central Asia, the presentation of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan drew the attention of the participants to the activities of Kazakhstan within the framework of the Treaty on Prohibition of Nuclear Weapons (TPNW) working group on nuclear testing victim assistance and environmental rehabilitation, as well as the initiative of the Republic of Kazakhstan to create an International trust fund on this issue.
The conference participants exchanged views on the compatibility and complementarity of the main international legal instruments in the field of nuclear disarmament and non-proliferation, such as the Treaty on the Prohibition of Nuclear Weapons, the Treaty on the Non-Proliferation of Nuclear Weapons, the Comprehensive Nuclear-Test-Ban Treaty, the Treaty on a Nuclear Weapon-Free Zone in Central Asia and other.
For reference: In 2009, the United Nations General Assembly approved August 29 as the International Day for Action against Nuclear Tests.
The Treaty on the Prohibition of Nuclear Weapons (TPNW) was adopted in June 2017 and entered into force on 22 January 2021 (after 50 ratifications). For the first time in history, the Treaty established an international legal ban to possess nuclear weapons - the last legally not prohibited type of the weapons of mass destruction. TPNW has 68 states-parties and 91 signatories. Kazakhstan actively participated in the negotiations on TPNW, signed it on 2 March 2018 and delivered legal act of ratification on 29 August 2019.
Alikhan Smailov meets with Ambassador of China to Kazakhstan
The issues of further strengthening of trade-economic and cultural-humanitarian cooperation between Kazakhstan and China were discussed by the Prime Minister of the Republic of Kazakhstan Alikhan Smailov and the Ambassador of the People's Republic of China in the Republic of Kazakhstan Zhang Xiao, primeminister.kz reports.
The parties considered the pace of bilateral trade for the first half of the year, the implementation of joint projects in the transit and transport sector, the opening of mutual cultural centers between Kazakhstan and China, the organization of the Year of Tourism of Kazakhstan in China in 2024, as well as a number of other topics.
Prime Minister emphasized that trade and economic cooperation between the countries continues to develop steadily. Thus, last year mutual trade turnover increased by 34% and reached a record $24 billion. In the first half of the year it increased by 20% and amounted to $13.6 billion. At the same time, work continues to bring the volume of bilateral trade to $35 billion by 2030.
As Alikhan Smailov noted, today there is an increase in the supply of non-resource goods from Kazakhstan to China. In particular, in the current year began deliveries of plastic products, metal structures, flour, confectionery and pasta products.
I believe that we need to expand the range of supplied goods and services, to establish more direct contacts between the business circles of our countries. In this regard, we inform about our readiness to increase non-resource exports to China to the amount of about $1 billion for 135 commodity items," he said.
Prime Minister added that investment cooperation was also an important area. China is traditionally among the top 5 investor countries in the Kazakh economy. The total inflow of investments from China over the past 17 years has reached $23.5 billion.
We see great potential for increasing investment volumes. We invite the Chinese investment community to expand its participation in joint projects," Alikhan Smailov emphasized.
In turn, the Chinese Ambassador to Kazakhstan recalled that this year marks the 10th anniversary of the "One Belt, One Road" initiative, which Chinese President Xi Jinping announced in Astana during his state visit to Kazakhstan.
Kazakhstan was one of the first to respond to this initiative and actively joined its implementation. A lot of work has been done within this framework. Today we are united by 11 railroads and highways, three oil and gas wires and the Khorgos Center for Cross-Border Cooperation. It is no exaggeration to say that the available achievements can be envied by any of our partners. This year also promises to be fruitful in terms of the development of bilateral relations," Zhang Xiao said.
He also noted the historical significance of the May visit of President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev to China, during which a number of important interstate agreements were reached.
The priority task for us today is the implementation of all the agreements reached," the Chinese Ambassador to the Republic of Kazakhstan added.
Head of State Tokayev meets with ombudsmen and human rights leaders
On the eve of Constitution Day, the Head of State held a meeting with special-mandate ombudspersons and representatives from human rights structures, Presidential press service reports.
The President opened his speech by outlining the outcomes of the large-scale constitutional reforms. He noted that the adopted amendments and additions to the Constitution have established a robust foundation for a comprehensive transformation of state's governance model. Additionally, these reforms have been strongly oriented toward enhancing human rights.
The Constitutional Court has begun its work, deliberating on 43 cases in its first seven months and resolving 23 of them. As the President emphasized, citizens can now directly appeal to the Constitutional Court, a privilege that was previously exclusive to government institutions.
Kassym-Jomart Tokayev emphasized the active engagement between citizens and ombudspersons. He noted that the number of complaints from citizens has doubled.
The Head of State outlined several priority tasks for the representatives of the human rights protection system. He emphasized the need to focus on preventive measures in the work of human rights and law enforcement agencies.
