20.06.2025, 15:37 20161
Nvidia-powered supercomputer to be installed in Almaty
Images
Kazakhtelecom JSC is set to begin installing a next-generation supercomputer powered by the Nvidia H200 platform at its data center in Almaty in the near future, Kazinform News Agency quotes the company’s CEO, Bagdat Mussin, as saying.
Our Nvidia H200-based supercomputer has already arrived in the country. We’ll begin installation at the Kazakhtelecom data center in Almaty very soon. It should be up and running in about 10 days. No exaggeration - this is a powerhouse: 6.7 million CUDA cores, 1,600 petaflops, and dozens of terabytes of GPU memory," Bagdat Mussin posted on Instagram.
He highlighted the supercomputer will be available to government agencies, national companies, and corporate clients. It will enable a wide range of advanced capabilities, including:
- simulating man-made disasters and risks well before they happen
- forecasting urban traffic patterns years ahead
- helping doctors diagnose diseases faster by analyzing large datasets
- training large language models that understand the Kazakh language, culture, history, and contemporary context
- independently launching AI products without relying on foreign servers.
Kazakhtelecom has become the first official partner of tech giant Nvidia in Central Asia," Bagdat Mussin added.
20.06.2025, 12:43 19931
Kazakhstan’s flagship carrier suspends flights from Atyrau to Dubai
Kazakhstan’s flagship carrier Air Astana temporarily suspends its flights from Atyrau to Dubai beginning from June 28, due to significant increase in flight time, Kazinform News Agency reports.
The airline will continue operating flights to Dubai from Astana and Almaty bypassing the territories of Iran and Iraq.
The passengers of suspended flights will be offered free rebooking for flights from Almaty and Astana to Dubai or other destinations from Atyrau, or full refund for airfare," the airline says.
13.06.2025, 16:30 92291
Air Astana, FlyArystan flights to bypass Iranian and Iraqi airspace
Air Astana and FlyArystan aircraft will reroute to avoid Iranian and Iraqi airspace, Kazinform News Agency reports.
Air Astana group of companies informs passengers of changes to certain scheduled and charter flight routes operated by Air Astana and FlyArystan, due to the closure of Iranian and Iraqi airspace," the airline said in a statement.
Flights to Sharm El Sheikh, Dubai, Doha, Manama, and Medina will be rerouted to bypass the airspace over Iran and Iraq.
The airline is closely monitoring the situation and will promptly inform passengers of any further updates.
We strongly advise passengers to check their flight status, as departure and arrival times may be subject to change," Air Astana emphasized.
13.06.2025, 12:51 91976
Embassy issues advisory for Kazakhstani nationals staying in Israel
Amid escalation of the situation in the Middle East, the Embassy of Kazakhstan in Tel Aviv issued recommendations for all nationals of Kazakhstan staying in Israel, Kazinform News Agency reports.
The Embassy advises to comply with the directives of the Home Front Command and exercise increased security measures, be vigilant and cautious, monitor latest news and stay in contact with the Kazakh Embassy.
The Embassy launched hotline service for the citizens of Kazakhstan:
- +972 (3) 503 78 85 (reception)
- +972 53 635 19 83 (mobile, WhatsApp)
- +972 55 273 38 13 (mobile, WhatsApp)
- +7 700 111 31 96 (WhatsApp).
Earlier it was reported that Israel launched a preemptive strike on Iran on Friday.
05.06.2025, 17:58 181366
Fly Arystan launches seasonal Almaty-Manama flights
Kazakhstan’s Fly Arystan announced on Thursday the launch of seasonal flights en route Almaty-Manama (Bahrain) starting from June 5, 2025, Kazinform News Agency cites the Kazakh Transport Ministry.
The ministry said in its statement that Fly Arystan airline is to operate seasonal flights from Almaty to Manama, Bahrain, starting from June 5, 2025, as part of its efforts to encourage inbound tourism. The flights are to run once a week.
The Kazakh Transport Ministry informed about the continuous work to expand the flight geography and increase flights on the routes established. It said: "The launch of flights to Bahrain will further promote tourist, cultural and trade-economic cooperation between both nations".
