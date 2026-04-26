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Spain Expresses Support for Kazakhstan’s Political Reform Course
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We thank you for your active participation in the Regional Ecological Summit, dedicated to the pressing issues of climate change. This agenda is fully in line with the economic and environmental dimension of the OSCE’s activities", the minister pointed out.
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