KZT360mln worth compensation paid to citizens affected during January riots

23.08.2022, 15:04 1551
Up to KZT360mln has been paid in compensation to the citizens whose possessions were damaged during the January riots in Kazakhstan, Kazinform correspondent reports.
 
Damages worth over KZT15mln were paid by suspects at the pre-trial stage and trails.
 
According to Sanzhar Adilov, the chief of the investigation department of the Interior Ministry of Kazakhstan, criminal cases against 35 suspects have been stopped due to reconciliation between the parties.
 
In total, over 4.6 thousand criminal cases have been initiated by police investigators on the Jaunty riots. Proceedings on 971 cases have been completed.
 
Cases against 609 suspects have been taken to courts. 539 persons were convicted following trails, of whom 425 received non-custodial sentences. 104 persons received real terms of imprisonment for various serious and especially serious crimes. 
 
Kazakhstan’s tourism potential presented in Beijing

23.08.2022, 14:29 1626
Digital exhibition "Hologram of the Great Silk Way: Digital Tourism in Kazakhstan – Technologies Expand Opportunities" kicked off in Beijing on Tuesday, Kazinform correspondent reports.
 
Addressing the participants and guests, Minister of Culture and Sport Dauren Abayev said that the goal of the exhibition is to familiarize the Chinese side with tourist routes, culture, traditions and history of Kazakhstan.
 
Ambassador of Kazakhstan to China Shakhrat Nuryshev informed the guests and visitors about Kazakhstan’s tourism potential having stressed that the country offers various types of tourism (ecological, cultural, entertainment and sport tourism).
 
The exhibition is held at the Zhongguancun Innovation Hub in the territory of Beijing’s Shougang Park.
 
Representatives of the Chinese ministries and departments as well as the SCO Secretariat participated in the event.
 
As is known, on August 8, 2022 Kazakhstan introduced unilaterally non-visa regime for the nationals of India, China and Iran.
 
Non-visa regime was also reintroduced for more than 70 countries. Meanwhile, Kazakhstan plans to increase the list of visa-free countries to 100. 
 
Pope Francis to hold Holy Mass in Expo 2017 grounds in Nur-Sultan

23.08.2022, 13:13 1686
Images | twitter.com/pontifex
Pope Francis will hold a Holy Mass in the EXPO International Exhibition Center territory. Admission will be free for all attendees, Kazinform correspondent reports.
 
Official spokesperson of the VII Congress of Leaders of World and Traditional Religions Nazym Zhangazinova says, that the event will be held on September 14, at 04:45pm at Mangilik El, entrance B1 (EXPO International Exhibition Center territory) on a square in front of the Nur Alem pavilion, next to the stele.
 

People are invited to the Holy Mass regardless of their religious or confessional affiliation. Rules of conduct and other detailed information on how to get to the Mass is available on the official website of the Kazakhstan Catholic Church", Nazym Zhangazinova noted.

 

Kazakhstani believers of the Catholic Church should notify the priest of their or nearest parish about their desire to attend the Holy Mass with Pope Francis. Addresses and telephone numbers will be added to the website of the Catholic Church of Kazakhstan", she added.

 
Online registration will be opened on kassir.kz website beginning from September 1.
 
The program of the visit’s first day features a meeting with the President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, as well as a formal speech addressing the diplomatic corps accredited in the country and the civil society.
 
On the second day of the visit, the head of the Roman Catholic Church is expected to participate in the opening and plenary session of the VII Congress of Leaders of World and Traditional Religions and to hold several meetings with other religious leaders.
 
On September 14, Pope Francis will also conduct a Holy Mass for thousands of Roman Catholics, including pilgrims who are expected to visit the Kazakh capital on this occasion.
 
On the visit’s final day, he plans to attend the closing ceremony of the VII Congress of Leaders of World and Traditional Religions with the adoption of its final declaration, and to meet with clergymen, nuns and seminarians of the Roman Catholic Church from Kazakhstan and neighboring countries. 
 
Over 70 Kazakhstanis volunteering at UN

19.08.2022, 13:01 44721
Images | gov.kz
"71 Kazakhstanis, including 42 women, are volunteering in the UN system", Kazakh Information and Social Development Minister Askar Umarov said. He stressed that Kazakh volunteers demonstrated high professionalism and were highly appreciated.
 

The United Nations Volunteers programme is the partner of today’s forum. 71 Kazakhstanis, including 42 women, are volunteering at the UN system. 7 of them work in the various UN structures in Jordan, Kenya, Turkey, and Thailand within the partnership agreement between the Ministry and United Nations Volunteers programme", the Minister told the volunteer forum.

 
As stated there, in 2020 Kazakhstan suggested recognizing volunteering as a powerful and universal instrument for the development of the sustainable development agenda. He expressed confidence that the results of the Central Asian Forum, including the foundation of the Central Asian Hub of Volunteers, will contribute to the development of the volunteering movement at large.
 
As earlier reported, the Kazakh capital is playing a host to the Central Asian Forum of Volunteers. It brings together international experts, NGOs, and volunteering organizations from Kyrgyzstan, Uzbekistan, Tajikistan, Turkmenistan, Azerbaijan, Armenia, Georgia, Russia, and Turkiye.
 
