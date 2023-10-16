14.10.2023, 10:38 25276
Kazakhstani rescuers complete their work in quake-hit Afghanistan
Images | Ministry of Emergencies
Tell a friend
45 employees of the Kazakh Ministry of Emergencies sent to Afghanistan as per the President’s instruction are getting ready to return to the place of permanent basing, Kazinform Agency reports.
In view of completion of the full scope of search and rescue operations in the assigned territory, a decision was taken to return the Kazakh rescue troop sent to Afghanistan for assisting in liquidation of the devastating earthquake consequences.
Kazakhstani rescuers pulled a body of a dead child from under the rubble and provided medical assistance to 80 local citizens. The team cleared the debris of 211 fragments of houses and examined 700 sites of destroyed houses in Naib Rafi.
The rescuers also inspected a tent camp destroyed by a strong dust storm. At a request of the local authorities, an operational group of Kazakhstani rescuers and doctors inspected the location of nine tent camps together with the representatives of the diplomatic corps.
As reported, a devastating earthquake struck Afghanistan on October 7 killing no less than 2,445 people. As the US Geological Survey (USGS) informed, strong earthquakes of magnitude 5.5, 5.9, and 6.2 jolted the Afghan provinces. It said the epicenter was 40 kilometers (24.8 miles) northwest of Herat city. On October 11, a 6.3-magnitude earthquake struck Herat province again, injuring at least 80 people.
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
relevant news
13.10.2023, 10:04 35751
Kazakh rescuers search for survivors in quake-hit settlements in Afghanistan
Images | MES RK
Tell a friend
The Kazakh rescuers keep on searching for survivors after a devastating earthquake that struck Afghanistan, press service of the Ministry for Emergency Situations reports.
In Naib Rafi, the Kazakh responders scoured the ruins of 211 houses. They toiled through the day and night in the ruins cleaning up the rubbles at 487 sections at large. The rescuers have sought 700 wrecked houses in the village so far.
The Kazakh rescuers pulled the body of a little boy, aged 5 or 6 years old, under the rubbles of one of the ruined houses. They rendered medical aid to 80 locals, including 11 children at large.
According to the Kazakh President's task, 45 Kazakh rescuers left for Afghanistan on October 10 to join search and rescue operations in the quake-stricken province of Afghanistan.
They also sought survivors in Siyakhan, 10 km from Naib Rafi, and Cholk rural settlement.
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
12.10.2023, 21:21 42081
UN Human Rights Council unanimously adopted a resolution initiated by Kazakhstan on the rights of the child in the field of education
Images | Kazakh MFA
Tell a friend
During its current membership in the UN Human Rights Council, Kazakhstan, on behalf of the Central Asian countries, presented its first initiative - the Council’s resolution entitled "Ensuring quality education for peace and tolerance for every child", press service of the Kazakh MFA reports.
The resolution is aimed at promoting the ideas of peace and tolerance, respect for human rights and fundamental freedoms through the education for children and ensuring their safety in learning environment. The document also recognizes the obligations of States to implement the fundamental principles of non-discrimination and safe access of children to education, including in the context of armed conflict.
Based on the country’s positive experience in the repatriation and reintegration of children from conflict zones, one of the key elements in the adopted document was a call to all UN Member States to ensure measures for the recovery and reintegration of children affected by armed conflict and terrorism, in particular through education.
Kazakhstan presented the draft resolution as the first regional initiative, joining the efforts of all five fraternal countries of Central Asia, thereby putting our region on the map of the main UN human rights platform.
Despite diverse positions of the United Nations Member States on human rights issues, the presented HRC document received broad support in the form of co-sponsorship by more than 70 states, including the USA, China, the European Union, Latin American, Asian and African countries. The resolution was adopted by a unanimous decision of the Human Rights Council.
The issues of protecting the rights of children are central to the policy of our country. As part of the ongoing socio-economic reforms, the Head of State outlined the need to strengthen social support, introduce legislative amendments that toughen the responsibility for the safety of children, as well as invest in education in order to ensure the principle of equal opportunities for every citizen of our country. The adoption of the UN HRC resolution will contribute to further implementation of these objectives.
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
12.10.2023, 18:26 41916
Musical Journey to Italy and Turkey
Tell a friend
In addition to the exciting repertoire performances held at the Astana Opera, the opera house hosts famous foreign artists on its stage with rich concert programs. In October alone residents of the capital have the opportunity to get acquainted with the culture and art of several countries. Thus, on October 28, two teams are scheduled to perform at the Astana Opera: the world-famous Turkish brass quintet Golden Horn Brass will take the stage at the Kulyash Baiseitova Chamber Hall and the Italian duet Sarnelli de Silva - Scibilia will present their concert program at the Baroque Hall, Astana Opera press office reports.
