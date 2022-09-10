Система Orphus

Conference on the occasion of Baitursynov’s 150th anniversary held in London

08.09.2022, 11:25 6951
Images | gov.kz
The Embassy of Kazakhstan in the UK, with the support of the Eurasian Creative Guild (London), organized a conference on the occasion of the 150th anniversary of the statesman, scientist, educator, poet, publicist, reformer of national writing, founder of Kazakh linguistics and literary criticism, one of the leaders of the national liberation movement "Alash" - Akhmet Baitursynov.
 
John Farndon, English writer, poet and translator, Arch Tait, well-known translator, Marat Akhmedzhanov, Director of the Hertfordshire Press, organizer of the Open Central Asia Book Forum & Literature Festival and vice-chairman of the Eurasian Creative Guild (London), as well as other members of the guild and Kazakhstani students studying in London participated in the event, the official website of the Kazakh Embassy in the United Kingdom of Great Britain and Northern Ireland reads.
 
During the conference, a presentation on the topic "Life and work of Akhmet Baitursynov" was delivered by a Kazakh student Arailym Shatyrbayeva.
 
The event also included the presentation of the book "Akhmet Baitursynov and Alash", translated into English for the first time. The book includes the works of prominent figures of Kazakh culture and modern "Alash" scientists. The book was published by the National Translation Bureau of the Republic of Kazakhstan, while the main part of the book was translated into English by Arch Tait, a well-known specialist in the field of literary translations.
 
In his speech, A. Tait told the participants what prompted him to undertake such work, what decisions he made in the process of translation and how his translation clarifies and conveys the meaning of Baitursynov's works.
 
During his speech, the translator noted that the whole life of the Kazakh prominent figure was permeated with fiery concern for the self-determination of the Kazakh people, the development of culture, and noted that his works undoubtedly require more detailed translation in the future.
 
John Farndon not only shared his first impressions of his acquaintance with Baitursynov's works, but also about his thoughts that arose during further acquaintance with his work. According to him, in the work of the Kazakh public figure, the central place is occupied by the upbringing of the spirit of freedom and craving for knowledge among the youth of those years.
 
At the end of the event, there was also an exchange of views between all participants of the evening on the achievements and role of A. Baitursynov in the development of Kazakh literature, educational activities and culture.
 
Source: kazinform
 
 This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.

relevant news

59 new Kazakh students going to study in Europe on the EU scholarships

09.09.2022, 11:14 576
The European Union Delegation organized pre-departure orientation session for 59 Kazakh winners of the Erasmus Mundus Joint Master’s Degree (EMJMD) scholarships this year.
 
They will study variety of topics and innovative cross-disciplinary subjects at the best universities in 13 different European countries. With this group of 59 students the number of EMJMD students from Kazakhstan will get to 335, the Press and information team of the EU Delegation to Kazakhstan reports.
 
On 2 September 2022 the European Union Delegation organized pre-departure orientation session for 59 Kazakh winners of the Erasmus Mundus Joint Master’s Degree (EMJMD) scholarships this year. They will study variety of topics and innovative cross-disciplinary subjects at the best universities in 13 different European countries. With this group of 59 students the number of EMJMD students from Kazakhstan will get to 335.
 

The European Union pays significant attention to the development of the human capital, including education and health, and the youth, which is firmly enshrined in the Enhanced Partnership and Cooperation Agreement between the EU and Kazakhstan. Erasmus+ program is one of the biggest and very appreciated achievement in Europe, and I’m glad that our partner country Kazakhstan can also benefit of it. EU has recently launched regional DARYA (Dialogue and Actions for Resourceful Youth in Central Asia) program to support youth development. Exchanges of students strengthens people-to-people contacts and connectivity between EU and Kazakhstan", – said Kestutis Jankauskas, EU Ambassador in Kazakhstan while welcoming and congratulating the winners.

 
The representatives of Directorate General for Education and Culture in Brussels, a number of EU member state embassies in Kazakhstan as well as several Erasmus+ alumni students spoke about the program and provided the students with practical advice for their stay and studies in the EU.
 
Background information
 
Erasmus is the EU's flagship education and training programme. Started in 1987 it has enabled thousands of students to study and work abroad as well as supported co-operation between higher education institutions across Europe.
 
Erasmus Mundus Joint Master Degrees (EMJMD) form part of Erasmus+, the European Union’s programme to support education, training, youth and sport, running from 2021-2027. EMJMD is a high-quality, integrated programme of study at master level, offered by a consortium of higher education institutions from at least three different countries.
 
