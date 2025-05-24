23.05.2025, 19:01 5536
From Shymbulak to Oi-Qaragai: Almaty to create single tourist space
Tell a friend
During his working trip to Almaty Prime Minister Olzhas Bektenov familiarized himself with the city plans to develop central tourist zone, which includes Shymbulak, Oi-Qaragai, Pioneer, Kimasar and Butakovka, Kazinform News Agency reports.
Director General of France’s Stem International Vincent Tassarе made a presentation of the project highlighting that it aims at development of summer infrastructure - building bicycle and pedestrian routes, construction of active recreation facilities, glamping, ethnic-style hotels, and launch of eco-friendly transport.
The introduction of sustainable development standards, including the use of renewable energy sources and digital monitoring of environment is planned.
The central mountain cluster of Almaty includes two leading resort areas: Shymbulak and Oi-Qaragai. Both have already proved to be year-round resorts. The implementation of the project enabled to directly connect them with a cable way, cycling and pedestrian routes and electric shuttles. This will let create a single tourist space which will help increase average stay of foreign tourists and their spending," Vincent Tassar said.
One should note the importance of the winter proposal, which is expected to have big economic return - $334 dollars per person, according to the World Tourist Organization. The capacity is expected to rise from the current 6,000 to 24,000 per day in the future," the speaker noted.
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
relevant news
22.05.2025, 21:16 14571
Uzbekistan to allow short-term entry for Kazakh nationals using ID cards
Images | Depositphotos
Tell a friend
Uzbekistan plans to allow short-term entry for the nationals of Kazakhstan, Russia and Azerbaijan using ID cards, Kazinform News Agency learned from the Uzbek President’s decree.
As per the document signed on May 15 and aimed at sharp increase of foreign tourist flow, President Shavkat Mirziyoyev entrusts the Foreign Ministry with developing a proposition on initiating and completing talks on introduction of 30-day visa-free regime for the U.S. nationals and simplification of visa requirements for Uzbek nationals travelling to the U.S.
The Uzbek side also plans to permit short-term entry for the nationals of Kazakhstan, Russia and Azerbaijan using ID cards as well as the so called "kinder passports" for children aged under 16. The duration of stay in the country shall not exceed 30 days.
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
22.05.2025, 20:12 14911
WSIS Prizes 2025: Kazakhstan’s IT project ranks among Top 5 global initiatives
Tell a friend
Kazakhstan’s digital project Situational-Analytical Complex (SAC) ranks among the Top 5 global initiatives of the World Summit on the Information Society Prizes (WSIS Prizes 2025) in The role of governments and all stakeholders in the promotion of ICTs for development nomination, Kazinform News Agency reports.
The contest is held by the ITU (International Telecommunication Union) with the support of the UN.
973 projects were submitted for the WSIS Prizes this year. A list of 360 nominated projects in 18 categories was announced by the expert group following the first round. The voting process will determine the top five projects in each category with the highest number of votes.
Initiatives from Uzbekistan, Rwanda, Mexico and the UAE are also among the Top 5 initiatives.
The SAC project is developed by the engineering and technical center of the Department of Presidential Affairs. It is an innovative digital platform for analysis, monitoring, and operational data management in the government sector.
The SAC is successfully applied at the Presidential Administration and the Department of Presidential Affairs.
The WSIS (World Summit on the Information Society) Prizes 2025 will be announced at the WSIS+20 High-Level Event in July 2025.
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
21.05.2025, 10:52 24236
Kazakhstan marks Culture and Art Workers’ Day with key milestones
Images | Astana Opera
Tell a friend
Kazakh Culture and Information Minister Aida Balayeva extended her greetings on the occasion of the Culture and Art Workers’ Day the country marks on May 21, Kazinform News Agency reports.
The Kazakh minister said: "There are 7,600 culture facilities, providing up to 58,000 people with employment. Those include 3,890 libraries, 57 theaters, 231 archives, 275 museums, 2,994 cultural and leisure centers, 113 cinemas, 36 concert organizations and four circuses".
Kazakhstan inaugurated the Qazaq Culture information platform in Arabic, Chinese, English, French, Russian, Spanish, Kazakh and Turkish, showcasing the country's rich and unique culture.
As part of Kazakhstan’s ongoing efforts to develop cultural facilities, nine republican facilities were granted the national status.
