01.02.2023, 12:50 2486
Kazakhstan and Lithuania plan to launch direct air service
Images | gov.kz
Tell a friend
A tourism working group of Kazakhstan and Lithuania held a meeting in Vilnius. The Kazakh delegation was led by Vice Minister of Culture and Sports Yerzhan Yerkinbayev, the Lithuanian group was headed by Vice Minister of Economy and Innovation Vincas Jurgutis, Kazinform reports referring to the Kazakh Culture and Sports Ministry.
Those attending debated prospects for bilateral cooperation in the sphere of tourism. As stated there further strengthening joint tourism activities is the common goal of the two nations. Some 2.5 mln tourists visited Lithuania in 2021 which is 16% as compared to 2020.
The Kazakh delegation said that the country’s inbound tourism keeps on recovering. In 2022 Kazakhstan welcomed over 4.7 mln international tourists which is threefold more than the previous year.
Yerkinbayev said that the country’s unprecedented state support measures and digitalization contribute heavily to the growth in international arrivals. As of today, Kazakhstan launched the eQonaq integrated information system for tourist registration, tourist flow analysis, and migration control and a tourist Kazakhstan. travel portal. It features news in 8 languages.
Following the sitting, the parties agreed to work at opening direct flights between the states, introduce a visa-free regime for Kazakhstanis and promote image materials about the tourist potential of the countries. Besides, the sides agreed to hold the Tourism Days of Lithuania at Shymbulak in Almaty and Days of Kazakhstan Tourism in Vilnius.
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
relevant news
31.01.2023, 11:14 5101
Kazakhstan to launch new Astana-Chelyabinsk route
Images | Depositphotos
Tell a friend
The Kazakh Civil Aviation Committee and aviation authorities of Russia agreed on opening direct regular flights en route Astana-Chelyabinsk, Kazinform refers to the Committee’s Telegram Channel.
Thus, Qazaq Air will start operating Astana-Chelyabinsk flights on February 13 three times a week on Mondays, Wednesdays, and Fridays on De-Havilland Dash 8- Q400 aircraft.
An increase in air service between Kazakhstan and Russia is expected to contribute to the further development of trade and economic, investment, tourist, and cultural cooperation.
Check airline tickets online on the air company’s official website.
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
30.01.2023, 12:49 12826
Direct flights linking Astana and Beijing to resume
Tell a friend
Regular flights linking the capital cities of Kazakhstan and China will be resumed this March, Kazinform has learned from the Telegram channel of the Civil Aviation Committee of the Ministry of Industry and Infrastructure Development of the Republic of Kazakhstan.
This will be done as part of the joint efforts of the Civil Aviation Committee and the Chinese aviation authorities to resume and open new international flights.
Starting from March 25, Air Astana company is planning to resume flights en route Astana-Beijing three times a week (Mondays, Wednesdays, Saturdays) on A-321 LR aircrafts.
The air carrier is also planning to gradually increase the number of flights between Almaty and Beijing from one to five flights per week (Mondays, Tuesdays, Thursdays, Fridays, Sundays) from February 13 and later to seven flights per week. The flights will be operated on A-321 aircrafts.
More flights between Kazakhstan and China will help speed up the development of trade and economic, investment, tourist, cultural, and business cooperation between two friendly countries.
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
27.01.2023, 10:57 25566
Russian political scientist Ekaterina Schulmann invited to work at KAZGUU
Well-known Russian political scientist Ekaterina Schulmann has joined the Mukhtar Narikbayev Kazakh University of Humanities and Law (KAZGUU) as an associate professor to teach political science
Tell a friendWell-known Russian political scientist Ekaterina Schulmann has joined the Mukhtar Narikbayev Kazakh University of Humanities and Law (KAZGUU) as an associate professor to teach political science, Kazinform reports. Ekaterina Schulmann is a political scientist and publicist, expert in lawmaking problems. She works as a lecturer and columnist and shares her expert views with the media. Her YouTube channel has 1 million 700 thousand subscribers.
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
27.01.2023, 09:21 25776
Belgium’s leading university to welcome Kazakh farm experts
Images | gov.kz
Tell a friend
Ghent University is the top veterinary school of Belgium. Ghent University is a public research university, located in the city of Ghent. It was founded by King William I in 1817. Today the University has 44,000 students and 9,000 staff members, Kazinform correspondent reports.
