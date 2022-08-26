Система Orphus

Bust to Tatar poet Musa Calil unveiled in Kokshetau

25.08.2022, 17:44 9936
Tatarstan’s Deputy PM, Chairman of the National Council of the World Congress of Tarars Vasil Shaikhraziyev attended an opening of a bust to the great post, journalist and Soviet hero Musa Calil in Kokshetau, Kazinform correspondent reports.
 
Musa Calil’s bust erected in the Alley of Builders in Kokshetau city was unveiled on the day of death of the poet – August 25.
 
Attending the ceremony were Deputy Governor of Akmola region Yerldos Ramazanov as well as Tatarstan’s Deputy PM, Chairman of the National Council of the World Congress of Tatars Vasil Shaikhraziyev.
 
Born in 1906 in Orenburg province, Musa Calil was a Soviet-Tatar poet and journalist, military correspondent, Hero of the Soviet Union.
 
There is the poet’s bust erected in Ust-Kamenogorsk city, East Kazakhstan region. 
 

 
Days of Kazakhstan Сinema held in Prague

26.08.2022, 17:12 6
Images | gov.kz
Two Kazakh films – Time of Patriots directed by Serikbol Utepbergenov and Zere by Dauren Kamshibayev – were demonstrated to the Czech audience as part of the Kazakhstan Cinema Days being held in Prague, the press service of the Kazakh Ministry of Foreign Affairs informs.

Those attending the event were diplomats, mass media representatives, public activists and Czech residents.

«Days of Kazakhstan Cinema is a good opportunity to meet with our colleagues and friends to evaluate rich culture and history of Kazakhstan. I am confident that similar events should be held more frequently to make our nations closer. In recent years, the Kazakh-Czech humanitarian cooperation has been raised to a brand new level and has become an important part of our social projects. We have provided support to many cultural projects and will continue contributing to a harmonious development of future generations by maintaining spiritual ties through culture,» Head of the International Affairs Department of the Czech Ministry of Culture Petr Hnizdo said. 

Source: kazinform
 
Minister Aimagambetov awards winners of international olympiads

26.08.2022, 17:06 1
Images | www.facebook.com/askhat.aimagambetov
Winners of international school subject olympiads were awarded today in Kazakhstan, according to Minister of Education Askhat Aimagambetov, who shared this news on his Facebook account, Kazinform reports.
 
This year, Kazakh schoolchildren won a record number of medals at the international olympiads. 27 prizewinners received cash certificates worth up to 4.7mln tenge and grants for studying at the domestic universities without undergoing unified national testing.
 
As the Minister informed, the list of international olympiads will be augmented and will include 14 events next year, while today their number is seven.
 
The Ministry will continue monitoring transparency of organization of school subject olympiads at all levels in Kazakhstan.
 
Parents of gifted children were awarded letters of gratitude. Lump-sum payments will be also issued for the teachers of these schoolchildren.
 
Splendid September at Astana Opera

25.08.2022, 17:27 10071
Images | Astana Opera informs
A concert with the romantic name Pracht von September (Splendor of September) awaits residents and guests of Nur-Sultan on September 23 at Astana Opera’s Kulyash Baiseitova Chamber Hall. Rarely performed instrumental trios by prominent German composers will be presented to the attention of the capital’s high art aficionados, the press service of Astana Opera informs.
 
The exciting program includes Carl Reinecke’s Trio for Oboe, Horn and Piano in A minor and Robert Kahn’s Trio for Clarinet, Cello and Piano in G minor. International competitions laureates, artists of the Astana Opera Orchestra – clarinetist Almaz Tokpanov, oboist Dariya Turabekova, horn player Marat Konusbayev, cellist Kurvanzhan Akhatov as well as pianist Elmira Sultangazina will demonstrate the nuanced art of ensemble performance.
 
The opera company’s principal soloist, Honoured Worker of Kazakhstan Aigul Niyazova will excite the audience with a brilliant performance of the song Der Hirt auf dem Felsen by the famous Austrian composer Franz Schubert to the lyrics by Wilhelm Muller.
 
