Six countries signed memoranda on strengthening trade and economic cooperation and the development of digital trade in the Central Asia–China format
Kazakhstan's Consulate General inaugurated in Xi'an
Xi’an is an important point of One Belt, One Road economic project. Kazakhstan enjoys close ties with Shaanxi province and Xi’an. The agreements on establishment of twin city relations with the North Kazakhstan region and Shymkent city were signed. The opening of the Consulate General of Kazakhstan in Xi’an will give a new impulse to the development of our cooperation," said Kassym-Jomart Tokayev.
The head of state took part in the ceremony of launching the construction of a Logistics center of Kazakhstan in the dry port of Xian
Over the past 15 years, our country has invested 35 billion dollars in this industry. We have established a Kazakh-Chinese logistics center in Lianyungang port. Opened new railway routes. The dry port "Khorgos-Eastern Gates" began its work. A modern infrastructure has been created on the Caspian Sea. We can say that these measures are part of the ongoing work. Last year, 23 million tons of cargo was transported between the two countries by rail. This is an unprecedented figure. The transit of goods in the first quarter of this year increased by 35 percent and exceeded 7 million tons. Our cooperation is not limited to this. For the further development of transportation, additional infrastructure is needed. Therefore, together with our Chinese colleagues, we decided to build a logistics center in the dry port of Xian. This hub connects the Shaanxi region with Kazakhstan, Central Asia. Further, it will open the way to Europe, Turkey and Iran. I am sure that the full launch of the project will give a new impetus to cooperation between the two countries", - Kassym-Jomart Tokayev said.
New Opportunities for Cooperation Discussed at Second EU-Central Asia Economic Forum
During the past decade, the European Union has invested over 120 billion US dollars in Central Asia. About 70 percent of this investment is in Kazakhstan. Sitting in the heart of the great Eurasian landmass, Central Asia represents a growing market of almost 80 million people. The transit capacity, geopolitical position and our potential to support global energy and green development are quite promising. We call on all parties to join us in exploring this potential," said the Kazakh diplomat. He also stressed, that overall, during the years of independence Kazakhstan attracted 170 billion US dollars of investments from the EU.
Alikhan Smailov holds talks with Akylbek Japarov in Almaty
We are taking measures to bring mutual trade up to $2 billion in the near future. I am sure that through joint actions we will achieve this goal. The Government of Kazakhstan is ready for an active dialogue in all spheres of our multifaceted cooperation," Prime Minister said.
I am sure that our meeting today will provide a good opportunity to discuss and determine further prospects for bilateral cooperation," Akylbek Japarov said.
Official meeting of Heads of State participating in ‘CA-China’ Summit held in Xi’an
Kazakhstan and Lithuania Set Course for Further Cooperation
Inter-Parliamentary Diplomacy Discussed at Kazakh Foreign Ministry with Members of Parliament of Belgium
Belgium is one of Kazakhstan's important partners in the European Union, and we are determined to further strengthen constructive dialogue and interaction at the bilateral level and within the framework of various multilateral platforms," stressed the Deputy Foreign Minister.
Chinese leader Xi Jinping greets Kassym-Jomart Tokayev
