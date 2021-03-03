Eight universities closed in Kazakhstan

picture: almaty.tv

In Kazakhstan, eight universities have ceased functioning. Gulzat Kobenova, chairperson of the Committee for Quality Assurance in Education and Science of the Ministry of Education and Science of Kazakhstan, announced this at a CCS briefing.





The students of the closed universities, Kobenova said, have been transferred and continue their studies, the teachers are employed. She also answered what will become of foreign students, whose university was closed.





The Jordanian Embassy approached the Ministry with a request to resolve the transfer of foreign students who studied at the Kazakh Medical University of Continuing Education. They asked to let the graduates complete their studies in this University, and transfer students in junior years to other Universities. We are working at it. The Embassy of Jordan announced that the accreditation of this university had been suspended in Jordan, so they are in a hurry to decide the fate of the students, "Kobenova added.





It will be recalled that on the decision of the Specialized Interdistrict Administrative Court of the city of Almaty, the Kazakh Medical University of Continuing Education was brought to administrative liability, in the form of a fine with deprivation of the general license.













This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.



When citing our content a hyperlink to this Kazakhstan Today website is obligatory.