03.04.2025, 13:10 14921
11 kids with similar symptoms seek medical care in Kazakhstan’s Mangistau region
11 children with similar symptoms were taken to the district central hospital in Beineu village, Mangistau region, on April 3, Kazinform News Agency reports.
Children aged 9 and 12 with vomiting and weakness sought medical assistance on Wednesday between 07:05 pm. and 11:00 pm. All of them were brought in by ambulance. They were examined in the hospital by doctors and let go home to continue at-home treatment.
None of the children were hospitalized.
The specialists of the Beineu district sanitary and epidemiological control department launched an on-the-spot investigation and took samples of food products to find out why the children got sick.
04.04.2025, 22:31 6261
Kazakhstan’s QazaqAir to launch new route to Samarkand
Kazakhstan’s QazaqAir is to run a new route Astana-Turkestan-Samarkand starting from May 1 this year, Kazinform News Agency cites the Transport Ministry of Kazakhstan.
The Kazakhstani airline is set to operate flights en route Astana-Turkestan-Samarkand starting from May 1 this year twice a week (on Thursdays and Sundays), adding up to total 44 weekly flights between Kazakhstan and Uzbekistan.
As earlier reported, a new Osh-Almaty flight is set to be launched in May.
04.04.2025, 15:29 6466
New Osh-Almaty flight to be launched in May
Airports of Kyrgyzstan JSC announced the opening of a new Osh-Almaty flight from May 28, 2025, Kabar reports.
According to the company, the flights will be operated by Air Astana four times a week - on Tuesdays, Wednesdays, Fridays and Sundays on modern Airbus A320.
Passengers will enjoy comfortable conditions, a high level of service and convenient connections to major international hubs: Delhi, Mumbai, Seoul, Phuket, Bangkok, Da Nang and many other destinations. This is a new step in the development of air traffic, opening up more opportunities for travel, business and meeting with loved ones, the report said.
03.04.2025, 18:26 17086
Air Arabia Abu Dhabi introduces new non-stop flights to Almaty
Air Arabia Abu Dhabi announced the addition of a new non-stop route to Almaty in Kazakhstan from Zayed International Airport. Starting 3rd June 2025, the new service will operate three times a week, WAM reports.
Adel Al Ali, Group Chief Executive Officer of Air Arabia, said, "We are glad to launch our new service to Almaty, further expanding our international reach from Zayed International Airport. This new route reflects our commitment to offering passengers affordable and reliable travel options while enhancing connectivity from the UAE’s capital with key international markets."
He added, "As we aim to contribute to the city’s growth as a leading hub for tourism and business, we remain focused on meeting the growing demand for low-cost travel, offering our passengers even greater choice and convenience."
With the addition of Almaty, Air Arabia Abu Dhabi now connects 30 destinations directly from Zayed International Airport, offering travellers a broad range of options for both regional and international travel.
Almaty, known for its breathtaking natural landscapes, bustling markets, and rich cultural heritage, is an ideal destination for both leisure and business travellers.
02.04.2025, 14:05 21941
Kazakhstan may vaccinate boys against human papillomavirus
Kazakhstan launched a large-scale vaccination of girls against human papillomavirus (HPV) in 2024 as part of the national program to prevent infectious and cancer diseases, Kazinform News Agency reports.
The vaccine against HPV passed clinical trials and was incorporated into the immunization plans in the US, Canada, Australia, and Canada in 2007-2008. These countries record vaccination positive effect nowadays since the virus spread and circulation have reduced. Today, 76 countries, including the above-mentioned ones, vaccinate boys with the HPV vaccines since they also can spread the virus, deputy chairwoman of the board of the National Public Healthcare Center at the Healthcare Ministry Manar Smagul told the event dedicated to the vaccination against HPV.
She added that the HPV quadruple vaccine is given in Kazakhstan.
As for the vaccination of boys, she stressed that Kazakhstan has such plans since vaccination demonstrates high efficacy in preventing cancer diseases. Though, she is not able yet to say the exact date.
01.04.2025, 15:57 27686
Gennady Golovkin participates in opening ceremony of World Boxing Cup stage in Brazil
The first stage of the World Boxing Cup, organized by the World Boxing Federation kicked off in the Brazilian city of Foz do Iguaçu, Kazinform News Agency cites Olympic.kz.
The opening ceremony was attended by Gennady Golovkin, President of the National Olympic Committee of the Republic of Kazakhstan and Chair of the World Boxing's Olympic Commission.
Speakers at the event included Marcos Cândido de Brito, President of the Brazilian Boxing Federation, Elise Seignolle, President of the Pan American Boxing Confederation, and Acting General Secretary of WB, Mike McAtee.
Gennady Golovkin highlighted the importance of keeping boxing in the Olympic program for the Los Angeles 2028 Games and stressed the need for continued growth of the sport.
He also emphasized the significance of the World Cup in promoting boxing in South America. The Chair of the Olympic Commission expressed confidence that the competition would play a key role in preparing athletes for the upcoming Olympic Games.
31.03.2025, 15:08 32211
Kazakhstan to launch new routes and flights to Slovenia
Images | unsplash.com
At today’s talks with the President of Slovenia in Astana, the Kazakh President expressed interest in developing bilateral tourism ties between the two nations, Kazinform News Agency reports.
Kassym-Jomart Tokayev said there are many people in Kazakhstan interested in visiting Slovenia but facing certain issues. The first is visa requirements and the second is air routes and traffic. He revealed the country’s plans to add new routes and flights to the region.
The Head of State thanked Slovenia for supporting the resolution on establishing the UN Regional Center for Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) for Central Asia and Afghanistan in Almaty.
31.03.2025, 13:30 33116
How many pink flamingos are there in Kazakhstan
Images | Depositphotos
In response to a request from the Kazinform News Agency, the Ministry of Ecology and Natural Resources of Kazakhstan announced the number of pink flamingos living in the country.
The pink flamingo is included in the list of rare and endangered species of plants and animals in Kazakhstan. Its population is estimated at 10-50 thousand individuals. The Ministry is working to strengthen the protection of pink flamingo habitats in order to preserve and increase their numbers. In addition, the number of birds and the state of their ecosystems are regularly monitored", - the Ministry said.
According to the Ministry, in the areas where flamingos build their nests, there is a ban on flights of devices.
In order to reduce the factors threatening birds, a ban has been introduced on flights of devices flying low over the areas where flamingos are during the nesting period. Measures are also being taken against the illegal catch of Artemia, which is the main food for flamingos", - the response says.
Earlier, the President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev stated at the National Qurultay in Burabay that pink flamingos are in danger.
31.03.2025, 11:15 29726
Kazakhstan's snow leopards could share same fate as Caspian Tiger
Images | Depositphotos
According to the Ministry of Ecology and Natural Resources of Kazakhstan, the decline in the snow leopard population in Kazakhstan is affected not only by hunters and livestock breeders but also by mineral resource users, Kazinform News Agency reports.
The main obstacles to the growth of the snow leopard population include poaching, conflicts with livestock breeders, habitat disruption, reduction in ungulate populations, infrastructure projects, urbanization, and mineral extraction. Every year, 3-5 snow leopards die in Kazakhstan due to direct human impact," the Ministry's experts reported.
The Ministry believes that without improving conservation measures, the rare animal could face the same fate as the Caspian tiger.
Despite the measures being taken, the risk of the snow leopard's extinction in Kazakhstan due to climate change and the reduction of the global population remains high. If protection efforts are not sufficient, the population may decline even further, putting this species at risk of disappearing. This situation has previously led to the extinction of large predators such as the Caspian tiger," the Ministry stated.
