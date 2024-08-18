This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
Air Astana to launch direct flights to Vietnam
1,290 COVID cases detected in Kazakhstan since Jan
Mpox: Healthcare Ministry recommends Kazakhstani tourists to take precautions
Three Kazakhstani Olympic medalists and two coaches diagnosed with COVID
Three medalists and two coaches of our team have tested positive for the coronavirus. All three athletes are medalists from the 2024 Paris Olympics. They are currently isolated and receiving treatment. They are in the mild stage of disease. We wish them a speedy recovery. No cases of the virus have been identified among other members of the national team," Dias Akhmetsharip stated.
Tuberculosis cases on the rise in Kostanay region
Currently, the main preventive protection against tuberculosis is vaccination. Free BCG vaccine is administered within the first months of a child's life according to the national immunization schedule. The effectiveness of this vaccine has been tested and proven by time. Therefore, an unvaccinated BCG baby has more chances to get sick if the child gets infected with tuberculosis, even if he or she lives in a socially prosperous family," the message reads.
Almaty ranked among 2024 safest cities in the world
Kyrgyz air carrier launches flights to Tashkent
Almaty celebrates 179th anniversary of great poet Abai
Kuandyk Bishimbayev's case forwarded to Supreme Court of Kazakhstan
