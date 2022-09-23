Система Orphus

Senate Speaker comments on possible mass arrival of Russians in Kazakhstan

22.09.2022, 13:49 771
Chairman of the Senate of the Kazakh Parliament Maulen Ashimbayev commented on the issue of possible mass arrival of Russian citizens in Kazakhstan, following the announcement of partial mobilization in the neighboring country yesterday, Kazinform reports.
 
According to Ashimbayev, Kazakhstan will not impose any restrictions, as it is a reciprocal process. Kazakhstanis and Russians may freely cross the border.
 
Applying for a residence permit is another issue, he said.
 

To receive a residence permit in Kazakhstan, a foreigner shall submit a departure sheet and other documents as stipulated in legislation," he noted.

 

Political asylum is quite another issue, which is regulated by international agreements, corresponding documents, approved by the UN. But that’s another story," Maulen Ashimbayev added.

 
 This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.

relevant news

Oscars: Kazakhstan submits ‘Life’ film as entry

15.09.2022, 20:25 12316
Oscars: Kazakhstan submits ‘Life’ film as entry
Images | t.me/Madeniet_zhane_sport_ministrligi
The film ‘Life’ by Emir Baigazin has been chosen as Kazakhstan’s entry for best international feature film academy award, Kazinform reports.
 
The film ‘Life’ premiered in the modern world film section of the prestigious film festival currently underway in Toronto.
 
Next year's Academy Awards will take place March 12
 
 This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.

Unique Kazakh Art Project presented at UN headquarters in New York

15.09.2022, 11:12 12401
Images | gov.kz
The unique World Painting Art Project, which depicts brush strokes from over 2000 people from 190 countries, was proudly presented by the Permanent Mission of Kazakhstan to the United Nations in New York to be viewed by the international community. The art project was presented on the eve of the Seventh Congress of Leaders of World and Traditional Religions, which opened on 14 September in the capital of Kazakhstan.
 
The World Painting will remain on display till 16 September, and give a message of global harmony and solidarity, which converges with the very raison d'etre of the United Nations, the official website of the Kazakh Permanent Mision to the UN reads.
 
His Excellency, Mr. Abdulla Shahid, President of the 76th session of the United Nations General Assembly, was the Guest of Honour, and painted a graphic image of nature, to add to the thousands on the canvas, to depict sustainable development and our harmony with Mother Earth. As a champion of peace and multilateralism, and the highest-ranking statesman in the UN, he aptly represented the United Nations on the canvas. His strokes on this painting will be historic for now the painting closes, and will be on its way to other capitals.
 
His Excellency Abdulla Shahid noted that this outstanding piece of artwork brings people of our planet together for peace, friendship and harmony. "It is a great honor for me to join the thousands of people from more than 190 countries who took part in creating this unique painting," said the President of the 76th session of the UNGA.
 
Magzhan Ilyasov, Permanent Representative of Kazakhstan to the UN, called the opening of the "World Painting" at the UN headquarters on the eve of the 7th Congress of Leaders of World and Traditional Religions symbolic. He emphasized that the message of this project -- peace, mutual understanding and social harmony -- is consonant with the idea of the Congress, which is opening these days in the capital of Kazakhstan.
 
The colourful canvass carries painted symbols and imaginations of celebrities, global actors, esteemed sportsmen, government officials and even simple common people, old and young, including youth and children, from all walks of life. They come from all social classes, races, religions, cultures, belief systems and geography to form a kaleidoscope of the Human Family.
 
As H.E. Magzhan Ilyassov remarked at the exhibitions' opening ceremony that "this painting is most relevant at a time when the world is confronted with chaos, turmoil, hostilities, xenophobia and intolerance". He further added that "while diplomats from 193 Member States deliberate seriously in the halls, chambers and meeting rooms of United Nations on multilateralism, conflict prevention and resolution, and the need for world peace, this project has taught us that art is a great and powerful force for global harmony and building bridges between people".
 
He drew attention to the remarkable feature of the painting, that this canvas is 4 meters x 1.27 meters. "It is amazingly conceived, bearing in mind the globe we live on", he added, since the dimensions of the canvas have been reduced to an equivalent copy of the physical parameters of Planet Earth in circumference and diameter (the Earth has a circumference of 40,075 km and a diameter of 12,742 km)".
 
