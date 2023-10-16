Kazakhstani rescuers complete their work in quake-hit Afghanistan

Tell a friend

In addition to the exciting repertoire performances held at the Astana Opera, the opera house hosts famous foreign artists on its stage with rich concert programs. In October alone residents of the capital have the opportunity to get acquainted with the culture and art of several countries. Thus, on October 28, two teams are scheduled to perform at the Astana Opera: the world-famous Turkish brass quintet Golden Horn Brass will take the stage at the Kulyash Baiseitova Chamber Hall and the Italian duet Sarnelli de Silva - Scibilia will present their concert program at the Baroque Hall, Astana Opera press office reports.





It is worth noting that the concert of the Turkish brass quintet Golden Horn Brass will be held with the support of the Embassy of Turkey in the Republic of Kazakhstan and dedicated to the 100th anniversary of the founding of the Republic of Turkey.





The Golden Horn Brass quintet is well known for delighting music lovers around the world. The team includes laureates of many international competitions - horn player Begüm Gökmen, trumpeters Julian Lupu, Deniz Yakar, tuba player Şevdar Özarslan, trombonist Mehmet Ali Baydar. This is because the ensemble has been giving educational concerts in different countries of the world for 17 years and winning main prizes at various competitions. The brass quintet was founded in 2006 by Begüm Gökmen with the goal of maximizing the promotion of brass instruments.





The knowledge acquired by the group members at the world’s leading arts universities and the experience gained in creative work make each of their concerts unique. At the Kulyash Baiseitova Chamber Hall, the instrumentalists will introduce Kazakh listeners to a diverse repertoire for children and adults, striving to deepen the understanding of Turkish music through the sound of two trumpets, horn, trombone and tuba. It is expected that chamber works by classical composers will be performed at this musical evening. The Astana Opera’s soloist, soprano Assem Sembina, and the opera house’s musical consultant, Honored Worker of Kazakhstan Raushan Beskembirova (piano), will also take part in the concert.





On this day, no less interesting will be the concert Magic of Italian Opera, which will take place at the Baroque Hall. Baritone Antonio Sarnelli de Silva and pianist Paolo Scibilia are renowned musical artists. The active career of the Neapolitan baritone Antonio Sarnelli de Silva includes concerts in the USA, Germany, Switzerland, France, Hungary, Austria, and Greece. Antonio Sarnelli de Silva performed leading roles in famous operas in almost all Italian opera houses. His colleague Paolo Scibilia is a pianist, composer, art promoter and conductor who has given more than 700 concerts around the world. He worked with famous musicians, performed as a soloist with national orchestras of Italy, Switzerland, Macedonia, Moldova, Albania and other countries.





For more than 20 years, the duo of Italian artists has won the hearts of audiences in many countries. The concert program will feature works written by talented classical composers in 1800-1900 in Italy, considered the birthplace of opera, to the capital’s viewers. Among them are Tosti’s songs Ideale, L’Ultima Canzone, A Vucchella, Leoncavallo’s Mattinata, Gastaldon’s Musica Proibita and Bellini’s Vaga Luna.





Also on this wonderful evening, the musicians will perform arias from Donizetti’s opera Lucia di Lammermoor, Verdi’s La Traviata, Un Ballo in Maschera, Don Carlos, and Toreador Song from Bizet’s opera Carmen. The highlight of the program will be the performance by Antonio Sarnelli de Silva of his own composition Thèoreme.





The Astana Opera will continue to collaborate with the best creative teams in the world, and listeners can expect new meetings with wonderful artists from different countries.