The Turan Ethno-Folk Ensemble Performed on the San Francisco Stage

The city hosted a remarkable cultural event celebrating the richness of Kazakhstan’s national heritage. Through the powerful sounds of traditional instruments, the audience experienced the spiritual richness and artistic depth of Kazakh culture, Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan reports





The event, organized by the Consulate General of Kazakhstan in San Francisco, brought together representatives of the Mayor’s Office, members of the cultural community, the diplomatic corps, and active members of the Kazakh diaspora. The evening opened with welcoming remarks by Consul General Nazira Nurbayeva and Mark Chandler, Director of International Affairs for the City of San Francisco.





The main goal of the cultural evening was to strengthen friendship and mutual cooperation between Kazakhstan and the United States, while promoting the spiritual traditions of Kazakh culture.





The highlight of the evening was the internationally acclaimed Turan Ethno-Folk Ensemble. Recognized as a distinctive musical brand of the Turkic world, the ensemble warmly introduced American guests to the culture, rich history, and enduring spirit of the Kazakh people.





The ensemble’s tour across the United States was organized with the support of Hugh Hallman, Honorary Consul of Kazakhstan in the State of Arizona. This unforgettable evening, filled with music and emotion, left a lasting impression on all attendees. The ensemble’s concert tour continued in the State of Arizona.