Contemporaries of Independence Wish Kazakhstan Further Prosperity

It is a great joy for me to have the opportunity to contribute to the development of the culture of Kazakhstan. It is a tremendous responsibility, since we on the world stage represent not only ourselves as artists, but also our Motherland. I look to the future with confidence and recognize myself as part of Kazakhstan with great pride. I think that now there is every opportunity for the development of young people, for self-realization, for expressing oneself as an individual."
Culture is an integral part of our independent state. At the moment, classical theatres present world masterpieces of opera and ballet, and national productions are also staged with great success. This suggests that the cultural development of our country is at a high level. Of course, it is also gratifying when we are greeted with anticipation and wonder while on tour. I think this comes from the fact that foreign audiences see Eastern delicacy of soul and talent in our artists. Again, we can prove ourselves thanks to the support of the state. Through art and creativity we assert ourselves as a highly cultured and developed country."
I dream that our country will grow and develop. I show my love for my homeland through my patriotism, successes and overcomings, and my desire to please the audience with my dance. I would like to wish the people of Kazakhstan, first of all, health, peaceful skies overhead, inexhaustible strength and will to conquer new heights. Love and care for each other!"
This year marks the 32nd anniversary of the independence of the Republic of Kazakhstan. With the beginning of independence, the country’s borders, state language and national currency were established. Our ancestors dreamed of reaching this day for many centuries. Today, we are recognized as an independent state by the whole world. Our goal now is to develop the economy, serve our country, and create the necessary conditions for the younger generations. Having become a ballet dancer, I often go on tours abroad and at this time I feel a great sense of pride in being a citizen of Kazakhstan and representing the Kazakh ballet art. Undeniably, my parents and teachers made a great contribution to the development of my personality. I am very grateful to my mother, who took me to ballet when I was little. I still remember how happy my parents were when, out of three thousand children, I was chosen to study at the choreographic school. Thanks to this unique art, I have visited many countries and won the love of ballet connoisseurs. I met my wife at the opera house; she is a ballet dancer like me. Looking at us, our four-year-old daughter says that she also wants to study ballet, and we, of course, are happy to support her decision."
My main life philosophy is not to deviate from moral values. As a father raising a son and daughter, I try to be an example for my children. I always remind them to stay honest and never lie. I believe that family is like a miniature state, which mirrors the whole Kazakhstan. This means that solidarity and unity in our families directly affect the integrity of our country. That is why my wife and I attach great importance to the upbringing of our children and are happy that they are growing up in a sovereign country. May our Kazakhstan prosper, and may our country continue to be peaceful and safe."
My parents told me when I was little: "You were born the year our country gained independence, so you are the same age as independence." My mother, and also my grandparents contributed a lot to my upbringing: I grew up with them before I went to school. It is no secret that in the first years of independence, our family, like many Kazakh families, had a number of social difficulties. My father worked at a factory, although not my profession, but he had to feed his family. In general, when my parents were studying at the university, they performed as dombyra players in the orchestra."
As for how I got into the choir, as a schoolchild, I sang at a school choir. Therefore, my parents, noticing my talent for music, sent me to study at the music academy in Akmola in the fourth grade. After receiving a higher education in Choral Conducting, I interned in Moscow and St. Petersburg, and some of my first performances took place in Austria. In 2013, I began my career as a choirmaster at the Yerkegali Rakhmadiyev State Academic Philharmonic in the capital. In 2014, I came to work at the Astana Opera Choir at the invitation of my teacher, Astana Opera’s principal choirmaster, Honored Worker of Kazakhstan Yerzhan Dautov. Since then, I have been working as a senior choirmaster in the largest and most beautiful opera house in all of Central Asia for ten years."
This year we gave a large-scale concert in the capital of Poland. Its program featured works by Kazakh composers. It was so warmly received by the Polish audience that we even had to repeat the program for an encore on the second day. Inspired by such success, I plan to give another solo concert next spring. In fact, many things become clear when compared. Having visited many countries on tour, I can say that our country has achieved great success in the field of culture and art. For example, my teachers told me that without specially created theatrical conditions, conducting a "backstage choir" would be difficult. That is, we perform works where the choir artists must sing from backstage, so that the audience in the hall gets the impression of people singing from far away. Fortunately, we work in an opera house where technology keeps up with the times, and huge stage and backstage spaces allow us to create amazing sound effects. Not many countries were able to build an opera house such as the Astana Opera. This suggests that our state attaches great importance to the development of culture and art."
Over the years of independence, many forgotten traditions of our people have been revived, our language is thriving, and our culture and economy are developing. I believe that we should not deviate from this path in the future. To do this, all citizens must honestly do their job and benefit the people. It is better for young people to follow the example of people with more experience and learn from them. Personally, I consult with my elders on every issue. It was they who helped me choose the right profession for my future."
There are many musicians among my relatives. Perhaps, it is because the sound of the percussion was "stuck" in my ears since childhood, so I also became attached to this instrument. After graduating from the Mukan Tulebayev Semei Music College, I came to Astana in pursuit of a dream. From 2011 to 2015 I studied at the Kazakh National University of Arts and worked as a musician in a number of collectives. Since 2018, I have been working in the Astana Opera Orchestra. It is a great honor for me to be a member of such a large team. We present our art in many countries of the world and work with many conductors. The audience enthusiastically receives us everywhere, amazed at the high level of our skill and professionalism."
I have never lived far from my hometown, and if I go on tour, I rush to return to my country, to my loved ones. I love my homeland with the blue flag, it is majestic and blessed. I wish everyone harmony and unity on Independence Day!"
