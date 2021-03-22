COVID Digest: 250 patients in critical condition in Kazakhstan

250 COVID-19 patients are in critical condition in Kazakhstan, the Ministry of Healthcare of the Republic of Kazakhstan said.





According to the ministry, 20,583 people are under treatment for the coronavirus infection in Kazakhstan as of March 20. 5,914 patients are staying at hospitals, 14,669 are receiving outpatient treatment.





250 patients are in critical condition, 65 are in extremely severe condition and 34 are on artificial lung ventilation.





Earlier it was reported that Kazakhstan added 1,310 new cases of the coronavirus infection, raising the total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in Kazakhstan to 230,527 since the start of the pandemic.





In the past 24 hours, Kazakhstan has added 1,310 new cases of the coronavirus infection, raising the total caseload to 230,527.





The highest number of fresh infection was recorded in Almaty city – 437, up 71 from the previous day. Ranked second is the Kazakh capital, Nur-Sultan, with 280 new COVID-19 cases. The third highest number of new coronavirus cases was recorded in Karaganda region – 96. Almaty region is fourth with 93 new COVID-19 cases.





80 people tested positive for COVID-19 in West Kazakhstan region, 53 – in Akmola region, 46 – in Aktobe region, 46 – in Pavlodar region, 44 – in Kostanay region, 40 – in Atyrau region, 25 – in East Kazakhstan region, 20 – in North Kazakhstan region, 19 – in Shymkent, 13 – in Zhambyl region, 10 – in Turkestan region, 5 – in Mangistau region, and 3 – in Kyzylorda region.





COVID-like pneumonia: 46 new cases in Kazakhstan





Kazakhstan has recorded 46 new cases of the coronavirus-like pneumonia in the past 24 hours.





182 people have fully recovered from the COVID-19 like pneumonia in Kazakhstan in the past day. In addition, one death related to the COVID-like pneumonia has been reported in Kazakhstan in the past 24 hours.





Since August 1, Kazakhstan has recorded 50,049 cases of the coronavirus-like pneumonia. Of these, 45,985 patients fully recovered. The disease claimed lives of 660 people across the country.





412 Kazakhstanis return home without PCR tests





32 international flights from China, Sri Lanka, the Republic of Maldives, the UAE, Egypt, Turkey, Georgia, Russia, Belarus, Uzbekistan, and Kyrgyzstan landed in Kazakhstan on March 19, Kazinform has learnt from the Sanitary and Epidemiological Control Committee.





Of 4,733 passengers onboard of those flights, only 412 had no PCR test certificates.





16 flights with 2,377 passengers onboard (2,110 with PCR tests, 267 without PCR tests) landed at the airport in Almaty city.





8 flights with 1,301 passengers onboard (1,241 with PCR tests, 60 without PCR tests) landed at the airport in Nur-Sultan city.





5 flights with 797 passengers onboard (all had PCR tests) landed at the airport in Shymkent city.





1 flight with 7 passengers onboard (all had PCR tests) landed at the airport in Aktau city.





1 flight with 130 passengers onboard (67 with PCR tests and 63 without PCR tests) landed at the airport in Atyrau city.





1 flight with 121 passengers onboard (99 with PCR tests and 22 without PCR tests) landed at the airport in Uralsk city.





All those without PCR tests have been tested for COVIV-19 and are awaiting for the results at a special quarantine facility.





All 357 nationals of Kazakhstan who returned home on March 18 without PCR tests tested negative for COVID-19.

















