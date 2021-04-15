Cinemas, theaters, some public catering, billiard and karaoke rooms to resume operation in Kazakhstan

Cinemas, theaters, some catering facilities, billiard rooms and karaoke will resume operation in Kazakhstan.

In order to expand the participants of the Ashyq project , allow the inclusion in the project at the first stage from April 14, 2021: 1) cinemas; 2) theaters and philharmonic societies; 3) public catering facilities, with the exception of banquet halls, canteen-type facilities, fast foods, street foods; 4) voluntary participants, "the decree of the chief state sanitary doctor of Kazakhstan said on Wednesday.

At the second stage, from April 21 through the application, interregional and urban irregular (tourist) transportation will be able to resume work; billiard clubs; concert halls.

At the third stage, from May 5, the karaoke rooms will resume operation, as well as banquet halls (occupancy up to 50 people in one hall, at least 4 square meters per visitor) in the 'green' zone.

Continue the implementation of the Ashyq pilot project at business facilities: 1) fitness clubs, including yoga centers; 2) spa centers; 3) saunas, swimming pools; 4) computer clubs, including PlayStation clubs (except for persons under 16); 5) bowling clubs," the decree says.

Earlier, first Vice Minister of Healthcare of Kazakhstan Marat Shoranov informed about latest news on the Covid-19 pandemic in Kazakhstan.

Kazakhstan has been remaining in the high COVID-19 risk ‘red zone’ over 14 days in a row," he said.

More than 270,000 new coronavirus-positive cases, above 51,000 coronavirus-negative cases were recorded in Kazakhstan as of April 14. 8 regions of Kazakhstan are still in the ‘red zone’," he added.

Besides, Almaty and Nur-Sultan cities have moved to the ‘red zone’ a month ago. The health situation is getting worse the countrywide. Since April there were recorded 29,200 cases that is 2.8 times more as compared to the same period of March. All regions but for Kostanay, Pavlodar and North Kazakhstan regions report a surge in new coronavirus cases. 60% of cases fall on Nur-Sultan and Almaty cities as well as Almaty region.

Kazakhstan has added 2,229 fresh cases of the coronavirus infection in the past 24 hours, taking the total number of COVID-19 cases in the country to 276,054, coronavirus2020.kz reports.

Almaty city has recorded 612 fresh COVID-19 cases – the highest daily figure. Nur-Sultan is second with 465 cases. Almaty region has reported the third highest number of daily COVID-19 cases – 226.

Triple-digit infections have also been recorded in Karaganda region – 197, West Kazakhstan region – 115, and Aktobe region – 100.

Akmola, Atyrau, and Shymkent city have seen 98, 93, and 74 daily COVID-19 cases, respectively.

41 people have been infected with COVID-19 in Pavlodar region.

36 more infections have been detected in Zhambyl region, 33 in North Kazakhstan region, 32 in Kyzylorda region, 31 in Mangistau region, 29 in Kostanay region, 25 in East Kazakhstan region, and 22 in Turkestan region.

