Source: kazinform
 
Kazakhstan hosts I Central Asian Forum of Volunteers

17.08.2022, 18:36 52951
On August 15-19, Kazakhstan hosts I Central Asian Forum of Volunteers, Kazinform correspondent reports.
 
The forum is aimed at supporting the initiative of the Head of State Kassym-Jomart Tokayev to proclaim year 2020 as the International Year of Mobilization of Volunteers, which he announced at the 75th session of the UN General Assembly in 2020.
 
The five-day event brought together the experts in volunteerism from all regions of the country and neighbor states – Kyrgyzstan, Tajikistan, Turkmenistan and Uzbekistan.
 
From August 15 to 17, in Turkistan and Borovoye, the forum participants have been debating the ways of development of volunteerism and how to boost volunteerism in Central Asia.
 
A resolution wil be adopted following the forum, according to Chairman of the Committee for Civil Society of the Ministry of Information and Social Development Madiyar Kozhakhmet.
 

The regional stages of the forum will finish today, and the delegates will gather in Nur-Sultan for a two-day programme. Panel sessions with the participation of prominent SDG (Sustainable Development Goals) experts will be held. On the final day of the event, well-known volunteers of the country and Kyrgyzstan, Tajikistan, Turkmenistan and Uzbekistan will take floor", he added.

 
On the last day of the forum, a session of the UN Volunteers Programme will be held. 
 
Kazakh Defense Minister takes part in International Army Games opening ceremony

16.08.2022, 16:28 56741
Images | gov.kz
Defense Minister of Kazakhstan Ruslan Zhaksylykov paid a working trip to Moscow where he attended the opening ceremony of the International Army Games 2022, Kazinform has learned from the press service of the Defense Ministry.
 
The opening ceremony took place at the Alabino Polygon in the Moscow Region. This year over 70 countries are featured into the military tournament.
 
During the visit Minister Zhaksylykov met with coaching staff and members of the Kazakhstani team who will demonstrate their skills in the Tank Biathlon event.
 
As part of the trip the Kazakh Defense Minister also took part in the work of the X Moscow International Security Conference. 
 
Kazakhstan to extend academic year

15.08.2022, 15:40 63956
The school year will be extended in Kazakhstan this year. The 1st grades will study now 35 weeks, while 2-11 grades will attend classes for 36 weeks, the Enlightenment Ministry said in statement.
 
The autumn vacations will take place between October 31 and November 6, 2022, the winter holidays will start on December 31 to last until January 8, 2023, the spring vacations are scheduled between March 18 and March 26, 2023, and the summer break will last for three months between June 1 and September 1. Thus, the school year will conclude on May 31.
 
Besides, the 1st grades will have more vacations in the winter between February 6 and 12, 2023. 
 
Source: kazinform
 
Kazakh President visits Nuclear Medicine Centre

15.08.2022, 14:22 64066
Images | akorda.kz
Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev visited the Medical Centre of the Department of Presidential Affairs of Kazakhstan to survey its new facilities, the Nuclear Medicine Centre and diagnostic and treatment unit, the Akorda press service reports.
 
The opening of the centre is slated for September. The centre will let detect hard-to-find cancers, cardiac and neurologic disorders, and also create conditions for reducing wait time for patients.
 
The new diagnostics unit boasts a positron emission computer tomograph for high-speed imaging. It will allow scan from 3,000 to 7,000 patients a year. There are no such imaging techniques in Central Asia and CIS.
 
Besides, the Head of State visited a new cardiological diagnostics units. There are seven therapeutic departments for treatment and rehabilitation of patients with complex diseases.
 
In conclusion, Kassym-Jomart Tokayev met with doctors and scientists of the Centre. 
 
Source: kazinform
 
Military servicemen of Kazakhstan win at the start of Army Games 2022

15.08.2022, 13:16 63896
Images | gov.kz
This year, the teams of the Armed Forces of Kazakhstan will compete in seven tournaments of the 2022 International Army Games. They are The Warrior of Peace (Armenia), Sea Cup (Azerbaijan), Tank Biathlon and Elbrus Ring (Russia), Masters of Artillery Fire, Meridian and Tactical Shooter (Kazakhstan), Kazinform reports citing the press service of the Kazakh Ministry of Defense.
 
Navy personnel in Azerbaijan will join the event on August 16. The individual race of the 1st stage of competitions for nine countries’ artillery crews will began on August 15.
 
On the same day, topographic engineers – participants of the Meridian tournament – will compete in Schuchinsk, Akmola region.
 
Army shooters have already completed the first qualification exercise of the Tactical Shooter contest at the Spassk Training Center in Karaganda region. Kazakhstani shooters showed the best result in Qualification exercise. Uzbek team stands second and Chinese team is third.
 
The first tank crew of Kazakhstan confidently beat their rivals from Venezuela, Vietnam and Uzbekistan at Moscow's Alabino military range in Tank Biathlon event.
 
The International Army Games 2022 started in Kazakhstan on August 13. 
 
