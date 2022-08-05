Over 9,000 ethnic Kazakhs return to historical motherland since Jan 2022

This year, more than half of the repatriates [kandas in Kazakh] came from Uzbekistan – 96.6%. 10.3% came from China, 7.1% – from Turkmenistan, 4.0% – from Mongolia and 8.7% from other countries.
The most attractive regions for the repatriates are Almaty region – 30.8%, Mangistau region – 17.9%, Turkistan region – 9.7% and Zhambyl region – 8.0%.
According to the Ministry, as of August 1, 2022, the share of repatriates of working age has reached 60.5%. 26.2% of the repatriates are under 16 and 13.3% are pensioners.
11.8% of the repatriates of working age have higher education diplomas. 39.8% of the repatriates have vocational secondary education and 46.7% have school leaving certificates. 1.6% of the repatriates do not have any education.
Source: Kazinform
