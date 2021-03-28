Children will be enrolled to school first grade online in Kazakhstan

Children will be enrolled to the school first grade electronically in Kazakhstan, Vice Minister of Education and Science, Sholpan Karinova said at the CCS briefing.





Acceptance of documents for the first grade begins on April 1. The school accepts six-year-old children and children who will turn six in the current calendar year. Documents are submitted to the school online through the electronic government web portal," Sholpan Karinova said.





The vice minister also noted that schools are not entitled to require documents that are not indicated in the list of required documents.





Parents submit only four documents in electronic format: parent's application, a child's birth certificate, a child's medical passport and two photographs," Sholpan Karinova said.













