This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
Eye injuries and burns: 63 suffered from New Year fireworks accidents in Kazakhstan
relevant news
Several flights delayed at Almaty airport
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
Read-out data from flight recorders of crashed AZAL plane to be examined soon in Astana
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
How Kazakhstanis celebrate Orthodox Christmas Day
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
Neuroinfection caused mass die-off of Caspian seals - experts
There was a virus in all the samples. This is a viral neuroinfection. The detection of the virus in the animals’ brain proves that this is the only cause of the disease," Aidyn Kydyrmanov said adding that immunodeficiency contributed to the disease progress
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
No need to make fuss - President Tokayev on metapneumovirus in China
Now everyone is talking about a new infection. There is no need to make a fuss. We shoulld further develop cooperation with China," the Head of State said during his visit to the House of Students of the Eurasian National Gumilyov University in Astana.
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
Metapneumovirus strains detected in Kazakhstan, Healthcare Ministry
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
Quake jolts 353 km away from Almaty
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
Kazakh Dombyra in the Heart of Beijing: Dimash in the BRTV Project
In the past, the dombra had many more strings. According to legend, a khan once lost his son. None of his servants dared deliver the tragic news of his death. The message was conveyed through the dombra. Why, you ask? At the time, the khan had said, ‘I cannot find my son, and whoever brings me sad news, I will fill their throat with molten lead.’ Thus, the dombra saved someone’s life."
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
ИНТЕРНЕТ ТЕЛЕВИДЕНИЕ
KAZAKHSTAN TODAY LIVE
Most viewed
08.01.2025, 12:52Olzhas Bektenov: In accordance with tasks set by Head of State, economic bloc of Government together with expert group works out new approaches to budget, tax and tariff policy reformOlzhas Bektenov: In accordance with tasks set by Head of State, economic bloc of Government together with expert group works out new approaches to budget, tax and tariff policy reform 08.01.2025, 13:55Year of Working Professions: Olzhas Bektenov instructs to strengthen control over observance of safe working conditions and intensify work on training of highly qualified personnel for economy51986Year of Working Professions: Olzhas Bektenov instructs to strengthen control over observance of safe working conditions and intensify work on training of highly qualified personnel for economy 08.01.2025, 14:59Olzhas Bektenov orders to work out issues of launching preferential programmes of mortgage and rental housing for working personnel51641Olzhas Bektenov orders to work out issues of launching preferential programmes of mortgage and rental housing for working personnel 08.01.2025, 15:03Year of Vocational Professions: Kazakhstan to launch a Digital Map of Enterprises to identify financial, social and labour risks51251Year of Vocational Professions: Kazakhstan to launch a Digital Map of Enterprises to identify financial, social and labour risks 08.01.2025, 16:0551021Ministry of Industry and Construction launches 75 new professions for innovative industries 19.12.2024, 16:24238356Presidents of Kazakhstan, Guinea-Bissau visit AIFC 19.12.2024, 15:16222251Olzhas Bektenov: Time zone decision based on very deep scientific research 19.12.2024, 14:23Olzhas Bektenov checks implementation of President's instructions on industrial development at Kostanay region's industrial zone193886Olzhas Bektenov checks implementation of President's instructions on industrial development at Kostanay region's industrial zone 19.12.2024, 10:22191366Olzhas Bektenov discusses Venture Capital Fund launch with international and Kazakhstani experts 18.12.2024, 10:09187226Kazakhstan Handed Over CICA Chairmanship to Azerbaijan