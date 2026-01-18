17.01.2026, 10:20 20321
Severe frost to grip Kazakhstan's east on Jan 17
On January 17, most regions of Kazakhstan will experience precipitation (rain and snow) as atmospheric fronts move across the country. Southern, southeastern, and southwestern parts will see heavy precipitation, Qazinform News Agency learned from Kazhydromet.
An anticyclone will maintain frosty weather with no precipitation in the country’s north, east, and central regions. The met service warns residents about strong winds, icy road conditions, and fog across the country.
Extreme cold forecast:
- Pavlodar region (north, east) and Abai region (north): nighttime temperatures are expected to drop to - 40°C.
- Karaganda region (northeast): -35 to -38°C at night.
- Almaty region (north, mountainous areas) and Zhetysu region (central, mountainous areas): -25 to -27°C at night
- East Kazakhstan region (north, east): severe frosts up to - 45°C overnight
17.01.2026, 18:00 20006
Kazakh emergency services rescue 81 foreign nationals from bus in Kokshetau
Emergency crews in Kokshetau successfully evacuated 81 citizens of Tajikistan after their international bus became stranded in life-threatening sub-zero temperatures, Qazinform News Agency reports.
The Akmola Regional Emergency Department reported that the bus was halted in Kokshetau after dangerously low temperatures created hazardous driving conditions.
There were 81 foreign citizens on board, including 17 children. All passengers are citizens of the Republic of Tajikistan," stated Yersain Koishibayev, the Emergency Department's official spokesperson.
15.01.2026, 15:35 53561
Kazakhstan names universities with supercomputing facilities
Kazakhstan’s Vice Minister of Science and Higher Education Talgat Yeshenkulov has explained which universities in the country currently host supercomputers and who can access them, Qazinform News Agency reports.
Access will be available to virtually all universities. However, at present, our major supercomputers are installed at Al-Farabi Kazakh National University and L.N. Gumilyov Eurasian National University," Yeshenkulov said at a briefing in the Senate of Kazakhstan.
He noted that the supercomputers will be accessible to anyone wishing to conduct research using high-performance computing resources.
The vice minister added that the installation of supercomputers at other universities remains a possibility in the future.
15.01.2026, 11:55 54036
Kazakhstan’s university diplomas to gain broader international recognition
Images | Depositphotos
Kazakh senators have approved the draft law "On ratification of the Asia-Pacific Regional Convention on the Recognition of Qualifications in Higher Education," Qazinform News Agency reports.
Signed on November 26, 2011, in Tokyo, the document is aimed at establishment of cooperation in the field of recognition of higher education qualifications in the Asia-Pacific region, senator Assem Rakhmetova says.
Developed within the framework of UNESCO, the goal of the Convention is to simplify the procedures of recognition of diplomas, academic degrees and other qualifications, ensuring transparency and fairness in their evaluation, as well as expanding academic and professional mobility among the region’s countries.
The participants of the Tokyo Convention are 12 countries, including Afghanistan, Armenia, Australia, China, Fiji, the Vatican, Japan, Mongolia, New Zealand, the Republic of Korea, Russia, and Türkiye.
The ratification of the Tokyo Convention provides for joining the Asia-Pacific Network of National Information Centres of the States Parties to the Tokyo Convention on the Recognition of Qualifications concerning Higher Education in the Asia-Pacific Region.
15.01.2026, 09:12 54366
Kazakhstan’s Air Astana to operate flights bypassing Iran’s airspace
Kazakhstan’s air carrier Air Astana informs of rerouting several scheduled and charter flights following the closure of Iranian airspace, Qazinform News Agency reports.
Flights to Sharm El-Sheikh, Dubai, Doha, and Medina will now be operated via alternative routes, bypassing Iran.
The airline emphasized it is closely monitoring the situation and advised passengers to check the status of their flights, as departure and arrival times may change.
13.01.2026, 10:15 97886
Kazakh Literature Presented at the International Book Fair in New Delhi
Images | gov.kz
Kazakhstan is participating in the "National Book Fair Delhi 2026", one of the largest literary events in Asia, Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan reports.
The organization and coordination of Kazakhstan’s participation in the Fair were carried out by the Embassy of the Republic of Kazakhstan in the Republic of India, with the support of relevant Kazakhstan’s governmental, cultural, and publishing organisations.
Within the framework of the Fair, a National Book Corner of Kazakhstan was presented, showcasing the rich Kazakh literary heritage, works of classical and contemporary Kazakh authors, as well as publications reflecting the country’s historical, cultural, and spiritual values.
