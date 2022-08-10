Система Orphus

Head of State receives Prime Minister Smailov

09.08.2022, 18:15 2931
Images | Akorda
Head of State Kassym-Jomart Tokayev received Prime Minister Alikhan Smailov to hear a report on the results of Kazakhstan’s socioeconomic development in January-July 2022, Kazinform has learned from the Akorda press service.
 
According to Prime Minister Smailov, the country’s GDP has grown by 3.2% in the reporting period. Production of goods has increased by 3.3%, while volume of service has spiked by 2.4%. ?onstruction, trade, processing industry, transport and communications are the sectors which have seen the biggest growth in the reporting period.
 
The Prime Minister informed the President of the measures taken to control food staples’ prices as the Kazakh Government continues on with the plan on ensuring food security in 2022-2024.
 
The head of the Government briefed the Head of State on the work done to lower inflation, demonopolise economy, develop the transit and transport potential and implement the pool of investment projects worth KZT 22.2 trillion.
 
In addition, Prime Minister Smailov made a presentation of the forecast of Kazakhstan’s socioeconomic development for 2023-2025.
 
In conclusion, President Tokayev pointed out the need to carry on the structural reforms and demonopolization of economy, continue to support entrepreneurs and raise household incomes of Kazakhstanis.
 
Over 20 thou student places to be created in Nur-Sultan this academic year

09.08.2022, 16:35 2856
11 schools with up to 20 thousand places are to be opened in Nur-Sultan in the new academic year, Kazinform correspondent reports.
 

Another 11 schools are set to be opened this academic year. These education facilities will allow to create over 20 thousand student places. Given a shortage of student places, construction of schools has been increased considerably in line with the task of the Head of State. In just three years, 34 schools have been constructed in the capital. It allowed over 70 thousand places to be created," posted Altai Kulginov, Nur-Sultan Mayor, on his Instagram account.

 
According to him, education facilities are under construction in all districts of the city.
 
Kulginov went on to add that private funds are also being attracted to construct schools.
 

A meeting was held with the officials of Emirates Global Education Group, which is constructing the Sabis international school and kindergarten at their own expense. This will allow to create 3,200 student places. The school is set to be opened next year," added the mayor.

 
Kazakh President concludes his short-term leave

09.08.2022, 09:20 2726
Images | Akorda
Today Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev is expected to receive Prime Minister Alikhan Smailov, the official Telegram Channel of the Kazakh President’s press service reads.

Source: Kazinform
 
Kazakhstan’s airlines carry over 4.5mln passengers in 6 mths of this year

08.08.2022, 18:20 8336
Images | unsplash.com
The number of passengers carried by Kazakhstani airlines was up by 7% to up to 4.6mln people in the six months of 2022. The figure rose 119% compared to a given period of 2020, Kazinform has learnt from the press service of the Civil Aviation Committee of the Ministry of Industry and Infrastructure Development of Kazakhstan. 
 
The Kazakh airlines carried 1.2 million passengers, 60% more than in 2021 (0.7mln) on international routes, and 3.4 million people (3.6mln in 2021) on domestic routes in January-June of 2022. 
 
The country’s airports handled 8.9 million people, 10% more than last year’s figure (8.1mln in 2021) in a said period. 
 
Five Kazakhstani airlines run 687 domestic flights a week on 57 routes. 
 
The country operates international flights to 28 countries on 115 routes with a frequency of 518 flights a week.
 
President Tokayev congratulates Bibisara Assaubayeva on her FIDE award

08.08.2022, 13:10 8196
President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev congratulated Kazakhstani chess player Bibisara Assaubayeva on her Outstanding Chess Player of Asia 2021 award, Akorda press service informed via Telegram.
 
 "Bibisara Assaubayeva has achieved an outstanding success. The International Chess Federation recognized the young talented Kazakhstani as the Outstanding Chess Player in Asia. President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, who has always supported the chess players of Kazakhstan, congratulated Bibisara and wished her new sporting achievements," the press service says.
 
 Earlier, Kazinform reported that the FIDE had recognized Bibisara Assaubayeva the Outstanding Chess Player of Asia 2021.
 
