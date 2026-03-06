Tokayev Holds a Telephone Call with Crown Prince of Saudi Arabia Mohammed bin Salman Al Saud

Images | akorda.kz

President Tokayev and the Crown Prince emphasized that the escalation of the conflict in the Middle East poses a serious threat not only to regional but also to global security and stability, akorda.kz reports.





They expressed regret that ongoing attacks on the territory of countries not involved in the conflict are taking place at a time when the Islamic Ummah, more than ever, should demonstrate mutual respect and patience.





Kassym-Jomart Tokayev expressed gratitude for the assistance provided by the Government of the Kingdom in evacuating citizens of Kazakhstan back to their homeland.





For his part, the Crown Prince thanked President Tokayev for his words of support and conveyed his best wishes to the people of Kazakhstan on the occasion of the holy month of Ramadan.





The parties agreed to maintain regular political dialogue with a view to bringing bilateral relations to a qualitatively new level, as well as coordinating joint efforts in the international arena.