Older than dinosaurs: scientists from the Institute of Zoology discovered over a hundred Paleozoic amphibian skeletons 70 km from Almaty
Almaty welcomes up to 1.1 million tourists in January-June 2025
Kazakhstan and Qatar agree on labor migration regulation
- Selection (receiving applications from the Qatari side, informing the public through the Centers for Employment and Migration);
- Hiring of Kazakhstani citizens and determination of their rights when employed in Qatar (conclusion of an employment contract based on a standard agreement).
- The employer is not permitted to make any changes to its provisions.
Karaganda Records Consistently "High" and "Very High" Levels of Air Pollution for Over a Decade - CACF
Over 1,500 Agricultural Fairs to Be Held Across Kazakhstan by the End of the Year
I would like to highlight the ‘Bereke Fest’ campaign, under which 80 retail chains across Kazakhstan provided direct access for agricultural firms to supermarket shelves for the supply of meat and other socially important goods. The retail chains showed social responsibility by setting up dedicated areas for such products. Together with local authorities and businesses, we are now preparing for large-scale fairs and campaigns during the Republic Day holidays," Aizhan Bizhanova emphasized.
Kazakhstan to host filming of fourth "Armour of God" movie starring Jackie Chan
Durov announces opening of AI Lab in Kazakhstan
Kazakhstan to build two NPPs in Almaty region - Satkaliyev
A meeting of the State Commission on the Atomic Industry was held, where a second prospective site for the construction of a nuclear power plant in Kazakhstan was identified. This site is also located in Zhambyl district of the Almaty region. In other words, our second plant will also be built in the south of the country, where there is currently an energy deficit. At present, electricity is supplied to the region through the International North-South Transport Corridor. The new station will ensure reliable and stable energy supply," Kazakh Atomic Energy Agency Almassadam Satkaliyev said at a briefing in the Majilis.
No final decision has been made regarding the Chinese company, CNNC. However, based on the proposals submitted, we consider it as the priority contractor," Satkaliyev noted.
Kazakhstan’s snow leopard population more than doubles
Thanks to our conservation and monitoring efforts, we have managed to increase the population from the critical level of the 1990s to around 189," Vice Minister of Ecology and Natural Resources Nurken Sharbiyev said.
Between 2018 and 2024, 205 Bactrian deer were introduced to the reserve to restore the natural prey base. Over 100 kulans were relocated, and concentration of the population of roe deer and wild boar has been strengthened," Nurken Sharbiyev noted.
