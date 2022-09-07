Система Orphus

About 3,000 pilgrims waiting for Pope Francis’ visit to Kazakhstan

05.09.2022, 17:42 6116
About 3,000 pilgrims waiting for Pope Francis' visit to Kazakhstan
Images | twitter.com/pontifex
Pope Francis will pay his first visit to Kazakhstan as part of participation in the Congress of World and Traditional Religions’ Leaders, Kazinform correspondent reports.
 
According to official spokesperson of the Kazakh MFA, on September 13-14, 2022, Pope Francis will pay a state visit to Kazakhstan.
 
The program of his visit includes a meeting with President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev on September 13, a formal speech addressing the diplomatic corps accredited in the country and the civil society (September 13, Qazaqsgtan Concert Hall), a Holy Mass in the ground of EXPO 2017 (September 14), and participation in the opening and plenary session of the VII Congress of Leaders of World and Traditional Religions (September 14-15).
 
Kazakhstan expects as many as 3,000 pilgrims from various countries of the world, Smadyarov noted.
 
The previous visit to Kazakhstan by a Pontiff, namely, Pope John Paul II took place in 2001. 
 
Kazakhstani film selected to compete at Venice Film Festival

06.09.2022, 15:30 2961

Goliath" by Kazakhstani Adilkhan Yerzhanov is selected to compete in the Orizzonti Extra section of the 79th edition of the Venice International Film Festival slated for August 31-September 10 in Lido, KazakhFilm press service reports.

 
Orizzonti Extra features the key trends in the world's cinematography and reveals new names from around the world. This year the section screens 7 films.
 

Goliath" made by Kazakhstan-based Short Brothers and Changepoint companies with participation of KazakhFilm and Cinerental and Russia’s All Media (a START Company) and Forest Film. 

 
Source: kazinform
 
Kazakhstan's Music of the World project may enter Guinness Book

06.09.2022, 13:32 3116
Several special events will be organized as part of the upcoming VII Congress of the Leaders of World and Traditional Religions, scheduled to take place in the capital of Kazakhstan on September 14-15, 2022. One of them is the Music of the World music project intended to create a multi-ethnic orchestra.
 
Music of the World is a project that blurs the borders, unites peoples and proclaims goodness. Its mission is to demonstrate once again the value of the diversity of the people of our country, where more than 130 different ethnicities live in unity and accord. This initiative will also attempt to set a world record to gain an entry into the Guinness World Records, the Press Office of the Congress of the Leaders of World and Traditional Religions informs.
 

We plan to gather the largest number of different ethnicities in one music group. Everyone can take part, regardless of nationality, country of residence or ability to play a musical instrument – only sense of pitch and ethnicity matter", stated Nazym Zhangazinova, the official representative of the Congress.

 
Source: kazinform
 
Akhmet Baiturssynov’s heritage debated in Moscow

06.09.2022, 11:19 3221
Representatives of Kazakh diaspora of Moscow, and Kazakhstanis studying in Russia, jointly with the Kazakh Embassy in Russia held a roundtable dated to the 150th anniversary of great Kazakh enlightener, scientist, publicist, public figure, member of the Alash Party Akhmet Baiturssynov, Kazinform reports.
 
During the meeting, those present shared interesting facts about the life of Akhmet Baiturssynov, enjoyed a documentary featuring his life and work, and debated the role of the enlightener in the development of modern Kazakh language, written language, and his influence on the country’s political and cultural life.
 
As noticed there, representatives of the Kazakh diaspora of Russia hold regularly events honoring Akhmet Baiturssynov, who heavily contributed to the development of literature, teaching, and political activity. Those gathered also highlighted the importance of preserving his legacy and works.
 
President Tokayev meets forest fire victims in Kostanay region

05.09.2022, 14:13 6196
Images | ortcom.kz
President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev has had a meeting with the victims of the Kostanay region forest fire, Akorda press service informs via Telegram.
 