It is worth noting that the concert of the Turkish brass quintet Golden Horn Brass will be held with the support of the Embassy of Turkey in the Republic of Kazakhstan and dedicated to the 100th anniversary of the founding of the Republic of Turkey.
The Golden Horn Brass quintet is well known for delighting music lovers around the world. The team includes laureates of many international competitions - horn player Begüm Gökmen, trumpeters Julian Lupu, Deniz Yakar, tuba player Şevdar Özarslan, trombonist Mehmet Ali Baydar. This is because the ensemble has been giving educational concerts in different countries of the world for 17 years and winning main prizes at various competitions. The brass quintet was founded in 2006 by Begüm Gökmen with the goal of maximizing the promotion of brass instruments.
The knowledge acquired by the group members at the world’s leading arts universities and the experience gained in creative work make each of their concerts unique. At the Kulyash Baiseitova Chamber Hall, the instrumentalists will introduce Kazakh listeners to a diverse repertoire for children and adults, striving to deepen the understanding of Turkish music through the sound of two trumpets, horn, trombone and tuba. It is expected that chamber works by classical composers will be performed at this musical evening. The Astana Opera’s soloist, soprano Assem Sembina, and the opera house’s musical consultant, Honored Worker of Kazakhstan Raushan Beskembirova (piano), will also take part in the concert.
On this day, no less interesting will be the concert Magic of Italian Opera, which will take place at the Baroque Hall. Baritone Antonio Sarnelli de Silva and pianist Paolo Scibilia are renowned musical artists. The active career of the Neapolitan baritone Antonio Sarnelli de Silva includes concerts in the USA, Germany, Switzerland, France, Hungary, Austria, and Greece. Antonio Sarnelli de Silva performed leading roles in famous operas in almost all Italian opera houses. His colleague Paolo Scibilia is a pianist, composer, art promoter and conductor who has given more than 700 concerts around the world. He worked with famous musicians, performed as a soloist with national orchestras of Italy, Switzerland, Macedonia, Moldova, Albania and other countries.
For more than 20 years, the duo of Italian artists has won the hearts of audiences in many countries. The concert program will feature works written by talented classical composers in 1800-1900 in Italy, considered the birthplace of opera, to the capital’s viewers. Among them are Tosti’s songs Ideale, L’Ultima Canzone, A Vucchella, Leoncavallo’s Mattinata, Gastaldon’s Musica Proibita and Bellini’s Vaga Luna.
Also on this wonderful evening, the musicians will perform arias from Donizetti’s opera Lucia di Lammermoor, Verdi’s La Traviata, Un Ballo in Maschera, Don Carlos, and Toreador Song from Bizet’s opera Carmen. The highlight of the program will be the performance by Antonio Sarnelli de Silva of his own composition Thèoreme.
The Astana Opera will continue to collaborate with the best creative teams in the world, and listeners can expect new meetings with wonderful artists from different countries.
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
12.10.2023, 12:30 41781
Kairat Torebayev told how the national diaspora contributes to the development of Kazakhstan's exports
Tell a friend
Astana hosted the "Otandastar - 2023" forum, where Vice Minister of Trade and Integration of the Republic of Kazakhstan Kairat Torebayev took part, telling about the integral role of the national diaspora in promoting Kazakhstan's exports abroad, press service of the Ministry of Trade and Integration reports.
As the Vice Minister noted, the Ministry of Trade and Integration has created a full-fledged system of support for exporters, who are provided with financial and non-financial support measures, ranging from consultations to reimbursement of part of the costs.
This year, 8 trade missions were conducted in such countries as Vietnam, Azerbaijan, Uzbekistan, Kyrgyzstan, Tajikistan, China (2 Trade and Economic missions), Iran, in which more than 110 companies participated. An exhibition was held in Urumqi with the participation of 30 companies in the food industry.
Kazakhstan exports to 125 countries of the world. According to international experts, the number of the Kazakh Diaspora abroad is from 5 to 7 million people, an average of 55 thousand of our citizens in each export market who can assist in the promotion of our products", - Kairat Torebayev said.
A deep understanding of both cultures and languages makes them effective intermediaries in the field of international trade and brings the development and interaction of states to a new, better level.
As an example, the Vice Minister cited cooperation with our Kandas in China, who, having lived in China for more than 20 years, has built business relations with Chinese companies, working with which now allows attracting investments to Kazakhstan.
