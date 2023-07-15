Public Council on the activities of the Kazakh MFA focuses on enhancing public scrutiny

Tell a friend

At yesterday's meeting of the Public Council on the activities of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan, the chairmen of the Council's committees reported about the results of their work in the first half of 2023, press service of the Kazakh MFA reports.





In order to strengthen public scrutiny by the Council, it was decided to monitor the Department of Consular Service’s work with citizens abroad. Members of the Council and staff of the Department of Consular Service will develop the public monitoring plan together.





On this occasion, the Director of the Department of Consular Service made a report on the work with our citizens abroad.





The work of the Council's committees was reformed by general vote and it was decided to hold additional elections for three vacant seats on the Public Council.





Council member, Member of Parliament Azat Peruashev, has taken the initiative to instruct the Committee on Foreign Economic Activity to get involved in the recovery of illegally exported assets.





Another member of the Council, renowned scholar Mukhit-Ardager Sydyknazarov, stressed the need for closer cooperation between the Public Council's committees and the relevant departments of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.





The Public Council is interested in productive interaction with the Ministry and will continue to cooperate actively through the work of the Council's committees and the initiatives of its individual members.