Kazakh Ambassador to Belgium Margulan Baimukhan visited the Faculty of Veterinary Medicine of the University to debate prospects for cooperation. The School of Veterinary Medicine was founded at Ghent University as "Veeartsenijschool" in 1933. Belgian Nobel prize winner Prof. Dr. Cornelius Heymans played a role in the development of the Ghent Veterinary School.
During the presentation, the University representatives talked about its present-day opportunities. Currently, some 243 students graduate from the University School of Veterinary Medicine every year. It offers three-year Bachelor's programs, three-year Master's programs, and PhD studies. Each third student of the University is a foreigner, arriving mainly from the Netherlands, Germany, China, and other states of the world.
The Kazakh delegation visited the Veterinary School’s halls and laboratories. Students have an opportunity to take part in horse ultrasound research and animal surgeries.
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
25.01.2023, 07:59 32811
UNICEF and Dinara Saduakassova launch new charity campaign in Kazakhstan
The United Nations Children's Fund (UNICEF) in Kazakhstan, together with UNICEF Goodwill Ambassador Dinara Saduakassova, launched the Family for Every Child fundraising campaign
Tell a friend
The United Nations Children's Fund (UNICEF) in Kazakhstan, together with UNICEF Goodwill Ambassador Dinara Saduakassova, launched the Family for Every Child fundraising campaign. Through this campaign, everyone in Kazakhstan can make financial contributions to help the country’s most vulnerable children, such as those deprived of family, parental care, and warmth. The campaign especially supports children separated from their parents and placed in residential care facilities, UNICEF in Kazakhstan informs on its website.
UNICEF’s main priority in supporting this good cause is protecting the right of every child to grow up in a caring family environment. For over two decades, UNICEF in Kazakhstan has worked to develop alternative childcare for vulnerable children and address the various problems faced by children deprived of parental care. The goal is to find a family for every child. I sincerely hope that, with your financial support, every child in Kazakhstan can find a home," said Arthur van Diesen, UNICEF Representative in Kazakhstan.
UNICEF Goodwill Ambassador Dinara Saduakassova made a video addressing the people of Kazakhstan and noted that children’s happiest memories are connected with their families. It is in families that children feel safe. She emphasized that children separated from parents and families face some of life’s deepest traumas, often resulting in long-term negative consequences. Dinara called upon all caring Kazakhstanis to support the Family for Every Child campaign by making their contributions online by using the following link.
The money raised through the Family for Every Child campaign will enable the continuation of this comprehensive work to achieve the best results for every child in Kazakhstan. UNICEF's work is financed entirely through the voluntary support of millions of people around the world and the partners in government, civil society, and the private sector. As a member of the International Aid Transparency Initiative (IATI), UNICEF provides open and comprehensive public access to operational and programme data through its Transparency Portal.
UNICEF's Family for Every Child programme in Kazakhstan helps prevent the separation of children from their parents and, if a child is placed in residential care, helps re-establish contact with their biological parents. Additionally, the programme supports the provision of quality social, medical, and educational services to Kazakhstani families.
Source: kazinform
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
24.01.2023, 11:47 35276
Kazakhstan and Azerbaijan resume direct flights
The regular passenger direct flights between Kazakhstan and Azerbaijan are set to resume this March
Tell a friend
The regular passenger direct flights between Kazakhstan and Azerbaijan are set to resume this March, Kazinform reports.
The Azerbaijan Hava Yollari (Azerbaijan Airlines) will fly between Baku and Astana twice a week on Thursdays and Saturdays since March 10 and twice a week on Wednesdays and Sundays between Baku and Almaty starting from March 11. It will fly on А-319/Е-190/Б-757 aircraft, the Kazakh Civil Aviation Committee’s press service reports.
The direct flights between the capital cities of Kazakhstan and Azerbaijan are called to contribute to the further development of trade and economic, investment, tourist, cultural, and business cooperation between the two nations.
As earlier reported, Kazakhstan resumed and launched flights to 29 states of the world.
