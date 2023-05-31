Tokayev urges to make Kazakhstan self-sufficient in dairy products

Images | Akorda

Tell a friend

President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev noted North Kazakhstan region’s greater capacity in livestock production during his working visit to the region, Kazinfrorm cites Akorda.





According to the Kazakh President, the country needs to achieve self-sufficiency in dairy products.





Tokayev thanked the agricultural workers for their hard work and huge contribution to the development of the country and providing food.





The Head of State gave the region’s leadership to further develop dairy farming by commissioning new farms and increasing the capacity of the existing ones.





As of now, North Kazakhstan region accounts for 10% of the country’s milk production - over 650 thousand tons of milk per year.





The region has commissioned 30 dairy farms with a total number of 16.5 thousand cows overt he past five years. An additional KZT54.9bn is to be provided to open 17 dairy farms starting this year.