This month, a rich repertoire will be presented at the Kulyash Baiseitova Chamber Hall. Thus, on September 2, a concert Kyui Ghumyr will be featured for the listeners. It will be dedicated to the 125th anniversary of the dombyra player, kyuishi and singer Myugilsіn Akhmetqyzy (Aqqyz) and the 95th anniversary of the dombyra player, composer, kyuishi, People’s Artist of Kazakhstan Maghauiya Khamzin. The musical evening opens the 25th concert season of the Saryarqa Folklore Ensemble of the Yerkegali Rakhmadiyev State Philharmonic. The artistic director of the collective is the laureate of international and republican competitions Togzhan Zhakhin. As part of the anniversary concert, Myugilsіn Akhmetqyzy’s Qosbasar, Zhetim Qyz, Qairan Elim, Maghauiya Khamzin’s Gharyshkerler Valsi, Belgіsіz Soldat, Zhailau and other works will be performed.
 
Guests of the concert, the Gaziza Zhubanova State String Quartet under the direction of the Honoured Worker of Kazakhstan Yernar Myntayev, will perform kuis by Tattimbet and Tolegen Mombekov, arranged by Arman Zhaiymov and Kuat Shildebayev. This evening, the Honoured Worker of Kazakhstan Zhangali Zhuzbai, Kalken Kassymov, Bolat Takishev, Marat Nukeyev, Kairat Aitbayev, Yerbolat Sapuanov, Rustem Nurkenov, Amangeldy Saduov will present their work to the audience.
 
A musical journey to the banks of the river Seine will take place on September 18. The concert Romance Francaise will be held in the interpretation of the international competitions laureates, orchestra artists – violinist Anel Shakirova and cellist Kurvanzhan Akhatov, as well as pianists Anara Kamelinova and Bekzat Akhmerov. This evening will feature Camille Saint-Saens’ Sonata for Cello and Piano No. 1 in C minor, Cesar Franck’s Sonata for Violin and Piano in A Major, Gabriel Faure’s Elegie for Cello and Piano, Maurice Ravel’s Rhapsody for Violin and Piano Tzigane.
 
The month will end with a spectacular production of Domenico Cimarosa’s Il Matrimonio Segreto. An effervescent comic opera will be held as part of the Piccolo Theatre project on September 28 and 29. Perfect for an opera buffa, the plot is full of entertaining twists and turns of events and funny situations, which, of course, are followed by a happy ending.
 
The premiere of the production at Astana Opera took place with great success in September-October last year in the 9th theatrical season. The original vision of the creative team including the music director and conductor the Honoured Worker of Kazakhstan Abzal Mukhitdin, artistic and stage director Ala Simonishvili (Italy) ensured success with the audience. Colourful costumes and sets were created by Italian theatrical designer Manana Gunia. Choreographer is the Honoured Worker of Kazakhstan Galiya Buribayeva, the opera company director is the Honoured Worker of Kazakhstan Professor Azamat Zheltyrguzov, technical director of the project is Victor Carare, and assistant conductor is the holder of the Order of Qurmet Ruslan Baimurzin.
 
Source: kazinform
 
Kurmangazy Children’s Creative Development Center to be built in Azerbaijan

24.08.2022, 14:17 19691
Images | akorda.kz
A children’s creative development center named after Kurmangazy is set to be constructed upon instruction of the Kazakh President in the city of Fuzuli, Azerbaijan, Kazinform cites Akorda.
 
The Kazakh Head of State noted that the center will be a present from the Kazakh people to the Azerbaijani people, symbolizing friendship, brotherhood, and mutual support between the two countries.
 
A two-storey building with an area of 3,100 sq.m. will fit 600 students. Construction is set to begin in September this year and to end in December 2023.
 
The center’s key focuses will be signing, musical instruments, robotics, 3D modelling, web design, and photo and video shooting. Students will also be taught crafts such as carpet weaving, pottery, as well as sports and dancing.
 
Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev thanked Tokayev and expressed confidence that the center will become a creative site of international level for children in Fuzuli city. 
 
KZT360mln worth compensation paid to citizens affected during January riots

23.08.2022, 15:04 22126
Up to KZT360mln has been paid in compensation to the citizens whose possessions were damaged during the January riots in Kazakhstan, Kazinform correspondent reports.
 
Damages worth over KZT15mln were paid by suspects at the pre-trial stage and trails.
 
According to Sanzhar Adilov, the chief of the investigation department of the Interior Ministry of Kazakhstan, criminal cases against 35 suspects have been stopped due to reconciliation between the parties.
 
In total, over 4.6 thousand criminal cases have been initiated by police investigators on the Jaunty riots. Proceedings on 971 cases have been completed.
 
Cases against 609 suspects have been taken to courts. 539 persons were convicted following trails, of whom 425 received non-custodial sentences. 104 persons received real terms of imprisonment for various serious and especially serious crimes. 
 
