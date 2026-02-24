This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
President Meets with Georgian Minister of Internal Affairs Gela Geladze
relevant news
Constitutional Reforms in Kazakhstan and the Upcoming Republican Referendum were Discussed in Jordan
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
Issues of Interparliamentary Cooperation and Constitutional Modernization Discussed in Vienna
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
Kazakhstan and Mexico Discussed the Priorities of Foreign Policy Cooperation and the Progress of Reforms in Kazakhstan
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
North Macedonia Backed Reforms in Kazakhstan
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
The Issues Related to the Protection of Children’s Rights were Discussed at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Kazakhstan
We highly appreciate the efforts of UNICEF in introducing advanced international best practices, improving methodologies and monitoring mechanisms for the protection of children’s rights, as well as implementing innovative solutions and working methods", - the First Deputy Minister noted.
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
Kazakhstan and Armenia Discuss Prospects for Strategic Partnership and International Cooperation
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
A meeting with representatives of the OSCE ODIHR took place at the Kazakh Foreign Ministry
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
Joint Measures to Expand Kazakhstan’s Cooperation with the United Nations Environment Programme (UNEP) were Discussed In Kenya
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
ИНТЕРНЕТ ТЕЛЕВИДЕНИЕ
KAZAKHSTAN TODAY LIVE
Most viewed
19.02.2026, 14:56Constitutional Reforms in Kazakhstan were Discussed in Vienna 19.02.2026, 21:30100341Kazakhstan and Ethiopia Outline Paths to Strengthen Multilateral Partnership 20.02.2026, 17:2585996A meeting with representatives of the OSCE ODIHR took place at the Kazakh Foreign Ministry 20.02.2026, 19:5485666Kazakhstan and Armenia Discuss Prospects for Strategic Partnership and International Cooperation 20.02.2026, 22:09The Issues Related to the Protection of Children’s Rights were Discussed at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Kazakhstan85341The Issues Related to the Protection of Children’s Rights were Discussed at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Kazakhstan 25.01.2026, 20:25152406FlyArystan flight delayed after bird strike in Uralsk 08.02.2026, 09:45137626Brucellosis cases up in Akmola region 31.01.2026, 14:55136896Eurasian Economic Commission Council convenes for its first meeting in 2026 27.01.2026, 20:06135391Kazakhstan to launch and resume 15 international flights 30.01.2026, 18:35134161Kazakhstan to release draft of new Constitution for public debate