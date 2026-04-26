Spain Expresses Support for Kazakhstan’s Political Reform Course

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Ambassador of Kazakhstan to Spain, Danat Mussayev, held a meeting with Chairwoman of the Foreign Affairs Committee of the Senate of Spain, Pilar Rojo, Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan reports





During the talks, the interlocutors discussed current issues and prospects of Kazakh-Spanish relations. The sides noted the positive dynamics of interparliamentary contacts, including cooperation through friendship group.





The Ambassador briefed on the ongoing political reforms in Kazakhstan, presenting the key provisions of the new Constitution adopted following the republican referendum. In this context, he noted that the updated Basic Law envisages the transition to a unicameral parliamentary model and the launch of electoral processes, marking a new stage of political transformation in the country.





For her part, the Spanish senator gave a positive assessment of the ongoing changes, highlighting their importance for the country’s further development and the strengthening of state institutions.





The interlocutors expressed interest in further developing cooperation along parliamentary lines and expanding the strategic partnership between Kazakhstan and Spain.