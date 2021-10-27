Death rate caused by COVID-19 in Kazakhstan decreased by almost five times within two months

The incidence rate has decreased by 11% over the past two weeks in Kazakhstan. (…) The reproductive number is 0.96. In general, in Kazakhstan over the past two months, the incidence rate has decreased by 4.5 times, and the mortality rate by 4.8 times," he said.
Eight regions are in the green zone now: the Zhambyl, Mangistau, Turkestan, Aktobe, West Kazakhstan, Atyrau, Almaty regions and Shymkent. Five regions are in the yellow zone: East Kazakhstan, Kyzylorda, Karaganda regions, the cities of Almaty and Nur-Sultan. Four regions remain in the red zone - Akmola, Kostanay, Pavlodar and North Kazakhstan regions.
Source: Kazinform