This year’s winners were selected out from 15,000 applicants. They will study mathematics, logistics, electronics, physics, lexicography, tourism development and culture, circular economy, nuclear physics, digital communications, engineering, translation and interpreting, medicine, European studies, politics and international affairs, biological and chemical engineering, agriculture, computer science, IT security, pharmaceuticals, climate and sustainability, linguistics, literature, neuroscience, eco-hydrology, and international law.
 
For more information, contact: Aidana Sariyeva, Press and Information Officer, Political, Press and Information Section, EU Delegation to Kazakhstan, e-mail: [email protected]

Source: kazinform
 
 This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.

Kazakhstani native to travel to space after 10 years of training

08.09.2022, 15:45 6936
Kazakhstani native to travel to space after 10 years of training
Images | open sources
Preparations are underway for the launch of the Soyuz MS-22 manned spacecraft carrying the 68th long expedition crew to the International Space Station, Kazinform correspondent reports.
 
On day 2 of the crew’s arrival at Baikonur Cosmodrome, a flag raising ceremony was held with the participation of prime and backup crew members before the lift-off.
 
Russian Sergey Prokopyev, Dmitry Petelin and NASA astronaut Francisco Rubio are in the prime crew of the 68th expedition. Roscosmos astronauts Oleg Kononenko, Nikolai Chub, and NASA astronaut Loral O'Hara make up the backup crew.
 
Flight engineer No.1 Dmitry Petelin is a native of Kostanay city, Kazakhstan.
 
The Soyuz MS-22 manned spacecraft is to take off on September 21, 2022 from the 31st launchpad at Baikonur Cosmodrome.
 
 This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.

Astana Opera’s artists applauded in Europe and Asia

07.09.2022, 14:11 10971
Images | astanaopera.kz
For Astana Opera’s soloists, along with performances at the opera house, touring is an important part of their creative work. A warm welcome and unceasing applause from fans accompany them in different parts of the world. Most recently, the Honoured Workers of Kazakhstan Azamat Zheltyrguzov, Medet Chotabayev, Saltanat Akhmetova toured the Abai and East Kazakhstan regions with concerts, Tatyana Vitsinskaya won over the audience of the Republic of Korea, and the Honoured Worker of Kazakhstan Talgat Mussabayev toured the cities of Italy, the press service of Astana Opera informs.
 
At the end of August, Astana Opera’s principal soloist Tatyana Vitsinskaya portrayed the passionate gypsy Carmen in a production of Georges Bizet’s eponymous opera at two large-scale venues in the Republic of Korea. The first performance took place with great success in the concert hall of the famous Jeju Island, the second – in the Sohyang Theatre in Busan, the second largest city after Seoul. Both performances were organized in support of the bid for hosting the World Expo 2030.
 

Bizet’s opera Carmen is of particular importance for the Korean audience. As for me, this part is one of the most important and beloved parts in my repertoire", Tatyana Vitsinskaya notes. 

 

It was a great honour for me to represent Kazakhstan abroad. After the performances, a meeting and a photoset with the audience were organized, where it became clear that they highly appreciated my performance and professionalism. We have already outlined other projects for the future, which will remain a secret for now".

 
In another part of the world, Astana Opera’s principal soloist Talgat Mussabayev toured the south of Italy this summer.
 

Together with the Academy of Soloists State Chamber Orchestra, I took part in concerts where classical music by European composers was performed. I performed opera arias by Verdi, Donizetti, Bizet", the opera singer said. "As our performances were held in the southern cities of Italy: Sorrento, Salerno, Matera and others, it was impossible to do without Italian songs performed in the Neapolitan dialect. They were received by the audience with great enthusiasm. Concerts are held in open air in Italy in the summer, which creates a special aura and zest. Our artists performed brilliantly and were highly praised by the Italian audience".

 
No less warm meetings with the audience took place at home in Kazakhstan. In mid-August, three of Astana Opera’s principal soloists – Azamat Zheltyrguzov, Medet Chotabayev, Saltanat Akhmetova – performed on tour in single-industry towns and district centers of the Abai and East Kazakhstan regions.
 

We went to such cities as Kurchatov, Ridder, Serebryansk, Altai, where we performed classical works, popular Neapolitan songs and songs by Kazakh authors. On August 10, the birthday of the great Abai, we performed in Semei with the Symphony Orchestra of the Akim of the East Kazakhstan Region. Artists of other musical genres took part in concerts with us: Roza Rymbayeva, Aizhan Nurmagambetova, Zhanna Orynbassarova and many others", Astana Opera’s opera company director Azamat Zheltyrguzov shared. 