Kazakhstan for the first time unveiled its pavilion featuring the domestic works at the 60th edition of the Venice Art Biennale. Kazakhstan hosted the Kazakhstan: The Great Steppe Treasures exhibition at the Guimet National Museum of Asian Arts in Paris, France, the Golden Man and the Great Steppe exhibition in Tianjin, China, while Da Vinci’s ‘The Beautiful Princess’ was displayed at the Kazakh National Museum.
Last year, the Culture Days of Kazakhstan took place in Tajikistan and Turkmenistan as well as the Culture Days of Turkmenistan, Azerbaijan, Armenia and the Sakha Republic were held in Kazakhstan.
Balayeva noted: "255 Kazakhstani artists were the winners of international competitions in 17 countries".
Under the Kazakh and Chinese Presidents’ initiative announced at the SCO Summit, work is ongoing to create a Kazakh Culture Center in China.
The country marked 80 years since the Great Patriotic War with up to 2,000 festivities as well as launching the Batyrlarga tagzym online platform, publishing six books, photo albums, releasing 80 videos, 17 documentaries and TV series as well as Aliya feature film.
As part of the country’s digitalization efforts, 2 million 654 thousand documents or 10% of the total documents preserved at the National Archive Fund have been transformed into a digital format. Kazakhstan’s National E-Library, currently, offers access to 80,465 documents in 64 languages.
According to Balayeva, Kazakhstan is to hold celebrations to mark 30 years since the adoption of the Constitution, as well as birth anniversaries of the country’s key figures, including Abay, Shokan Ualikhanov, Mirzhakip Dulatov and Nurgisa Tlendiyev.
The country recently hosted the international symposium themed "The Legacy of Yasawi in the Dialogue of Times and Cultures: Humanistic Landmarks and Contemporary Challenges" in Turkistan. The National Museum of Kazakhstan hosts these days the 3rd International Museum Congress, launching the Virtual Network of Museums of Kazakhstan portal with 3D models of unique cultural facilities.
Kazakhstan is set to host Culture Days and exhibitions in China’s Shandong province, Uzbekistan, France, Armenia, Qatar and Vietnam.
Of the country’s 16 films shot with state support last year, seven received 34 international awards. The market share for Kazakhstani domestic films stood at 22.97% and the films in the Kazakh language at 19.76%.
The Kazakh culture minister highlighted: "There are over 25,000 historic and cultural heritage sites in Kazakhstan. Of these, 265 are of republican significance, and 12,000 are of local significance".
In 2024, the Betashar, a Kazakh traditional wedding ritual, was added to the UNESCO Representative List of the Intangible Cultural Heritage of Humanity. Moreover, the Underground Mosques of Mangistau and the Silk Roads: Fergana-Syrdarya Corridor were confirmed in the running for a UNESCO’s World Heritage status.
The country also eyes establishment of a unified digital platform of historic and cultural heritage of the Central Asian countries as well as a restoration center in Astana.
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
20.05.2025, 09:48 37101
How to stay safe during a heatwave - WHO recommendations
Images | Depositphotos
Tell a friend
Heat has become the leading cause of weather-related deaths worldwide. According to the World Health Organization, an estimated 489,000 people die from heat-related causes each year. Kazinform News Agency correspondent reports on WHO recommendations on how to stay safe during heatwaves.
In extreme heat, the human body struggles to regulate internal temperature, increasing the risk of heat exhaustion, kidney injury and cardiovascular stress. The effects can be sudden and severe: hospitalizations and deaths may spike within hours or days of a heatwave onset.
WHO emphasizes that the health impacts of heat are predictable and largely preventable. With effective public health measures and coordinated action across sectors, many deaths and illnesses can be avoided. However, awareness remains low both among health workers and the general public.
What actions should the public take?
The WHO recommends staying indoors during the hottest parts of the day, and keeping living spaces cool by blocking direct sunlight with curtains or blinds and ventilating at night. Using fans or air conditioning, if available, can offer critical relief, with air conditioners recommended to be set at 27 °C. Even a few hours in a cool environment each day can significantly reduce the risk of heat-related illness.
As temperatures continue to rise across Kazakhstan, we all start to feel the effects of the heat, but a few simple steps can help to protect our health and well-being. Keep cool in the heat by avoiding going out and doing strenuous activities during the hottest time of day, and stay in the shade where possible. Keep your home cool by using the cool night air," said WHO Representative in Kazakhstan Dr. Skender Syla.