In a talk with the locals, Kassym-Jomart Tokayev promised that the Government would take all required measures to help them overcome the difficult situation.
 
He assured that the Government would build new houses for them within two and a half months.
 
The Head of State met also the volunteers and thanked them for the assistance. 
 
Source: kazinform
 
Kazakh President assigns to quickly pay compensation to those affected by wildfires

05.09.2022, 13:15 6356
Kazakh President assigns to quickly pay compensation to those affected by wildfires
Images | akorda.kz
Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev held a sitting of the wildfires suppression headquarters in Kostanay region, the official Telegram Channel of the President’s press service reports.
 
Kazakh Emergency Situations Minister Yuri Iliin and Governor of Kostanay region Arkhimed Mukhambetov reported on the measures taken to contain the fire, evacuation, and population support measures.
 
The President stressed that the situation in the region is under control. All the necessary mitigation measures were taken. The Head of State highlighted the importance of rendering support to people who were forced to leave their homes. Kassym-Jomart Tokayev assigned the Government and akimat of Kostanay region to quickly pay compensations to those impacted by the fire.
 
Following the meeting, the President pointed out the importance of ascertaining the cause of the fire. It is crucial to elaborate a package of measures to restore forests and prevent such situations in the future.
 
In a conclusion, Kassym-Jomart Tokayev expressed gratitude to all engaged in disaster mitigation. 
 
Source: kazinform
 
Kazakh President flies over fire-ravaged territories in Kostanay region

05.09.2022, 12:02 6426
Kazakh President flies over fire-ravaged territories in Kostanay region
Images | ortcom.kz
Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev flew in a helicopter above the fire-ravaged territories in Auliekol district in Kostanay region, the official Telegram Channel of the President’s press service reports.
 
Source: kazinform
 
Kazakhstan marks 150th anniversary of Akhmet Baiturssynov

05.09.2022, 11:56 6426
Kazakhstan marks 150th anniversary of Akhmet Baiturssynov
Images | open sources
Kazakhstan observes today the 150th anniversary of great Kazakh political figure, scientist, and enlightener Akhmet Baiturssynov. His jubilee is marked under the auspices of UNESCO.
 
Akhmet Baiturssynov was born on September 5, 1872, in Torgay region (today’s Kostanay region). He is known as the Kazakh poet, scientist, Turkologist, publicist, teacher, translator, and public figure, one of the leaders of the national liberation movement of Kazakh people of the early 20th century, founder of Kazakh linguistics and literary studies, reformer of the national script, enlightener, and member of the executive power of Alash Orda.
 
His first book was published in 1909 which criticizes the colonizers' policy of Russia, despotism and of power. His article "The key Kazakh poet" is one of his first research papers in the sphere of national literary studies. He focused on the historic mission of Abai, and his legacy, revealing the meaning of his works. His "Oku kuraly" (Textbook, 1912) is one of the first ABC books in Kazakh.
 
On October 8, 1937, he was arrested and shot to death on December 8, 1938. In 1988 he was rehabilitated.
 
Schools and streets countrywide, the Linguistics Institute, and the University in Kostanay are named after Baiturssynov. Besides, there were unveiled the Museum and monuments honoring the great poet. 
 
Source: kazinform
 
President announces one-time amnesty for January riots participants

01.09.2022, 14:03 13676
President announces one-time amnesty for January riots participants
Images | facebook/Сергей Алексеенок
Head of State Kassym-Jomart Tokayev has announced amnesty for the participants of January riots, Kazinform correspondent reports.
 

We need unity of the nation as much as air to breathe. Both the participants of the riots, and law-enforcement officers are the nationals of Kazakhstan. They hope for a fairtrial and forgiveness by society", the President said at the joint sitting of the Parliament chambers.

 
The amnesty will not affect key figures of the riots, those accused of committing serious and grave crimes, high treason and coup, he stressed.
 
