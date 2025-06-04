This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
Kazakhstani writer Adolf Artsishevskiy passes away
relevant news
Famous Kazakh artist Ibragim Kubekov passed away
Today we say farewell to our another talented compatriot - artist and caricaturist Ibragim Kubekov. He left us an invaluable legacy - a world filled with meaning and good humour, created by his hands and inspiration. His light will never fade away, it will live in each line, each stroke and in the memory of all who knew and admired his works," the message of condolences reads.
Kazakhstan and China hold cultural exchange fair in Almaty
Almaty to host exhibition of masterpieces of National Museum of China
Kazakhstan to launch direct flights from Astana to Milan
I believe this is the right moment to consider the corridor as a strong alternative for moving goods from China to Europe - with Kazakhstan playing a central role," said Talgat Lastayev.
We’re looking at about $50 billion in investments across various transport sectors. We’re actively engaging Italian companies, encouraging them to bring their expertise, high standards, and advanced technologies. At the same time, we’re working to create a strong investment climate - through the Astana International Financial Centre and the development of special economic zones," Lastayev added.
We will do everything possible to strengthen the bond between our countries, boost tourism, and improve economic cooperation," he added.
From Shymbulak to Oi-Qaragai: Almaty to create single tourist space
The central mountain cluster of Almaty includes two leading resort areas: Shymbulak and Oi-Qaragai. Both have already proved to be year-round resorts. The implementation of the project enabled to directly connect them with a cable way, cycling and pedestrian routes and electric shuttles. This will let create a single tourist space which will help increase average stay of foreign tourists and their spending," Vincent Tassar said.
One should note the importance of the winter proposal, which is expected to have big economic return - $334 dollars per person, according to the World Tourist Organization. The capacity is expected to rise from the current 6,000 to 24,000 per day in the future," the speaker noted.
Uzbekistan to allow short-term entry for Kazakh nationals using ID cards
WSIS Prizes 2025: Kazakhstan’s IT project ranks among Top 5 global initiatives
Kazakhstan marks Culture and Art Workers’ Day with key milestones