Hydration is another key aspect of heat protection. People are advised to drink water regularly, even if they do not feel thirsty, about one cup per hour and at least 2 to 3 litres per day. They should avoid beverages that can lead to dehydration, such as alcohol and sugary drinks. Eating lighter meals more frequently can also help the body cope with high temperatures.
Taking cool showers or baths can help lower body temperature, and those who must go outside should remain in shaded areas as much as possible. Light, loose-fitting garments made of breathable fabric, as well as wide-brimmed hats and sunglasses, can offer additional protection outdoors.
WHO also emphasizes the importance of checking in on family, friends and neighbours, especially those who are older, live alone or have health conditions that put them at greater risk during extreme heat.
Some people are particularly vulnerable to the effects of heat, including young children, older people, and people with chronic health conditions, so keep in touch with family, friends and neighbours, especially those who spend much of their time alone. By looking after each other and staying informed, we can minimize the impact of extreme heat on our communities," notes Dr. Skender Syla.
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
19.05.2025, 11:20 41536
Central Asia’s most powerful Nvidia-powered supercomputer arrives in Kazakhstan
Images | Depositphotos
Tell a friend
Kazakhstan has introduced Central Asia's most powerful supercomputer, boasting a performance of approximately 2 exaflops and powered by Nvidia chips. This marks the region's first supercomputing cluster, Kazinform News Agency cites the Kazakh Ministry of Digital Development, Innovations and Aerospace Industry.
The supercomputer was assembled on the latest Nvidia H200 graphics chips, specifically designed for artificial intelligence and high-performance computing.
The supercomputer will be launched and installed at the Ministry’s new data center, which meets Tier III reliability standards to ensure stable, uninterrupted operation. This launch marks a key step in fulfilling the President’s directive to build a national digital infrastructure and foster an AI ecosystem. The initiative goes beyond serving a narrow group of specialists-it's designed to support the development of the entire country’s digital ecosystem. These computing capabilities are already being applied across sectors such as healthcare, energy, education, and public services".
Importantly, the supercomputer’s resources will be accessible to a wide range of users. Startups needing computing power to train neural networks, universities conducting fundamental and applied research, as well as research centers and businesses integrating AI into their operations, will be able to tap into its capabilities.
The arrival of the supercomputer marks a major step forward in developing Kazakhstan’s high-performance computing ecosystem. It’s also the first time the country has established a mechanism for importing high-tech equipment duty- and VAT-free - a move that significantly enhances Kazakhstan’s appeal to international IT companies and data center operators," the Ministry of Digital Development stated.
During the official visit of the Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi, Sheikh Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Kazakhstan marked the grand opening of Presight’s (G42) foreign office in Astana. As part of the visit, the Ministry of Digital Development, Innovation and Aerospace Industry of Kazakhstan signed an agreement with Presight to establish a supercomputer cluster in the country.
This is a strategically important step toward building the country’s digital infrastructure. It will strengthen Kazakhstan’s digital sovereignty and reinforce our leadership in the region in developing AI technologies and attracting global IT players," said Zhaslan Madiyev, Minister of Digital Development, Innovation and Aerospace Industry.
The project plays a key role in putting Kazakhstan’s Artificial Intelligence Development Concept into action through 2029 and marks a major milestone in building the country’s modern IT infrastructure.
As reported earlier, OpenAI has announced the launch of its new initiative, OpenAI for Countries, aimed at supporting nations seeking to develop artificial intelligence based on democratic values.
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
16.05.2025, 16:12 74666
Kazakh soldier breaks record at U.S. military competition
Images | The Kazakh Ministry of Defense
Tell a friend
Kazakh sergeants are taking part in the prestigious international Best Warrior Competition in the USA, with one of them already setting a new record, Kazinform News Agency cites the Kazakh Ministry of Defense.
The Kazakhstan Armed Forces team is participating in the annual Best Warrior competition at the Camp Navajo military base in Arizona.
Kazakhstan is represented by sergeants Aslan Darkhan from the 54835-A battalion and Rauan Tokhtarbekov from the 18404 Guard company, both of whom earned top prizes in last year’s competition.
The competition, which runs until May 18, features service members from seven U.S. states, as well as participants from Fiji, Guam, Tonga, and the Philippines. Hosted annually by the Arizona National Guard, the Best Warrior competition identifies the top non-commissioned officers in military applied disciplines.
