SCO countries to hold joint anti-terror exercises in China in 2024

Images | Akorda

Tell a friend

Kassym-Jomart Tokayev and Albanian President Bajram Begaj held talks with the participation of official delegations from both countries, Presidential press service reports.





The sides discussed key issues of the Kazakh-Albanian partnership, paying special attention to strengthening trade and economic, transport and logistics, investment and humanitarian cooperation.





Kassym-Jomart Tokayev stressed that Kazakhstan and Albania have great opportunities and potential to further develop their partnership.





- We regard Albania as a very important partner in the Balkan Peninsula and it is a very decisive moment, as I already said, to get some practical results in terms of our mutual cooperation. We have lots of common things between Kazakhstan and Albania. We have lots of common things between Kazakhstan and Albania. We are multi ethnic and multi religious countries, but at the same time, the Muslims prevail in our population. We have been talking about the needs to facilitate our cooperation and contacts in the major international organizations like UN, OSCE, OIC, - the Head of State said.





The President stated the importance of establishing direct flights between Astana and Tirana.





- Speaking about existing opportunities in tourism, transport, energy etc., we need to consider opening direct flights between both capitals. Once again, I would like to say that Kazakhstan is very much interested in facilitating our cooperation and we will do our utmost to get practical results, - noted Kassym-Jomart Tokayev.





In turn, Bajram Begaj praised the state of bilateral cooperation.





- I also believe that this initial encounter marks the genesis of our ongoing dialogues. I am confident that our future interactions will flourish in line with our shared aspiration to further nurturing the bond between Albania and Kazakhstan and fostering closer cooperation and connection between our people. About economic cooperation, we think that we have lots of opportunities. We can use those possibilities to bring together people between Kazakhstan and Albania. Of course, promoting economic cooperation will be a way ahead for us. We highlight the potential to strengthen our relation in the fields like mining, energy, agriculture and tourism, - stressed the leader of Albania.





Following the discussions, Presidents Kassym-Jomart Tokayev and Bajram Begaj agreed on a Joint statement.