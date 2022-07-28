Sugar production meets 42% of domestic demand in Kazakhstan

A concert by the Kazakh State Symphony Orchestra and outstanding Kazakh violinist Aiman Mussakhajayeva took place in the French city of Nancy as part of the "Nancyphonia" Cultural Festival, Kazinform has learned from the press service of the Kazakh Foreign Ministry.

The People's Artist in partnership with Honored Artist of Kazakhstan Dastan Balagumarov performed Mozart's "Sinfonia concertante" for violin and viola and orchestra, and the Italian duo Schiavo - Marchegiani played a rare four-hand piano concerto by Kozheluch. The orchestra was conducted by the famous German conductor Gudni Emilsson.

The performance of the unique international group aroused great interest in Kazakhstan, its art and culture. The demanding French public - residents of Nancy, as well as representatives of the Kazakh diaspora and students shared a lot of positive impressions.

In his speech, Bertrand Masson, deputy mayor of Nancy, welcomed the Kazakh artists and said that the Central Asian region is very interesting and appealing to him. "Nancy is one of the cultural capitals of France, and culture brings our peoples together. I express my gratitude to the Consulate General of the Republic of Kazakhstan in Strasbourg for participation and hope to continue cooperation," said B. Masson.

The organizer of the "Nancyphonia" festival, Hugues Leclere, who has already visited Kazakhstan, emphasized the growing interest of the French in our country and its cultural achievements. "I hope that in the future more and more Kazakh musicians will take part in our festival," suggested H. Leclere.

In his speech, Janibek Bektemissov, Consul of the Consulate General of Kazakhstan in Strasbourg, thanked the organizers and the leadership of Nancy for such a wonderful opportunity to present the culture of Kazakhstan and noted that more and more Kazakh artists present their talents in the French region of the Grand Est. He also invited guests and the leadership of the city to visit Kazakhstan at a convenient time for them.

The Poirel Concert Hall, where the event took place, was built at the end of the nineteenth century and is a jewel of Nancy's historical heritage. It was on the stage of this hall that the eminent violinist and composer Eugиne Ysaяe first performed in 1896, conducting a poem for violin and symphony orchestra by Ernest Chausson.