The competition includes 10 main events: an army combat fitness test, combat training tasks, a night patrol, map reading, terrain assessment, movement by azimuth, area patrolling, tactical medicine, shooting with an M-240V machine gun, M-4 assault rifle, and M-17 pistol, as well as a 22 km forced march in full gear with a 12 kg load.
Despite the tough competition and performing exercises with U.S. Army weapons and equipment, the Kazakh servicemen are achieving outstanding results. Darkhan Aslan set a new record in the 800m run, completing it in 2 minutes and 5 seconds. His time is now the fastest in the history of the Arizona National Guard competition.
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
16.05.2025, 15:18 74396
Youth to become a new force for Kazakh-Chinese bilateral cooperation development - Chinese Ambassador
Tell a friend
Astana hosts today the final stage of the Chinese Bridge International Chinese Language Competition which brought together 30 university and school students from every corner of the country, Kazinform News Agency reports.
Welcoming the participants, Ambassador of China to Kazakhstan Han Chunlin emphasized youth’s role in strengthening relations between the two countries.
He said that under strategic leadership of Chinese and Kazakh presidents - Xi Jinping and Kassym-Jomart Tokayev - the two countries’ relations reached a new height of constant and comprehensive strategic partnership, having opened a new Golden Thirty Years.
The Chinese Ambassador pointed out rapid development of the bilateral cooperation in economy, trade, science and technology, education, culture and other spheres.
He stressed that young people who understand Chinese and whio know Chinese culture will become a bridge, a link and a new force for the development of bilateral cooperation.
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
09.05.2025, 10:57 149781
Kazakh National Bank issues banknote on occasion of 80 years since Great Victory
Images | The National Bank of Kazakhstan
Tell a friend
On May 9, 2025, the National Bank of Kazakhstan released a commemorative 1,000 tenge banknote marking the 80th anniversary of the Great Victory, Kazinform News Agency reports.
The banknote will be issued in a limited run of 5 million copies.
May 9 is a significant date for the entire world, and Kazakhstan played an important role in securing the Victory. Around 1.2 million people were mobilized from our republic - nearly 20% of the total population at the time. Our compatriots fought bravely in the infantry, tank divisions, aviation, and naval forces. To honor their courage and heroism, the National Bank is issuing a commemorative banknote in our national currency, said the bank’s press service.
The color of the banknotes is brown-beige.
The front side features the Glory Memorial at the Park of 28 Panfilov Guardsmen, honoring the heroes who gave their lives for their homeland, along with a micro-optical security strip that reveals a dynamic 3D effect when tilted - showing the eternal flame and flying cranes in motion, whose silhouettes symbolize goodness, hope, and life.
The reverse side displays a map of Kazakhstan overlaid with fragments of historical archival photographs, provided by the Central State Archive of Film and Photo Documents and Sound Recording of the Ministry of Culture and Information, along with the Order of the Patriotic War - a powerful symbol of courage, resilience, and bravery.
The commemorative 1,000 tenge banknote is legal tender across the Republic of Kazakhstan and must be accepted at face value for all types of payments, as well as for deposits, transfers, exchanges, and transactions in all banks throughout the country.
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
ИНТЕРНЕТ ТЕЛЕВИДЕНИЕ
KAZAKHSTAN TODAY LIVE
Most viewed
20.05.2025, 12:52Over 3.2 million children to have summer holidays in Kazakhstan 19.05.2025, 17:0045601444 Astana graduates in running for Altyn Belgi distinction 20.05.2025, 13:22Prime Minister instructs to ensure high organisation of UNT and to organise summer employment for students and schoolchildren45526Prime Minister instructs to ensure high organisation of UNT and to organise summer employment for students and schoolchildren 20.05.2025, 14:0645496President Tokayev grants academic status to two theaters 20.05.2025, 16:0845461Museums are treasuries of our history and culture - President 05.05.2025, 17:46202986Kapshagai reservoir 100% full for second year in a row, Kazakh Water Ministry 30.04.2025, 10:01191096Kazakh President awards foreign service veteran Tleukhan Kabdrakhmanov Dostyq Order, I Degree 05.05.2025, 16:42Armed Forces ensure reliable protection of independence, peace and territorial integrity, says Kazakh President182071Armed Forces ensure reliable protection of independence, peace and territorial integrity, says Kazakh President 02.05.2025, 18:56181051Kazakhstan sees record electricity consumption and production gap in years 29.04.2025, 18:37178001Kazakhstan, Hong Kong to launch direct flights