43,015 flood-affected return home in Kazakhstan

Images | Ministry of Emergency Situations of the Republic of Kazakhstan

43,015 flood-affected people returned home, while 6,338 are staying at temporary shelters across Kazakhstan. Water was pumped out from 7,710 homes and 2,844 household plots in North Kazakhstan, Atyrau, and Aktobe region, Kazinform News Agency quotes Emergencies Ministry’s spokesperson Askar Sharip as saying.





Over 14,000 people, 1,529 pieces of equipment, 226 motor pumps, 100 floating crafts and six aircraft are deployed in flood relief operations.





He added for the past 24 hours water was pumped out from 70 homes in Atyrau region, 202,000 sandbags were laid to prevent flood damage.