National diasporas can contribute to the development of Kazakhstan's exports by searching for sales markets, helping to eliminate trade barriers, creating business ties, attracting investments in infrastructure and supporting startups.
Active involvement in the processes of interstate interaction contributes to the expansion of markets, strengthening cultural ties and stimulating economic growth both in the country of origin and in the country of residence. Therefore, it is important to recognize and support the contribution of the national diaspora to the global economy and strive for cooperation to achieve common goals", - the Vice Minister stressed.
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
11.10.2023, 17:37 54156
Kazakhstan not to send additional evacuation flight to Israel - Minister Karabayev
Images | Depositphotos
Tell a friend
No additional evacuation flight will be sent to Israel, Minister of Transport Marat Karabayev said on the sidelines of the Majilis’ plenary session, Kazinform Agency reports.
There will be no additional flight. 160 people including 42 foreigners were evacuated on Tel-Aviv-Aktau-Almaty route. All those willing to return to the motherland were brought to the territory of Kazakhstan," Marat Karabayev said.
Flights were temporarily suspended until the situation in Israel improves, the minister added.
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
11.10.2023, 13:19 54516
Timeless Masterpieces Performed by Celebrated Musicians
Images | astanaopera.kz
Tell a friend
The Astana Opera’s principal conductor, Honored Worker of Kazakhstan, laureate of the State Prize of Kazakhstan, Alan Buribayev, and virtuoso pianist, winner of the Leeds International Piano Competition in Great Britain, Alim Beisembayev, will perform with the Astana Opera Symphony Orchestra on October 14 at the opera house’s Grand Hall, Astana Opera press office reports.
Classical music gems - Piano Concerto No. 1 by Frédéric Chopin and Symphony No. 5 by Ludwig van Beethoven will be presented to the audience.
The name Alan Buribayev does not require any special introduction. His artistic career quickly took off with brilliant victories at international conducting competitions. He then firmly established himself in the world cultural community as an outstanding Maestro. He works with many major opera houses and symphonic collectives around the world, is actively involved in popularizing Kazakh culture abroad and makes a significant contribution to the development of Kazakh art. One of Maestro Buribayev’s great achievements is the first production in Europe of Zhubanov and Khamidi’s opera Abai at the Staatstheater Meiningen in Germany.
I invite all residents and guests of the capital to our concert. The main character onstage will be the wonderful Astana Opera Symphony Orchestra. We will perform Beethoven’s Symphony No. 5 - one of the most famous classical music works, and our talented compatriot Alim Beisembayev will present Frédéric Chopin’s piano concerto. His collection of awards includes the first prize at the competition in Leeds. It must be noted that for the first time in history, a pianist from Kazakhstan won first prize at this prestigious competition," Alan Buribayev, the Astana Opera’s principal conductor, noted.
Virtuoso pianist Alim Beisembayev currently lives in Great Britain. His name often appears on the winners lists at various music competitions. He is a laureate of the International Franz Liszt Competition for Young Pianists in Weimar and the Manchester International Piano Concerto Competition, winner of the 1st Van Cliburn International Piano Competition. Among his many successes is winning the Jaques Samuel Intercollegiate Competition, which allowed him to give his debut concert at London’s Wigmore Hall. Most recently he became a laureate at the International Piano Competition "Cidade de Vigo" in Spain, where Martha Argerich was the chairperson of the jury. He gladly collaborates with various musicians and regularly performs as part of London chamber ensembles.
This will be Alim Beisembayev’s first joint performance with Maestro Alan Buribayev. The pianist shared that he is looking forward to working together.
Everyone loves Chopin because of his ability to convey deep emotions through piano, combining technical virtuosity with poetic expressiveness. Since Chopin was spiritually attached to his homeland, he brings elements of Polish folk music and culture into the concerto, demonstrating his patriotism. This concert will feature works of the highest class in the history of all music. Beethoven’s Fifth Symphony and Chopin’s First Concerto, both works evoke a wide range of emotions and spirituality," concluded Alim Beisembayev.
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
10.10.2023, 18:15 69506
Kazakhstanis on their way home from Israel
Images | MFA
Tell a friend
A Kazakh passenger jet carrying over a hundred of Kazakhstani citizens and foreign nationals is set to return home from Israel, Kazinform Agency reports.
The repatriation flight carrying 166 passengers, including 124 Kazakhstani and 42 foreign nationals, is expected to arrive in Almaty this evening after taking off from Tel Aviv at 16:45 pm Astana time, the press service of the Kazakh Foreign Ministry confirmed.
