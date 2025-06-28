Kyrgyzstan to launch Almaty-Issyk Kul flights

Images | Depositphotos

Tell a friend

Kyrgyz Asman Airlines will operate a flight to connect Almaty and Issyk Kul starting from June 27, Kazinform News Agency cites the Kazakh Transport Ministry.





It will perform flights twice a week on Mondays and Fridays.





In addition, Kazakh Fly Arystan will also launch the direct flight en route Almaty - Issyk Kul on Thursdays and Sundays.





Four regular Almaty - Issyk Kul passenger flights a week will be operated this summer season, it said in a statement.





The new flights will contribute to further development of tourism, trade and economic and business cooperation between the two nations.





As earlier reported, China’s China Southern Airlines launched a new international route from Guangzhou to Almaty on June 25.





A month ago, Uzbekistan’s My Freighter (Сentrum Air) launched flights en route Tashkent-Almaty on Mondays and Thursdays.