 

We received tremendous impressions, because it is not often that we get to travel to remote areas of Kazakhstan, but this helps us to get to know our country better. We were lucky enough to visit the native places of Abai: the village of Karaaul and the tract of Zhedibai, the museum of Mukhtar Auezov. We participated in a round table with writers in the Central Museum of Semei. We were entranced by the beauty of these places, captivated by the warm welcome. We received a very important energy supply, which gives us strength in the new theatrical season".

 
Source: kazinform
 
 This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.

Kazakhstani film selected to compete at Venice Film Festival

06.09.2022, 15:30 15956

Goliath" by Kazakhstani Adilkhan Yerzhanov is selected to compete in the Orizzonti Extra section of the 79th edition of the Venice International Film Festival slated for August 31-September 10 in Lido, KazakhFilm press service reports.

 
Orizzonti Extra features the key trends in the world's cinematography and reveals new names from around the world. This year the section screens 7 films.
 

Goliath" made by Kazakhstan-based Short Brothers and Changepoint companies with participation of KazakhFilm and Cinerental and Russia’s All Media (a START Company) and Forest Film. 

 
Source: kazinform
 
 This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.

Kazakhstan's Music of the World project may enter Guinness Book

06.09.2022, 13:32 16111
Several special events will be organized as part of the upcoming VII Congress of the Leaders of World and Traditional Religions, scheduled to take place in the capital of Kazakhstan on September 14-15, 2022. One of them is the Music of the World music project intended to create a multi-ethnic orchestra.
 
Music of the World is a project that blurs the borders, unites peoples and proclaims goodness. Its mission is to demonstrate once again the value of the diversity of the people of our country, where more than 130 different ethnicities live in unity and accord. This initiative will also attempt to set a world record to gain an entry into the Guinness World Records, the Press Office of the Congress of the Leaders of World and Traditional Religions informs.
 

We plan to gather the largest number of different ethnicities in one music group. Everyone can take part, regardless of nationality, country of residence or ability to play a musical instrument – only sense of pitch and ethnicity matter", stated Nazym Zhangazinova, the official representative of the Congress.

 
Source: kazinform
 
 This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.

Akhmet Baiturssynov’s heritage debated in Moscow

06.09.2022, 11:19 16216
Representatives of Kazakh diaspora of Moscow, and Kazakhstanis studying in Russia, jointly with the Kazakh Embassy in Russia held a roundtable dated to the 150th anniversary of great Kazakh enlightener, scientist, publicist, public figure, member of the Alash Party Akhmet Baiturssynov, Kazinform reports.
 
During the meeting, those present shared interesting facts about the life of Akhmet Baiturssynov, enjoyed a documentary featuring his life and work, and debated the role of the enlightener in the development of modern Kazakh language, written language, and his influence on the country’s political and cultural life.
 
As noticed there, representatives of the Kazakh diaspora of Russia hold regularly events honoring Akhmet Baiturssynov, who heavily contributed to the development of literature, teaching, and political activity. Those gathered also highlighted the importance of preserving his legacy and works.
 
 This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.

About 3,000 pilgrims waiting for Pope Francis’ visit to Kazakhstan

05.09.2022, 17:42 19111
About 3,000 pilgrims waiting for Pope Francis’ visit to Kazakhstan
Images | twitter.com/pontifex
Pope Francis will pay his first visit to Kazakhstan as part of participation in the Congress of World and Traditional Religions’ Leaders, Kazinform correspondent reports.
 
According to official spokesperson of the Kazakh MFA, on September 13-14, 2022, Pope Francis will pay a state visit to Kazakhstan.
 
The program of his visit includes a meeting with President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev on September 13, a formal speech addressing the diplomatic corps accredited in the country and the civil society (September 13, Qazaqsgtan Concert Hall), a Holy Mass in the ground of EXPO 2017 (September 14), and participation in the opening and plenary session of the VII Congress of Leaders of World and Traditional Religions (September 14-15).
 
Kazakhstan expects as many as 3,000 pilgrims from various countries of the world, Smadyarov noted.
 
The previous visit to Kazakhstan by a Pontiff, namely, Pope John Paul II took place in 2001. 
 
 This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.

President Tokayev meets forest fire victims in Kostanay region

05.09.2022, 14:13 19036
Images | ortcom.kz
President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev has had a meeting with the victims of the Kostanay region forest fire, Akorda press service informs via Telegram.
 
In a talk with the locals, Kassym-Jomart Tokayev promised that the Government would take all required measures to help them overcome the difficult situation.
 
He assured that the Government would build new houses for them within two and a half months.
 
The Head of State met also the volunteers and thanked them for the assistance. 
 
Source: kazinform
 
 This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.

Most read