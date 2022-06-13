Kazakh President appoints Minister of Enlightenment

Images | telegram/Board No. 1

The Head of State decreed to appoint Askhat Aimagambetov as Minister of Enlightenment of the Republic of Kazakhstan, Kazinform has learned the president’s press service.

Previously Askhat Aimagambetov served as the Minister of Education and Science of the Republic of Kazakhstan. The ministry was split into the Ministry of Enlightenment and the Ministry of Science and Higher Education in line with the respective decree of the President of Kazakhstan.

Askhat Aimagambetov was born in 1982 in Karaganda region. He is a graduate of the Buketov Karaganda State University and the Karaganda Institute of Actual Education "Bolashak". He worked at the Buketov Karaganda State University, headed the education department of Karaganda region and was Vice Minister of Education and Science of the Republic of Kazakhstan.

He was appointed to the post of the Minister of Education and Science in June 2019.