The project has also been executed as an online video chain, on 2 February 2022, using and passing the paint brush to the next one, thus creating bonds of friendship with people around the world, untainted by discrimination and exclusion. It is not surprising then that the World Painting Art Project set in the Guinness World Record as a unique event. An image of this painting was also delivered to the International Space Station.
 
The painting features distinctive and bright colors, which reflect optimism, hope and courage, that the President of the United Nations General Assembly set as the theme for the 76th session, he was steering.
 
Ambassador Ilyassov concluded the ceremony on an uplifting note, reminding us that we will not be able to put our brush strokes on the canvas, "let our brush strokes be in the form of smile, kind words and good deeds. They can all build a momentum of political and social activism for harmony, equality, inclusion, weaving together our individual strands to make a large tapestry of humankind".
 
The project was first displayed on 28 October 2021 at the World Expo 2020 in Dubai.
 
The authors of the art project are well-known Kazakh civil activists and producers Daut Shaikhislamov and Dana Ormanbayeva.
 
Source: kazinform
 
 This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.

Pope Francis awards Dimash Kudaibergen with medal

15.09.2022, 09:28 12476
Pope Francis awards Dimash Kudaibergen with medal
Images | instagram.com/kudaibergenov.dimash
Pope Francis awarded world-famous Kazakhstani singer Dimash Kudaibergen with a medal. The singer shared this joyful news on his Instagram account, Kazinform reports.
 

Thanks to Pope Francis for the award. It's a huge honor for us," he posted.

 
Recall that Pope Francis arrived in Kazakhstan on September 13 for an official visit at the invitation of President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev. The Head of State greeted the Pontiff at the capital's a irport. Together they held a meeting with the civil community and diplomatic corps accredited in Kazakhstan. On September 14, Pope Francis participated in the opening of the VII Congress of World and Traditional Religions’ Leaders and held a Holy Mass in the Kazakh capital which was attended by more than 7,000 people. 
 
 This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.

Up to 7 thou people attend Pope Francis’ Holy Mass in Kazakh capital

14.09.2022, 17:19 14566
Over 7 thousand people are attending Pope Francis’ Holy Mass held within the EXPO in the Kazakh capital, Nur-Sultan, Kazinform correspondent reports.
 
Pilgrims from the country's north, Russia, Uzbekistan, Kyrgyzstan, Mongolia, Germany, and Austria came to attend the Holy Mass.
 
Earlier it was reported that Pope Francis would hold the Holy Mass within the territory of EXPO at 4:45 am in Nur-Sultan.
 
Pope Francis paid his first visit to Kazakhstan as part of the Congress of Leaders of World and Traditional Religions.
 
On day one of his visit, Pope Francis and Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev held a meeting with representatives of the civil society and diplomatic corps. 
 
 This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.

Two Kazakh films win awards at Kazan Intl Muslim Film Festival

12.09.2022, 14:14 20731
Two Kazakh films win awards at Kazan Intl Muslim Film Festival
Images | kazakhfilmstudios.kz
From September 7 to 14, the capital of Tatarstan hosted the International Muslim Film Festival held with the support of President of the country Rustam Minnikhanov, the Russian Ministry of Culture, and in partnership with the Russia-Islamic World strategic vision group, Kazinform reports citing the press service of Kazakhfilm.
 
The film Tarlan shot jointly by Tatartstan and Kazakhstan won the Festival’s Audience Choice Award. Director of the film Julia Zakharova, General Producer from Kazakhstan Almagul Tleukhanova, and leading actor Bekezhan Mayassarov were invited to the awards ceremony.
 
The Jury's Special Prize was awarded to Kazakhstan for the film Mukagali featuring the life of Kazakh poet and writer Mukagali Makatayev. The prize was handed over to leading actor Aslanbek Zhanbalayev.
 
Over 120 films were presented at the XVIII Kazan International Festival of Muslim Films. More than 10,000 viewers attended the screenings. 165 representatives of Russian, CIS, and non-CIS countries’ film industries participated in the festival. 
 
 This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.

Teaser for Dimash Kudaibergen's new music video released

12.09.2022, 12:09 20816
The Story of One Sky is the title of Dimash Kudaibergen's new music video to be premiered at his fan meeting in Almaty on September 24, Kazinform reports.
 

