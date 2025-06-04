Kazakhstan and China hold cultural exchange fair in Almaty

Tell a friend

A cultural exchange fair showcasing the rich heritage of Kazakhstan and China was held in Almaty, giving visitors a unique opportunity to experience the vibrant traditions and cultural diversity of both nations, Kazinform News Agency reports.





The event took place at Abai Square as part of a visit by a delegation from the Chinese city of Xi’an and the second Central Asia - China summit.





Visitors enjoyed a unique opportunity to experience the cultural heritage of Kazakhstan and China, with displays of traditional musical instruments, live music and dance performances as well as interactive zones for all ages.





Guests of the fair enjoyed Kazakh ethnic music, explored traditional attire, and sampled national cuisine. They also had a chance to learn about cultural traditions and take part in workshops hosted by local artisans.





The fair featured Chinese cultural exhibits, including museum and craft souvenirs, calligraphy, traditional painting as well as consultations with Chinese doctors. The tea ceremony, Hanfu costume show, and tasting of authentic Xi’an dishes captured special attention.





Thus, the fair brought together two distinct cultures and left visitors with vivid and memorable impressions.