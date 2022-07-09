Система Orphus

Kazakhstan names Chief Military Prosecutor

08.07.2022, 21:25 5026
Dastan Sekenov was named Chief Military Prosecutor of Kazakhstan, Kazinform cites the press service of the Prosecutor General's Office.
 
Dastan Sekenov began working in prosecutor's office bodies in 1996 as an intern in Aksai district, Almaty city.
 
Until 2001, he held different posts in the Prosecutor's Office in Almaty city.
 
Between 2001 and 2009 he held senior positions in the General Military Prosecutor's Office.
 
In 2014 and 2018, he worked as a department head at the Finance and National economy Ministries.
 
In 2019, he was named the head of the State and Legal Sector at the Presidential Administration.
 
From 2019 to 2021, he served as the department head at the Civil Service Agency of Almaty.
 
In May 2021, he was the First Chief Military Prosecutor.
 
Tokayev sends letter of condolences to Japanese PM

08.07.2022, 19:52 4951
Images | commons.wikimedia.org
President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev sent a letter of condolences to Fumio Kishida, the Prime Minister of Japan, Kazinform cites Akorda.
 
The Kazakh Head of State with great sadness received the news of the assassination of Japan's former Prime Minister Shinzo Abe.
 

The world knew Shinzo Abe as a prominent politician who worked tirelessly for the benefit of his country's development and prosperity for many years. He was a wise leader who greatly contributed to the strengthening of international stability and security. The Kazakhstani people will always remember him as a figure of friendly and trusting relationship between Kazakhstan and Japan and the Statesman contributing greatly to the strengthening of multifaceted cooperation between our countries," reads the letter.

 
The Kazakh President personally and on behalf of Kazakhstanis expressed sencere condolences to the family members and close ones of late Shinzo Abe as well as to all Japanese.
 
As earlier was reported Japan's former Prime Minister Shinzo Abe was assassinated during a campaign event in the city of Nara.
 
Deputy PM familiarizes with epidemiological situation in Almaty

08.07.2022, 12:05 5086
Images | rimeminister.kz
Deputy Prime Minister of Kazakhstan Yeraly Tugzhanov arrived in Almaty to familiarize with the epidemiological situation in the city, Kazinform correspondent reports.
 
Tugzhanov, deputy mayor of the city, as well as head physicians of local hospitals and outpatient clinics convened for a meeting to discuss what measures are being taken to tackle the COVID-19 resurgence in the city.
 
According to deputy mayor of Almaty Assem Nussupova, a total of 239,841 COVID-19 cases have been documented in the city as of July 7, 2022. 87 COVID-19 patients are treated at local healthcare facilities, while there are also 834 at-home care patients.
 
Chief sanitary officer of the city Kassymkhan Alpysbaiuly reminded that Almaty had returned to the ‘yellow’ zone amid the recent COVID-19 hike. The highest number of fresh infections have been reported in the territory of Bostandyk, Almaly, Alatau, Bostandyq and Medeu districts. Mass gatherings, slowdown in vaccination and revaccination, and other factors are blamed for the COVID-19 resurgence in the city.
 
At the meeting it was also announced that 23 COVID-19 hospitals with 7,000 beds stand ready in the city.
 
Deputy Prime Minister Tugzhanov instructed the chief sanitary officer of the city to take necessary steps to tackle the COVID-19 resurgence and prevent its spread. He also urged to step up the vaccination campaign against the coronavirus infection.
 
Families of Tengiz oilfield blast victims to get compensation

07.07.2022, 13:13 13171
Images | facebook/Akimat of Atyrau region
The families of the Tengiz oilfield blast victims and those injured will get appropriate compensation, Kazinform learned from the local administration. 
 
Akim (governor0 of Atyrau region Serik Shapkenov held an extraordinary meeting with the representatives of LLP Tengizchevroil, Emergencies Department, Police Department, Prosecutor’s Office, and other officials. 
 
Serik Shapkenov expressed his deepest condolences to the bereaved families. He added that the families of victims and those injured will receive financial support. 
 
The head of the region also commissioned local healthcare authorities to provide medical assistance to the injured workers.
 
 Earlier TCO press service confirmed that a flange connection failure had caused the blast. 
 
All the workers were from contracting organizations. 
 
A special commission was established to investigate the incident.
 
New Kazakh Vice Minister of Healthcare named

07.07.2022, 11:30 13356
Images | primeminister.kz
Beibut Yessenbayev was appointed as the Vice Minister of Healthcare of the Republic of Kazakhstan in line with the Government’s decree, Kazinform has learned from the prime minister’s press service.
 
 Born in 1985 in Karaganda city, Beibut Yessenbayev is a graduate of the Karaganda State Technical University, the Karaganda Economic University of Kazpotrebsoyuz and the Kazakhstan Medical University. 
 
He began his career as an engineer and programmer at a private organization. In 2009 he joined the Ministry of Healthcare of the Republic of Kazakhstan as an expert in monitoring and development of investment projects. 
 
He rose through the ranks to become the director of the e-healthcare development department at the Ministry of Healthcare in September 2020.
 