Dimash Qudaibergen's 12-minute work is dedicated to the unity of people on our planet. We are all divided into races, nations and religions, but we are all children of one planet and live under one sky. Life is of the highest value. No sacred book calls for killing people. We must learn to be friends, to prevent the suffering of millions of children. The future of our planet and the future of people is in our hands, let there be peace in the world. We are children of one Home, one Earth, and one Heaven," a post on the singer’s Instagram account reads. 

 
 
 This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.

59 new Kazakh students going to study in Europe on the EU scholarships

09.09.2022, 11:14 31336
The European Union Delegation organized pre-departure orientation session for 59 Kazakh winners of the Erasmus Mundus Joint Master’s Degree (EMJMD) scholarships this year.
 
They will study variety of topics and innovative cross-disciplinary subjects at the best universities in 13 different European countries. With this group of 59 students the number of EMJMD students from Kazakhstan will get to 335, the Press and information team of the EU Delegation to Kazakhstan reports.
 
On 2 September 2022 the European Union Delegation organized pre-departure orientation session for 59 Kazakh winners of the Erasmus Mundus Joint Master’s Degree (EMJMD) scholarships this year. They will study variety of topics and innovative cross-disciplinary subjects at the best universities in 13 different European countries. With this group of 59 students the number of EMJMD students from Kazakhstan will get to 335.
 

The European Union pays significant attention to the development of the human capital, including education and health, and the youth, which is firmly enshrined in the Enhanced Partnership and Cooperation Agreement between the EU and Kazakhstan. Erasmus+ program is one of the biggest and very appreciated achievement in Europe, and I’m glad that our partner country Kazakhstan can also benefit of it. EU has recently launched regional DARYA (Dialogue and Actions for Resourceful Youth in Central Asia) program to support youth development. Exchanges of students strengthens people-to-people contacts and connectivity between EU and Kazakhstan", – said Kestutis Jankauskas, EU Ambassador in Kazakhstan while welcoming and congratulating the winners.

 
The representatives of Directorate General for Education and Culture in Brussels, a number of EU member state embassies in Kazakhstan as well as several Erasmus+ alumni students spoke about the program and provided the students with practical advice for their stay and studies in the EU.
 
Background information
 
Erasmus is the EU's flagship education and training programme. Started in 1987 it has enabled thousands of students to study and work abroad as well as supported co-operation between higher education institutions across Europe.
 
Erasmus Mundus Joint Master Degrees (EMJMD) form part of Erasmus+, the European Union’s programme to support education, training, youth and sport, running from 2021-2027. EMJMD is a high-quality, integrated programme of study at master level, offered by a consortium of higher education institutions from at least three different countries.
 
This year’s winners were selected out from 15,000 applicants. They will study mathematics, logistics, electronics, physics, lexicography, tourism development and culture, circular economy, nuclear physics, digital communications, engineering, translation and interpreting, medicine, European studies, politics and international affairs, biological and chemical engineering, agriculture, computer science, IT security, pharmaceuticals, climate and sustainability, linguistics, literature, neuroscience, eco-hydrology, and international law.
 
For more information, contact: Aidana Sariyeva, Press and Information Officer, Political, Press and Information Section, EU Delegation to Kazakhstan, e-mail: [email protected]

Source: kazinform
 
 This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.

Kazakhstani native to travel to space after 10 years of training

08.09.2022, 15:45 37361
Kazakhstani native to travel to space after 10 years of training
Images | open sources
Preparations are underway for the launch of the Soyuz MS-22 manned spacecraft carrying the 68th long expedition crew to the International Space Station, Kazinform correspondent reports.
 
On day 2 of the crew’s arrival at Baikonur Cosmodrome, a flag raising ceremony was held with the participation of prime and backup crew members before the lift-off.
 
Russian Sergey Prokopyev, Dmitry Petelin and NASA astronaut Francisco Rubio are in the prime crew of the 68th expedition. Roscosmos astronauts Oleg Kononenko, Nikolai Chub, and NASA astronaut Loral O'Hara make up the backup crew.
 
Flight engineer No.1 Dmitry Petelin is a native of Kostanay city, Kazakhstan.
 
The Soyuz MS-22 manned spacecraft is to take off on September 21, 2022 from the 31st launchpad at Baikonur Cosmodrome.
 
 This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.

Most read