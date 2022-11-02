Система Orphus

Kazakh film receives top prize of META Film Fest in Dubai

31.10.2022, 16:13 1526
Images | kazakhfilm.kz
Kazakhstan’s feature film Mukagali directed by Bulat Kalymbetov received the top prize of META Film Fest in Dubai, the UAE, Kazinform cites the press service of the Kazakhfilm film studio.
 
META Film Fest is a new international film festival featuring works from the Middle East, Asia, and Africa. The festival kicked off on October 27 at Vox Cinemas cinema at Nakheel Mall in Palm Jumeirah. Up to 70 films from 25 countries were screened.
 
Kazakhstan’s four films Mikagali, Dawn of the Great Steppe, Akyn, and The Horse Thieves. Roads of Time were selected to the festival’s competition program.
 
The film Mukagali dedicated to the 90th anniversary of famed Kazakh poet Mukagali Makatayev tells the last years of life of the poet. The film was made by the Aimanov Kazakhfilm film studio.
 
The film was first screened in Kazakhstan on October 21, 2021. It had its world premiere at the 25th Tallinn Black Nights Film Festival (PÖFF) where it was awarded the Prize of the Ecumenical Jury.
 

Environmental activists gather 30,000 tons of waste

01.11.2022, 18:41 586
Images | gov.kz
The nationwide environmental campaign declared on October 5 in Kazakhstan concluded on Sunday, the press service of the Kazakh Ecology, Geology and Natural Resources Ministry reports.
 
The campaign is called to unite all who stands against consumer’s attitude to nature.
 
The first stage started on October 8 countrywide, the last ended on November 29.
 
The campaign brought together over 847,000 environmental activists, volunteers, representatives of state bodies, enterprises and population. As a result, more than 30,000 tons of waste were collected so far.
 
Source: kazinform 
 

Scientists and experts to discuss cryosphere and related hazards at conf in Almaty

27.10.2022, 13:35 5441
Scientists and experts to discuss cryosphere and related hazards at conf in Almaty
Images | unesco.kz
On 1-4 November 2022, in Almaty, Kazakhstan, UNESCO, in cooperation with the International Centre for Integrated Mountain Development (ICIMOD), Aga Khan Agency for Habitat (AKAH) and the Central Asian Regional Glaciological Centre, supported by the Government of the Republic of Kazakhstan, will organize the conference "Cryosphere and related hazards in High Mountain Asia in a changing climate".
 
The event will bring together about 150 researchers, practitioners and policy makers, as well as representatives of government at various levels, youth and development partners from Central Asia, South Asia and around the world working in the field of the cryosphere, disaster risk reduction and the climate sector. For four days, they will share knowledge, best practices and ideas on sustainable development of societies in the face of climate change, the official website of the Almaty UNESCO Office reads.
 
Warming at a higher rate compared to the rest of the world, the high mountain environment is seeing accelerated melting of glaciers with far reaching consequences on lives, infrastructure, and livelihoods of communities.
 
High Mountain Asia shares a common challenge of maintaining and achieving water security, ensuring risk sensitive development, and enhancing community resilience, under current and projected climate change. There is a need to work together to identify pathways to strongly integrate the science-based understanding of climate impacts on the cryosphere into mitigation and adaptation policies, and enhance water and climate dialogue at various levels.
 
Countries in the region have made investment on projects to build research and monitoring infrastructure, monitor cryosphere changes, understand and manage risk, and develop coping and adaptation interventions. "Cryosphere and related hazards in High Mountain Asia in a changing climate" conference is a regional platform to bring High Mountain Asia countries to share and exchange good practices to foster collective learning to better address common threats will contribute towards building resilient communities and sustainable development.
 
Source: kazinform 
 

TikTok to operate in Kazakh language

26.10.2022, 14:42 8281
TikTok plans to open offices in Astana and Almaty cities. The app will also be translated into the Kazakh language. Director of the TikTok Global Business Solutions for Eastern Europe and future head of TikTok Kazakhstan Anastasia Panina said it at the Astana Media Week 2022 today.
 
According to her, Kazakhstani users are very creative, and people use the media platform to express themselves.
 

We see a great number of musicians, teachers, young moms, who create new content on the platform. We intend to be closer to our community, for this reason we are opening an office in Kazakhstan this fall. We will be happy to release more projects in collaboration with educational organizations, governmental structures, making the content more interesting and useful," she said and confirmed that the app will soon be functioning in the Kazakh language.

 

TikTok is quite popular in Kazakhstan, in many respects, thanks to its creative audience," Anastasia Panina added.


Source: kazinform 
 

Around 70 thou Russians given foreigner identity number in Kazakhstan

04.10.2022, 16:06 28901
Around 70 thousand Russian citizens have been given the foreigner (non-resident) identity number in Kazakhstan since September 21, Kazakh digital development and aerospace industry minister Bagdat Mussin said, Kazinform correspondent reports.
 