04.06.2025, 19:11 186456
Record-breaking magnetic storm hit Earth for 66 hours
Magnetic storms on the Earth lasted for 66 hours, the longest period since 2017, the Solar Astronomy Lab of the Space Research Institute of the Russian Academy of Sciences said, TASS reports.
Geomagnetic indices are back in the green," it said on Telegram. "The past geomagnetic event has continued for 66 hours, becoming the largest series of uninterrupted geomagnetic storms since April 2017."
In April 2017, geomagnetic storms continued for 69 hours.
04.06.2025, 18:13 186181
UN General Assembly proclaims July 11 as World Horse Day
Images
The 79th Session of the United Nations General Assembly discussed and adopted the draft Resolution on "Proclaiming July 11 as World Horse Day," initiated by President of Mongolia Khurelsukh Ukhnaa, on June 3, 2025, Montsame reports.
Co-sponsors of the draft Resolution were the Republic of Austria, the Kingdom of Bahrain, the Federative Republic of Brazil, the Republic of Korea, the People’s Republic of China, the Bolivarian Republic of Venezuela, the State of Qatar, the Kingdom of Lesotho, the Kingdom of Morocco, the Russian Federation, the Portuguese Republic, the Federal Republic of Germany, the Kingdom of Thailand, the Republic of Türkiye, Japan, and five countries in Central Asia.
The draft Resolution provides for "World Horse Day" to be celebrated worldwide for the first time on July 11, 2025.
According to data from the Food and Agriculture Organization of the United Nations, the global population of horses used for riding and draft purposes is currently estimated at 57 million. Horses are utilized not only for riding, transport, equestrian sports, tourism, and recreation, but also contribute significantly to the healthcare and food production sectors. However, in recent years, various factors, including technological advancement, economic diversification, climate and environmental change, and evolving human lifestyles, have led to a decline in the global horse population and a decreased focus on horse breed preservation and equine husbandry.
In light of this, representing the nomadic peoples, who have preserved their equestrian cultures and traditions since ancient times, President of Mongolia Khurelsukh Ukhnaa initiated the draft Resolution at the General Assembly to proclaim July 11 of each year as "World Horse Day." The purpose of this initiative is to raise international awareness, promote the significance of horses, and encourage public engagement in their preservation.
The draft Resolution (document A/79/L.89), adopted by a recorded vote of 169 in favor to 1 against, with no abstentions, invites Member States and other stakeholders to observe the Day every year, through activities aimed at raising awareness about the economic and social importance of the horse and the equine industry.
Introducing the draft Resolution, the representative of Mongolia described the horse as "one of the most important animals in human history" and pointed to its role in transportation, agriculture, farming, and mining, as well as recreational fields such as horse-racing and tourism. But the number of horses, horse breeds, and the horse industry are declining due to changes in lifestyles, technological advancements, economic fluctuations, and environmental factors. Highlighting the sacred place that horses hold in his country’s pastoral nomadic culture, he said that it has one of the largest horse populations in the world. The text aims to encourage concrete actions to support the equine industry and conserve equine cultural heritage.
03.06.2025, 16:14 204041
Famous Kazakh artist Ibragim Kubekov passed away
Renowned Kazakh graphic artist and caricaturist Ibragim Kubekov passed away on June 2. He was 68, Kazinform News Agency reports.
The Ministry of Culture and Information extended its condolences to the artist’s family and friends.
Today we say farewell to our another talented compatriot - artist and caricaturist Ibragim Kubekov. He left us an invaluable legacy - a world filled with meaning and good humour, created by his hands and inspiration. His light will never fade away, it will live in each line, each stroke and in the memory of all who knew and admired his works," the message of condolences reads.
03.06.2025, 11:21 191641
Kazakhstani writer Adolf Artsishevskiy passes away
Kazakhstani writer, poet and journalist Adolf Artsishevskiy has passed away, Kazinform News Agency reports.
The press service of the Kazakh Culture and Information Ministry confirmed the sad news in a statement on Tuesday morning.
Adolf Artsishevskiy was a prominent writer, poet, journalist, translator and public figure, whose talent and works left an indelible mark on culture of Kazakhstan, reads the statement. "His works full of sincerity and love for his country inspired many generations".
Offering its condolences to the family members and close ones, the ministry added that Adolf Artsishevskiy will be always remembered as the master of the word and a man with a big heart.