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
10.10.2023, 17:01 60536
Number of complaints from Kazakhstanis about the Internet and cellular communications has increased 2.5 times
Tell a friend
Under the chairmanship of Vice-Minister of Trade and Integration of the Republic of Kazakhstan Kairat Balykbaev held the IV-th meeting of the Interdepartmental Council on consumer protection, press service of the Ministry of Trade and Integration reports.
It was attended by heads of government agencies, the National Chamber of Entrepreneurs Atameken and representatives of the Republican Association of Consumers of Kazakhstan. The participants discussed problematic issues of increasing tariffs for mobile communication services, Internet providers, as well as violations of consumer rights by subjects of recreational, tourism and hotel business.
Askar Tynysbekov, head of the Committee for Consumer Rights Protection, noted the increase in the number of complaints and appeals from consumers in these areas.
In comparison 2021-2022, the number of appeals increased 2.5 times in the field of telecommunications.
The results of an independent sociological survey of 10 thousand respondents, indicate dissatisfaction with the services of Internet providers - 33.3%.
The requirements of the law and rules for the provision of communication services are ignored by telecom operators, which causes great dissatisfaction on the part of the population and requires a prompt and systemic solution.
Askar Tynysbekov, represented by the Commissioner for Coordination of State Bodies in the field of consumer protection, recommended the Ministry of Digital Development to take appropriate response measures.
Also due to the receipt of many complaints from vacationers in recreation centers, the lack of a unified position and legal regulation of this issue on the initiative of the Committee on Protection of Consumer Rights heard the acting chairman of the Committee of Tourism Nurtas Karipbaev.
As a result of the discussion of this issue, appropriate recommendations were given to the authorized persons.
According to the head of the agency, the number of consumer appeals increases by 20% annually.
While the authorized body received 21 thousand in 2020, in 2022 the number of consumer complaints received increased to 30.2 thousand appeals.
The greatest number of consumer complaints by specific weight is observed in the spheres of retail trade - 14.3 thousand, consumer services - 4.7 thousand, electronic commerce - 2.6 thousand appeals.
And the greatest growth occurred in such spheres as provision of services in public catering facilities - 2.8 times, transportation and communication services - 2.5 times, and in the sphere of medical services - 2 times.
However, these facts do not reflect the actual state of affairs in the field of consumer protection, as not all consumers apply for protection of violated rights to government agencies and public associations of consumers" - said the head of the agency.
At the beginning of the report, the main aspects of the new draft Law on Consumer Protection were presented.
In particular, it is the debureaucratization of the multi-stage system of consideration of consumer complaints, civil liability of the entrepreneur in favor of the consumer, strengthening the status of the law and inter-sectoral coordination of state bodies in the areas of consumption, introduction of the institution of the Ombudsman for consumer protection, synchronization of consumer protection norms of electronic commerce with its face-to-face form.
Expressed their views Director of Tourism Department of the National Chamber of Entrepreneurs Atameken Damilya Kunanova, heads of the Republican Association of Consumers of Kazakhstan and the association of catering.
Following the meeting, Vice-Minister of Trade Kairat Balykbayev gave recommendations to the Ministry of Tourism and Sports, and the Committee of Technical Regulation and Metrology in the optimal time to develop national standards and implement their application in the recreational, tourism, hotel business.
The Telecommunications Committee was recommended to work on providing interregional telecommunications inspectorates with appropriate equipment to measure the quality and speed of the Internet.
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
Most viewed
10.10.2023, 18:15Kazakhstanis on their way home from Israel 10.10.2023, 17:01Number of complaints from Kazakhstanis about the Internet and cellular communications has increased 2.5 times60411Number of complaints from Kazakhstanis about the Internet and cellular communications has increased 2.5 times 11.10.2023, 13:1954341Timeless Masterpieces Performed by Celebrated Musicians 11.10.2023, 17:3753981Kazakhstan not to send additional evacuation flight to Israel - Minister Karabayev 09.10.2023, 11:2851056Eren Holding to consider potential projects for investment in Kazakhstan 22.09.2023, 13:47177966Interdepartmental Commission on Trade: export duty, restrictions on coal and gas exports 25.09.2023, 18:13170661Kazakhstan companies increased exports of services by 16.7% in 2023 21.09.2023, 14:39151921EDB investments in Kazakhstan grows at faster rates 21.09.2023, 09:32142566Alikhan Smailov holds Economic Demonopolization Commission meeting 20.09.2023, 11:04139816Economic ties between Kazakhstan and Singapore to continue strengthening