Yerzhan Birzhanov appointed Vice Minister of Finance

07.07.2022, 10:43 13266
Images | primeminister.com
By a governmental decree, Yerzhan Birzhanov has been appointed Vice Minister of Finance of the Republic of Kazakhstan, Kazinform has learned from the Prime Minister’s press service. 
 
Yerzhan Birzhanov was born in 1979 in North Kazakhstan region. He is a graduate of the North Kazakhstan State University, North Kazakhstan Academy of Law, Kazakh University of Law and Humanities, and the Swiss University of Business and International Studies. 
 
Yerzhan Birzhanov started his career as a senior tax inspector at the North Kazakhstan Tax Committee.
 
 From 1999 to 2004, he worked for the Tax Committee of North Kazakhstan region. From 2004 to 2014, he worked for the Ministry of Finance of Kazakhstan. 
 
From March to November 2014, he was an expert at the Socio-Economic Monitoring Unit of the Presidential Administration.
 
 From 2014 to 2017 he was Director of the Unit for Development and Modernization at the State Revenues Department of the Ministry of Finance. 
 
In 2017 he was Deputy Chairman of the JSC Kazimpex. From 2017 to 2021 he worked for the national security structures.
 
 Since March 2021, he has been the Vice Minister of Labour and Social Protection.
 
Cabinet discusses situation at CPC

06.07.2022, 16:17 20021
Images | primeminister.kz
Prime Minister Alikhan Smailov held a meeting of the Cabinet to discuss the suspension of the Caspian Pipeline Consortium’s activities at the Novorossiysk port, Kazinform learned from primeminister.kz. 
 
The meeting focused on the measures required to minimize the negative consequences and losses of the national budget due to the restrictions on the Kazakh oil export.
 
 At the end of the meeting the Prime Minister gave a number of instructions. Earlier TASS reported that CPC had to suspend its activity for 30 days in compliance with a ruling of the Novorossiysk Court .
 
Two workers die in explosion at Tengiz oilfield

06.07.2022, 15:45 20091
Images | Instagram/atyrau_tjd
Two workers died and at least three more were injured as a result of a blast at the Tengiz oilfield today, Kazinform learned from the regional police department. 
 
The accident took place at around 09:55 am in Zhylyoi district of Atyrau region, at the Tengiz deposit. As the press service of Tengizchevroil informed, the explosion occurred in a pipe during its testing. 
 
Both victims were born 1985. Medical assistance was provided to three other workers who had got various injuries.
 
 An investigation into the accident has been launched as per Part 3, Article 156 "Violation of Labour Protection Rules" of the Criminal Code of Kazakhstan.
 
Kazakhstan celebrates Day of Capital City

06.07.2022, 09:50 19731
Kazakhstan celebrates Day of Capital City
Every year, on July 6, the people of Kazakhstan celebrate the Day of the Capital City. This date was determined as per a decree of the Supreme Council of the Republic of Kazakhstan on transfer of the capital city from Almaty to Akmola. The idea on the transfer of the capital was initiated to the First President of the country Nursultan Nazarbayev.
 
 An appropriate resolution of the Government was signed on July 6, 1996. On December 10, 1997, Akmola was declared the capital city of Kazakhstan. In less than a year Akmola was renamed as Astana and in 2019 the city was renamed as Nur-Sultan, in honor of the First President of Kazakhstan. 
 
The transfer of the capital city became a turning point in the history of sovereign Kazakhstan. 
 

Our capital city is a bright embodiment of Kazakhstan’s achievements. The landmark decision of the First President Nursultan Nazarbayev on the transfer of the capital city is of great historical importance for our nation. Thanks to his will and determination, a large political, economic, cultural and educational centre appeared in the heart of Eurasia," Kassym-Jomart Tokayev said congratulating Kazakhstanis in 2019, the year of his election to the post of the country’s President. 

 
The need to move the capital of Kazakhstan is explained by a whole range of geopolitical, economic, social and other reasons. 
 
As the First President noted, the regional center Akmola was well located in the very center of the Eurasian continent, at the crossroads of the East and West, South and North.
 
Railroads and highways from Siberia to Central Asia, from China to Europe passed through Akmola. It is no coincidence that the young capital of Kazakhstan so quickly turned into a major regional political, economic, cultural, educational and medical center, and also became the venue for major international forums, including the Summit of the Organization for Security and Cooperation in Europe.
 
Immediately after the transfer of the capital, huge work began on the reconstruction of the existing buildings and construction of new ones. Together with the revival of economy as a result of increased hydrocarbon production, the construction of a new capital gave a powerful impetus to the development of the construction industry, enabled to create new jobs and improve the lives of people not only in the capital, but throughout the country.
 
Kazakhstan made great efforts to solve an ambitious task - to create a new, world-class city, capable of becoming both an engine in the country's economic development and a symbol of aspiration for success.
 
In 1999, the city was awarded the medal and the title of the City of Peace by UNESCO 
 
On this day, various cultural events, sports competitions are organized, videos and films about the capital of Kazakhstan are shot. The celebration of the Day of Capital City is becoming more interesting and exciting every year. This day has already become a national holiday. It contributes to further strengthening of the national spirit, to the revival of the cultural heritage of the people of Kazakhstan.

Source: Kazinform
 
