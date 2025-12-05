Tokayev Awards President of the European Council António Costa the First-Degree "Dostyk" Order

Images | gov.kz

Kazakh Ambassador to Moldova, Almat Aidarbekov, held a meeting with the Minister of Culture of the Republic of Moldova, Cristian Jardan. The parties discussed the current state and prospects of bilateral cultural and humanitarian cooperation, Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan reports





The Ambassador congratulated the Minister on his appointment and wished him success in his responsible position, noting Kazakhstan’s commitment to further deepening friendly relations between Astana and Chișinău.





А.Aidarbekov highlighted the positive development of the opening of the Moldovan Embassy in Astana in 2025, which became an important step in strengthening bilateral relations.





The Kazakh diplomat spoke about cultural events organized by the Embassy. In 2023, the Embassy invited the ethno-folklore group Turan. He also emphasized the interest of the Moldovan audience in Kazakh music groups that regularly tour Moldova, including BN Team Orchestra, Tynda Music, Ne Prosto Orchestra, and others.





On November 18, 2025, the Embassy organized a screening of the Kazakh historical drama "Dawn of the Great Steppe" in Chișinău, with the participation of the lead actor, Berik Aitzhanov.





The Ambassador presented the main directions of Kazakhstan’s cultural policy and informed the Minister about ongoing projects aimed at promoting national cultural heritage and strengthening intercultural dialogue.





In turn, Minister Jardan emphasized the importance of strengthening partnership in the cultural sphere. He also confirmed readiness to expand joint initiatives aimed at supporting creative exchanges and organizing cultural events.





C. Jardan outlined the Ministry’s priorities, including modernization of cultural infrastructure, support for creative groups, preservation of national heritage, development of international cultural exchange, and ensuring broad public access to culture. He stressed the importance of expanding partnerships that promote the country’s cultural potential.





Both sides reaffirmed their mutual interest in further deepening cooperation and maintaining constructive dialogue.