Kazakh President visits Nuclear Medicine Centre

The opening of the centre is slated for September. The centre will let detect hard-to-find cancers, cardiac and neurologic disorders, and also create conditions for reducing wait time for patients.
The new diagnostics unit boasts a positron emission computer tomograph for high-speed imaging. It will allow scan from 3,000 to 7,000 patients a year. There are no such imaging techniques in Central Asia and CIS.
Besides, the Head of State visited a new cardiological diagnostics units. There are seven therapeutic departments for treatment and rehabilitation of patients with complex diseases.
In conclusion, Kassym-Jomart Tokayev met with doctors and scientists of the Centre.
Source: kazinform