Prominent representatives of Kazakhstan’s literary and academic community are taking part in the event, including: Ainur Akhmetova, PhD, literary scholar, Leading Research Fellow at the M.O. Auezov Institute of Literature and Art, Alisher Aituar, writer and playwright, Lecturer at the T. Zhurgenov Kazakh National Academy of Arts, and Sattar Mazhitov, Professor.
The program of events included professional meetings, thematic discussions, interviews and presentations devoted to the development of Kazakh literature.
A special highlight of the Fair was the presentation of Great Kazakh poet Abai Kunanbayev’s "Words of Edification" which translated into Hindi. This initiative represents an important step in promoting Kazakhstan’s philosophical and literary heritage internationally and in strengthening cultural ties between Kazakhstan and India.
During the Fair, Indian readers showed a high level of interest in Kazakh books, culture, and Kazakhstan.
Kazakhstan’s participation in the National Book Fair Delhi 2026 contributing to the promotion of Kazakh literature on the international stage, the development of intercultural diplomacy, and the expansion of cooperation in the fields of publishing, translation, and cultural exchange.
12.01.2026, 20:25 123601
Astana residents urged to take precautions due to adverse weather conditions
Images | Depositphotos
Astana Emergencies Department warns that adverse weather conditions will persist in the city in the coming days and urges residents to take precautions, Qazinform News Agency reports.
Rescuers advise monitoring the storm warnings and refraining from long-distance travel, if possible.
Drivers are urged to observe speed limits and keep a safe distance. Pedestrians should be extremely careful and call 112 immediately in case of an emergency.
On Monday, January 12, the met service issued a storm warning for Astana, due to heavy snowfall and wind gusts reaching 15-20 m/s. Bad weather affected road conditions and the operation of the Astana Airport.
Heavy snow, which had battered the city for several hours, caused traffic jams on major streets.
12.01.2026, 18:32 123921
Kazakhstan's first crematorium to open in Almaty
Images | Depositphotos
Kazakhstan's first crematorium, located in Almaty, is set to begin operations in the coming days, Qazinform News Agency reports, citing the Almaty City Public Health Department.
On January 9, the Ministry of Justice registered an order from the Ministry of National Economy. The document updates standard burial rules and grave maintenance regulations. The adopted changes establish the legal framework for crematorium operations. This move allows conducting cremation procedures on the territory of the Republic of Kazakhstan at the legislative level for the first time," the statement reads.
Officials clarified that the Almaty crematorium will commence operations once the order officially comes into effect. The facility will operate in strict compliance with sanitary and legal requirements.
12.01.2026, 10:45 113176
The University of Mons in Belgium is Interested in Expanding Cooperation with Kazakh Universities
Images | gov.kz
Ambassador of Kazakhstan to Belgium Roman Vassilenko held a meeting with the Rector of the University of Mons, Professor Philippe Dubois. The parties discussed the expansion of cooperation in higher education, academic mobility, and applied scientific research, Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan reports.
Ambassador Vassilenko noted that Kazakhstan is shaping an open academic environment and increasingly attracting foreign universities. Today, the country hosts around 40 foreign and joint universities, as well as double-degree programmes, creating broad opportunities for international mobility of students and researchers.
Kazakhstan is interested in practical forms of cooperation - from academic mobility to applied research and technological interaction. We see interest from Belgian students and professors, and view this dynamic as promising," the Ambassador stressed.
UMONS already cooperates with Kazakhstani universities in the field of academic mobility. Starting in February 2026, five UMONS students will spend a semester at Al-Farabi Kazakh National University, studying languages, culture and participating in inter-university academic programmes. Kazakhstani students, in turn, are currently studying at UMONS at the Faculty of Languages.
Professor Dubois highlighted the university’s interest in broadening cooperation: "We are interested in developing partnerships with Kazakhstani universities not only in exchanges, but also in science. UMONS has international experience in research projects, and we see potential for expanding such cooperation with Kazakhstan."
Following the talks, the Kazakh delegation visited Materia Nova, an applied research and technology transfer centre established within UMONS. The centre specialises in the development of innovative materials, coatings and polymers, as well as in transferring technologies to industry. Materia Nova brings together nearly 100 researchers and cooperates with over 300 external experts, making it one of Europe’s significant research players in the field of materials science.
The parties expressed interest in expanding cooperation in academic mobility and applied research, and discussed the possibility of a visit by UMONS leadership to Kazakhstan to hold focused meetings with universities and scientific institutions.