According to him, the foreigner identity number is important for recording the stay and registration as well as violations. It enables to identify movement, services, fines received, and so on via databases.
 

It’s an identity number and does not provide citizenship or anything else" he added.

 

68 Russians applied for Kazakhstan citizenship

04.10.2022, 13:02 29006
68 Russians applied for Kazakhstan citizenship
68 nationals of the Russian Federation have applied for the Kazakhstan citizenship, according to Minister of Internal Affairs Marat Akhmetzhanov, who said it on the sidelines of the Cabinet’s weekly meeting today.
 
The applicants will have to undergo some procedures to obtain the citizenship, he noted.
 
The journalists asked the Minister whether they would check the migrants on involvement in destructive movements or groups.
 
The Ministry keeps the situation under control, he assured. "If we detect such cases, appropriate measures will be taken," he said.
 
Source: kazinform 
 

Above 200,000 Russian citizens arrived in Kazakhstan

04.10.2022, 12:34 29101

Over 200,000 nationals of Russia arrived in Kazakhstan since the announcement of partial mobilization in Russia," Kazakh Interior Minister Marat Akhmetzhanov said.

 

Over 200,000 Russians arrived, more than 147,000 left Kazakhstan since September 21," he told reporters following the Government meeting.

 

Yesterday over 7,000 citizens of Russia arrived in Kazakhstan, some 11,000 left the country. All the migration issues are under control," he resumed.

 
Source: kazinform 
 

Skills Enbek and Coursera sign memo on development of online learning in Kazakhstan

29.09.2022, 14:20 34286
Skills Enbek and Coursera sign memo on development of online learning in Kazakhstan
Kazakhstan-based Skills Enbek platform and the largest international educational platform Coursera signed a memo on the development of online learning in Kazakhstan, the Kazakh Labour and Social Protection Ministry’s press service reports.
 
Source: kazinform 
 
Hackathon of legal technologies held in the AIFC

27.09.2022, 13:44 36401
Hackathon of legal technologies held in the AIFC
Images | aifc.kz
AIFC Academy of Law with the support of the AIFC Advisory Council on the Development of LegalTech, the European Legal Technology Association and the international technology park of IT start-ups "Astana Hub", held a full-scale legal technology hackathon for students and young professionals. The hackathon was sponsored by Freedom Broker and UpperLicense.
 
More than 50 teams and 200+ participants applied for the hackathon and 28 teams and more than 100 participants were chosen. Within 48 hours, the teams had to develop the solution to the hackathon's task - to automate the work of the corporate secretary, the AIFC’s official website reads.
 
The Hackathon was judged by international experts: Presiding Judge - Professor Mark Beer - Chairman of AIFC Advisory Council on the Development of LegalTech, John Martin Saint-Valerie - founder of Jackson MSV Ltd, Holger Zscheyge - President of European Association of Legal Technologies, Olga Lozovaya – Chief Legal Officer at Freedom Finance Global Plc and Ilnur Khairulin - Hea of UpperLicense Astana City.
 
13Lab became the winner team by the decision of the Hackathon judges.
 
Reference:
 
The Astana International Financial Centre (AIFC) is an independent jurisdiction that started operations in 2018. In accordance with the Development Strategy until 2025, the key focus of the AIFC is to consolidate as a universal platform connecting the countries of the EAEU, Central Asia and the Caucasus.
 
www.aifc.kz
 
The AIFC Advisory Council on the Development of LegalTech is a council formed with the aim of developing the LegalTech ecosystem in the AIFC, which can improve the efficiency and quality of legal services and make them more accessible.
 
To achieve these goals, the AIFC LawTech Advisory Council promotes cooperation between the AIFC and international stakeholders in the field of LegalTech and provides strategic guidance and recommendations for the development of a world-class regulatory framework on LegalTech.
 
The AIFC Advisory Council on the Development of LegalTech
 
European Legal Technology Association is an independent community of European legal tech experts and enthusiasts aims to become a widely-known and well-established expert organisation and think tank for legal technology and legal innovation throughout Europe and beyond.
 
Home - ELTA - European LegalTech Association (europe-legaltech.org)
 
Freedom Broker is one of the largest investment companies in the CIS providing access to global financial markets. Freedom Group was founded in 2008. Today, Freedom's equity capital exceeds $607 million, and its total assets amount to $3.8 billion. Freedom's activities are regulated by the US Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).
 
Freedom Broker Kazakhstan | Freedom Broker Investment Company (ffin.kz)
 
Astana Hub – is the largest international technology park of IT start-ups in Central Asia. Conditions for the free development of Kazakhstani and foreign technology companies are created here.
 
astana_hub - цифровой технопарк (astanahub.com)
 
UpperLicense - portal where you can collect all the necessary information online and order services to obtain all types of licenses and permits in Kazakhstan
 
Source: kazinform 
 
