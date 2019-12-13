Dimash Kudaibergen wins two nominations at Victoria Russian Music Awards

Kazakh-born Dimash Kudaibergen has become a winner of two nominations at Victoria Russian Music Awards-2019.
Dimash shared this news via his Instagram account. He won Vocalist of the Year and Newcomer of the Year nominations.
Dimash expressed gratitude to his Russian team and the well-known Russian composer Igor Krutoy.
Victoria National Music Award was initiated in autumn 2015 by the Fund of Russian Music Support founded by the Russian Music Academy.
Source: Kazinform News Agency