Number of people emigrating from Kazakhstan goes down, according to latest data

06.08.2022, 21:33 8091
Images | Depositphotos
The number of people who emigrated from Kazakhstan is going down steadily. More about the migration processes in Kazakhstan is in the latest article of Kazinform
 
According to the Bureau of National Statistics, in 2021, 32,256 people emigrated from Kazakhstan, compared to 29,088 in 2020 and 45,225 in 2019.
 
 In terms of regions, in 2021, Karaganda, Kostanay and East Kazakhstan regions led in the number of emigrants, with 4,603, 3,367 and 4,078, respectively. In the same year, Kyzylorda region had the lowest number of people emigrating - just 75 people.
 
 Mangistau region and the city of Almaty welcomed the highest number of immigrants last year - 2,753 and 1,882 people, respectively.
 
PM holds video conference with Domestic Entrepreneurs Council members

05.08.2022, 13:25 25811
Images | Primeminister.kz
Prime Minister Alikhan Smailov held a regular video conference with the Council of Domestic Entrepreneurs with the participation of business communities, Atameken Chamber and heads of central government structures, the Prime Minister's press office informs. 
 
The meeting discussed the draft economic policy of the Government for a shot-term period aimed at: ensuring economic freedom, diversification of economy, raising export potential and labour productivity, ensuring macro-economic stability, development of healthcare, education and social protection.
 
 Addressing the participants, the Prime Minister noted that if business representatives have specific proposals, the Government is ready to take them into consideration. 
 
The participants also debated the development of agro-industrial complex, metallurgy, transport sector, energy, tax administration etc.

Source: Kazinform
 
New Mayor of Petropavlovsk city appointed

05.08.2022, 12:15 26031
Ruslan Anbayev has been appointed mayor of Petropavlovsk city, Kazinform reports. 
 
Previously, he was akim (governor) of Tayinsha district of North Kazakhstan region.
 
 44-year-old Ruslan Anbayev is a native of the North Kazakhstan region. 
 
He holds diplomas from the Manash Kozybayev North Kazakhstan State University in two majors – "Economy and Management" and "Law." 
 
Anbayev began his career as a Seniour Tax Inspector at the Audit Department of the Tax Committee for Timiryazev district, North Kazakhstan region. In different years he worked at the Tax Committee of Timiryazev district and rose to the rank of its Deputy Chairman. 
 
Later he was Chairman of the Tax Committee, Chief of the Tax Department for Yesil and Tayinsha districts, Deputy Head of Staff of the North Kazakhstan akim and akim of Mamlyut District.
 
Two leading Russian universities to open branches in Kazakhstan

05.08.2022, 10:05 24751
Two leading Russian universities will open their branches in Kazakhstan this autumn. 
 
One of them – the National Research Nuclear University MEPhI (Moscow Engineering Physics Institute) – will be in Almaty. Another university – Gubkin Russian State University of Oil and Gas – will be opened in Atyrau, Kazinform learned from the Prime-Minister's Office. 
 
An appropriate decree was adopted by the Government of Kazakhstan. 
 
Beginning from October, the students of Kazakhstan will get an opportunity to study such priority majors as Secure High-Performance Computing Systems, Elementary Particle Physics and Space Physics, Oil and Gas Exploration, Development, Operation and Comprehensive Mechanization and Automation of Oil and Gas Fields, Oil and Gas Transport on the ground of Russian universities. 200 grants have been allocated for this purpose. Leading professors and lecturers from Russia will be attracted to the educational process. 
 
The opening of Russian universities’ branches in Kazakhstan will enable Kazakh youth to obtain diplomas from the leading foreign universities without leaving the country. 
 
In January 2022, President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev commissioned to open five branches of the world’s leading universities in Kazakhstan till 2025. 
 
In February 2022, a Memorandum of Understanding was signed between the Ministry of Education and Science of the Republic of Kazakhstan and the Ministry of Science and Higher Education of the Russian Federation. Besides, Kazakh and Russian sides entered into an Intergovernmental Agreement on establishment and operation of the branches of Kazakhstani universities in Russia, and Russian universities in Kazakhstan.
 
