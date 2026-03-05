Tokayev Receives Credentials from Eight Newly Appointed Ambassadors  

Images | akorda.kz

A ceremony for the presentation of credentials by the ambassadors of eight countries to the President of Kazakhstan was held at the Akorda Presidential Palace, akorda.kz reports.





Credentials were presented by Ambassador of the Kingdom of Norway Helene Sand Andresen, Ambassador of the Argentine Republic Enrique Ignacio Ferrer Vieyra, Ambassador of the Republic of Ghana Koma Steem Jehu Appiah, Ambassador of the Republic of Mali Seydou Kamissoko, Ambassador of the Republic of The Gambia Alkali Fanka Conteh, Ambassador of the People’s Republic of Bangladesh Md. Nazrul Islam, Ambassador of the Democratic Socialist Republic of Sri Lanka Shobini Gunasekera, and Ambassador of Bosnia and Herzegovina Ivan Orlić.





Kassym-Jomart Tokayev briefed the diplomats on the prospects for Kazakhstan’s socio-economic and political development.









Our economy, despite some challenges and difficulties, is nevertheless the most successful and robust in our part of the world, and at least the biggest one. But we are not complacent. We are carrying out economic reforms. At the same time, on the 15th of March, we are holding a referendum on the draft of a new Constitution, and hopefully this draft will be passed by our citizens. Of course, it will be a great step forward in enhancing and modernizing our country. And of course, we are very hopeful that our new Constitution will lay down a very solid basis for other endeavors in terms of democratization, modernization, and the transformation of Kazakhstan on the path of progress and prosperity," - the President said.





The Head of State noted that Kazakhstan pursues a peace-oriented foreign policy. According to him, all disagreements and conflicts in today’s world must be resolved exclusively through peaceful means and diplomacy. Kassym-Jomart Tokayev also expressed solidarity with the Gulf states and voiced hope for the swift resolution of existing conflicts.





In conclusion, the President wished the foreign diplomats success in their responsible mission.