We need to be proactive in all potentially problematic areas. Tools for forecasting and preventing violations of citizens' rights should be developed. In many respects, the successful implementation of this task depends on close cooperation with civil society. Human rights institutions should gather experts and specialists from non-governmental organizations to collaborate. An open dialogue with the human rights community should be developed on your platform", - emphasized Kassym-Jomart Tokayev.
The next priority highlighted was the continued improvement of the Constitutional Court's operations. According to the President, it is important to ensure that the decisions of the Constitutional Court are taken into account and enshrined in law. He emphasized the need for close collaboration between Parliament and the Constitutional Court.
Additionally, the Head of State highlighted the need to enhance the efficiency of work carried out by the Ombudsperson and commissioners with specific mandates.
It is important to expand their involvement in public decision-making processes. The Government and akims (mayors) need to include representatives of the Ombudsperson in all advisory bodies. The main task of the Ombudspersons is to actively advocate for citizens' interests and protect their rights. The national system for the protection of children's rights must effectively advocate for citizens' interests and protect their rights. To this end, the Ombudsperson in this sphere should be given every opportunity to bring together public and state institutions. The Government needs to work on the further development of the institution of the Ombudsperson for Children's Rights, strengthening its infrastructure and the status of its local offices. It is important to reduce the functional dependence of representative offices on akims and strengthen the role of the Children's Ombudsperson in appointing regional commissioners for children's rights. Recently, the role of the Ombudsperson for the Rights of Socially Vulnerable Categories of Population has been established. The focus here should be on fostering inclusivity. Citizens with special needs should not merely receive benefits; they should also be given opportunities to actively engage in societal life", - the President noted.
Discussing the judicial and law enforcement systems, Kassym-Jomart Tokayev noted that citizens who fail to receive justice from authorized bodies often resort to approaching the Presidential Administration. He emphasized that complaints from citizens should be resolved with the direct involvement of ombudspersons and commissioners who have special mandates. He instructed state bodies to provide them with the necessary assistance to address these issues effectively.
Another key objective outlined by the President was to enhance the legal literacy of citizens and to bolster the visibility and information presence of human rights institutions.
In the current environment, the importance of legal education and awareness-raising among citizens is on the rise. It is important to leverage the capabilities of all human rights institutions and involve a broad spectrum of experts. You must consistently shape the public discourse. Often, social tensions and feelings of dependency arise specifically from a lack of legal awareness. Many individuals are unaware of how to assert their legal rights and utilize the available resources. A majority of rights violations happen in outlying areas where access to informational resources and legal aid is limited. Issues affecting rural residents - such as land use, pasture distribution, and the accessibility and quality of infrastructure - often feature more prominently in the types of grievances submitted. Your work in legal advocacy should aim to bridge the opportunity gap between rural and urban residents", - said the Head of State.
In conclusion, Kassym-Jomart Tokayev emphasized that the commissioner system established in Kazakhstan must fully live up to its intended purpose. This effort is a vital component in the larger process of building a just Kazakhstan.
The meeting featured addresses from Human Rights Ombudsman Artur Lastaev, Child Rights Ombudswoman Dinara Zakiyeva, Commissioner for the Rights of Socially Vulnerable Categories of Population Svetlana Zhakupova, Commissioner for the Protection of Entrepreneurs' Rights Rustam Zhursunov, and Igor Rogov, the Chairman of the Human Rights Commission under the President.
The event was also attended by State Counsellor Erlan Karin, Chair of the Constitutional Court Elvira Azimova, Prosecutor General Berik Asylov.
Tokayev holds meeting with NSC Chairman Yermek Sagimbayev
Kazakh Head of State Kassym-Jomart Tokayev received Chairman of the National Security Committee Yermek Sagimbayev, Kazinform correspondent reports.
The President was briefed about the main activities of the Committee since the start of the 3rd quarter of 2023 and implementation of his instructions as well as plans for the upcoming period.
Tokayev was informed about the neutralization of the radical group the members of which were planning to carry out a terrorist attack in Kazakhstan. Seven pretrial investigations into terrorist crimes have been launched and three extremists were convicted. According to Sagimbayev, the headquarters of the Anti-Terrorist Center of the Committee held 103 exercises to improve the measures to prevent terrorist attacks.
The Head of State was informed about the results of the work to improve the criminal situation. In particular, the activity of the five socially dangerous criminal groups was suppressed. Two channels of illegal arms trafficking were eliminated, as well as 12 caches of weapons were identified. In total, 59 weapons, three grenades, and 3,339 munitions were confiscated.
As part of the fight against drug trafficking, the activity of seven labs, eight international and regional drug trafficking channels was eliminated. Over 660kg of drugs and 17 tons of precursors were seized.
In addition, 4,257 violators of the state border were detained. Illegal movement of currency and goods worth over KZT3.8bn was prevented. 120 attempts to smuggle weapons, munitions, and drugs were prevented.
As part of provision of information security, over 36 million cyberattacks and 866 DDoS attacks on the critical infrastructure facilities were repelled.
Following the meeting, the President gave a number of concrete instructions aimed at activity of the national security bodies.