Kazakhstan’s tourism potential presented in Beijing

23.08.2022, 14:29 22201
Digital exhibition "Hologram of the Great Silk Way: Digital Tourism in Kazakhstan – Technologies Expand Opportunities" kicked off in Beijing on Tuesday, Kazinform correspondent reports.
 
Addressing the participants and guests, Minister of Culture and Sport Dauren Abayev said that the goal of the exhibition is to familiarize the Chinese side with tourist routes, culture, traditions and history of Kazakhstan.
 
Ambassador of Kazakhstan to China Shakhrat Nuryshev informed the guests and visitors about Kazakhstan’s tourism potential having stressed that the country offers various types of tourism (ecological, cultural, entertainment and sport tourism).
 
The exhibition is held at the Zhongguancun Innovation Hub in the territory of Beijing’s Shougang Park.
 
Representatives of the Chinese ministries and departments as well as the SCO Secretariat participated in the event.
 
As is known, on August 8, 2022 Kazakhstan introduced unilaterally non-visa regime for the nationals of India, China and Iran.
 
Non-visa regime was also reintroduced for more than 70 countries. Meanwhile, Kazakhstan plans to increase the list of visa-free countries to 100. 
 
Pope Francis to hold Holy Mass in Expo 2017 grounds in Nur-Sultan

23.08.2022, 13:13 22261
Images | twitter.com/pontifex
Pope Francis will hold a Holy Mass in the EXPO International Exhibition Center territory. Admission will be free for all attendees, Kazinform correspondent reports.
 
Official spokesperson of the VII Congress of Leaders of World and Traditional Religions Nazym Zhangazinova says, that the event will be held on September 14, at 04:45pm at Mangilik El, entrance B1 (EXPO International Exhibition Center territory) on a square in front of the Nur Alem pavilion, next to the stele.
 

People are invited to the Holy Mass regardless of their religious or confessional affiliation. Rules of conduct and other detailed information on how to get to the Mass is available on the official website of the Kazakhstan Catholic Church", Nazym Zhangazinova noted.

 

Kazakhstani believers of the Catholic Church should notify the priest of their or nearest parish about their desire to attend the Holy Mass with Pope Francis. Addresses and telephone numbers will be added to the website of the Catholic Church of Kazakhstan", she added.

 
Online registration will be opened on kassir.kz website beginning from September 1.
 
The program of the visit’s first day features a meeting with the President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, as well as a formal speech addressing the diplomatic corps accredited in the country and the civil society.
 
On the second day of the visit, the head of the Roman Catholic Church is expected to participate in the opening and plenary session of the VII Congress of Leaders of World and Traditional Religions and to hold several meetings with other religious leaders.
 
On September 14, Pope Francis will also conduct a Holy Mass for thousands of Roman Catholics, including pilgrims who are expected to visit the Kazakh capital on this occasion.
 
On the visit’s final day, he plans to attend the closing ceremony of the VII Congress of Leaders of World and Traditional Religions with the adoption of its final declaration, and to meet with clergymen, nuns and seminarians of the Roman Catholic Church from Kazakhstan and neighboring countries. 
 
Over 70 Kazakhstanis volunteering at UN

19.08.2022, 13:01 65296
Images | gov.kz
"71 Kazakhstanis, including 42 women, are volunteering in the UN system", Kazakh Information and Social Development Minister Askar Umarov said. He stressed that Kazakh volunteers demonstrated high professionalism and were highly appreciated.
 

The United Nations Volunteers programme is the partner of today’s forum. 71 Kazakhstanis, including 42 women, are volunteering at the UN system. 7 of them work in the various UN structures in Jordan, Kenya, Turkey, and Thailand within the partnership agreement between the Ministry and United Nations Volunteers programme", the Minister told the volunteer forum.

 
As stated there, in 2020 Kazakhstan suggested recognizing volunteering as a powerful and universal instrument for the development of the sustainable development agenda. He expressed confidence that the results of the Central Asian Forum, including the foundation of the Central Asian Hub of Volunteers, will contribute to the development of the volunteering movement at large.
 
As earlier reported, the Kazakh capital is playing a host to the Central Asian Forum of Volunteers. It brings together international experts, NGOs, and volunteering organizations from Kyrgyzstan, Uzbekistan, Tajikistan, Turkmenistan, Azerbaijan, Armenia, Georgia, Russia, and Turkiye.
 
Source: kazinform
 