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
18.01.2023, 20:45 48731
Flights to 29 countries resumed and opened in Kazakhstan
International flights to 29 countries on 109 routes with a frequency of 479 flights per week have been resumed and opened
Images | Depositphotos
Tell a friend
Kazakhstan has resumed and opened flights to 29 countries on 109 routes, Kazinform correspondent reports.
In 2022, the number of passengers carried by Kazakh airlines rose by 17% than in 2021 in the civil aviation field. As of now, air passenger numbers have recovered and demonstrate a stable growth. International flights to 29 countries on 109 routes with a frequency of 479 flights per week have been resumed and opened. The flights are carried by three domestic and 27 foreign companies," said Almaz Indyryssov, vice minister of industry and infrastructure development of Kazakhstan.
He went on to say that work is ongoing to expand the fleet of aircrafts to increase the domestic airlines’ capacity. By 2050, the fleet is expected to be replenished with 51 new aircrafts, of which 14 were purchased last year.
Earlier it was reported that Kazakhstan will launch new international aircrafts. The country expanded the open sky regime for five more years. Flights from Astana to Doha, Aktau and Shymkent to Ankara, Almaty and Aktau to Medina, Astana to Baku, and Shymkent to Dushanbe are expected to be opened in the 2023 spring-summer navigation period.
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
12.01.2023, 16:50 61506
Flydubai expands its network in Kazakhstan to three destinations
Images | wam.ae
Tell a friend
DUBAI. KAZINFORM flydubai announced today the resumption of flights to Shymkent International Airport (CIT) from 28 February with a twice-weekly service.
With the start of flights to Shymkent, flydubai grows its network in Kazakhstan to three destinations including Almaty and the capital, Astana, WAM reports.
Ghaith Al Ghaith, Chief Executive Officer at flydubai, said: "Kazakhstan has long been an important market since we first launched operations to Almaty in 2014. In 2022 we carried almost 300,000 passengers between the UAE and Kazakhstan, an increased figure of 145% compared to 2019, and we look forward to strengthening trade and cultural relations with the start of flights to Shymkent."
Jeyhun Efendi, Senior Vice President, Commercial Operations and E-commerce at flydubai, said: "we are excited to see our network grow in Kazakhstan with Shymkent as our third destination which will serve a total frequency of 22 weekly flights. This frequency will increase to 26 weekly flights from February and will offer our customers in Kazakhstan more convenient and reliable options to explore the UAE and beyond."
After Almaty and Astana, Shymkent is the third largest city in Kazakhstan and is a major cultural centre that features bustling bazaars, ancient architecture and natural scenery.
Source: kazinform
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
Most read
01.02.2023, 15:41President stresses importance of completing aviation hub construction in Shymkent 01.02.2023, 12:502456Kazakhstan and Lithuania plan to launch direct air service 01.02.2023, 11:432221World Bank appoints New Country Manager for Kazakhstan 01.02.2023, 12:232221Deputy chairmen of KMG Directors Board appointed 01.02.2023, 15:03Over 1,700 new investment projects to be implemented in Kazakhstan's agro-industrial sector till 20302096Over 1,700 new investment projects to be implemented in Kazakhstan's agro-industrial sector till 2030 26.01.2023, 15:3679166Tokayev meets with Eurasian Development Bank Chairman Nikolai Podguzov 26.01.2023, 11:0475616Maulen Ashimbayev elected Speaker of Kazakh Senate 27.01.2023, 09:5869571Kazakh Government debates investment climate improvement package 27.01.2023, 10:2369446Kazakhstan ready to boost agricultural trade with Iran 27.01.2023, 12:5869201Kazakhstan’s tourism industry recovering from pandemic, Vice Minister 26.01.2023, 15:3679166Tokayev meets with Eurasian Development Bank Chairman Nikolai Podguzov 26.01.2023, 11:0475616Maulen Ashimbayev elected Speaker of Kazakh Senate 20.01.2023, 16:1072461OSCE ODIHR observers to be invited to monitor Majilis elections in Kazakhstan 27.01.2023, 09:5869571Kazakh Government debates investment climate improvement package 27.01.2023, 10:2369446Kazakhstan ready to boost agricultural trade with Iran