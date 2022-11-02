This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
Kazakh film receives top prize of META Film Fest in Dubai
Environmental activists gather 30,000 tons of waste
Scientists and experts to discuss cryosphere and related hazards at conf in Almaty
TikTok to operate in Kazakh language
We see a great number of musicians, teachers, young moms, who create new content on the platform. We intend to be closer to our community, for this reason we are opening an office in Kazakhstan this fall. We will be happy to release more projects in collaboration with educational organizations, governmental structures, making the content more interesting and useful," she said and confirmed that the app will soon be functioning in the Kazakh language.
TikTok is quite popular in Kazakhstan, in many respects, thanks to its creative audience," Anastasia Panina added.
Around 70 thou Russians given foreigner identity number in Kazakhstan
It’s an identity number and does not provide citizenship or anything else" he added.
68 Russians applied for Kazakhstan citizenship
Above 200,000 Russian citizens arrived in Kazakhstan
Over 200,000 nationals of Russia arrived in Kazakhstan since the announcement of partial mobilization in Russia," Kazakh Interior Minister Marat Akhmetzhanov said.
Over 200,000 Russians arrived, more than 147,000 left Kazakhstan since September 21," he told reporters following the Government meeting.
Yesterday over 7,000 citizens of Russia arrived in Kazakhstan, some 11,000 left the country. All the migration issues are under control," he resumed.
Skills Enbek and Coursera sign memo on development of online learning in Kazakhstan
Hackathon of legal technologies held in the AIFC
