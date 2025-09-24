Competition for the Best Name of Kazakhstan’s First Nuclear Power Plant Will Start on September 25

Images | Pixabay

Today, the Agency of the Republic of Kazakhstan for Atomic Energy held the first meeting of the Commission tasked with organizing a nationwide competition to select the best name for Kazakhstan’s first nuclear power plant, Atomic Energy Agency of the Republic of Kazakhstan reports.





The Commission is comprised of representatives of the public, the creative industry, as well as experts in nuclear energy, philology, and history.





During the meeting, Commission members addressed organizational matters and approved the Rules governing the nationwide competition.





To ensure the widest possible public engagement, proposals for naming the nuclear power plant will be collected through the eGov Mobile application. Launching the competition on the eve of the professional holiday, the ‘Day of Workers of the Nuclear Industry,’ highlights the role of the sector in Kazakhstan’s socio-economic development," Chairman of the Agency of the Republic of Kazakhstan for Atomic Energy Almasadam Satkaliyev said.





Following the discussions, the Commission set the timeline for the competition:





September 25 - official announcement of the competition;

September 25 - October 10 - the submission of proposals through the eGov Mobile application;

October 11 - 24 - review and analysis of the submitted proposals;

by the end of October - announcement of the selected name for the nuclear power plant.





The Rules for the nationwide competition will be published on the Agency’s official website and Telegram channel.





The Agency emphasized that the competition will be open and transparent. Every citizen will have the opportunity to propose a name for the nuclear power plant, and the Commission’s final decision will be announced by the end of October.