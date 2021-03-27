Three Kazakhstani universities entered TOP-500 world universities

Three Kazakhstani universities were included in the TOP-500 world universities, Kazpravda.kz reports with reference to Finprom.kz.





By the beginning of the 2020-2021 academic year, 125 independent educational institutions and 4 non-independent educational institutions functioned in the country in the field of higher education (branches - author's note). 576.6 thousand students studied in them - 4.6 percent less than a year earlier," - said in the message.





It is noted that at the same time, the number of students who left the country has noticeably increased by 1.9 times, up to 115.2 thousand people. Including 22.5 thousand people - 1.8% more than a year earlier - dropped out due to financial difficulties.





At the beginning of 2021, only 13 Kazakhstani universities participated in the QS World University Rankings.





Of these, only three universities got into the TOP-500: Al-Farabi Kazakh National University, L.N. Gumilyov Eurasian National University and M.O. Auezov South Kazakhstan State University. 7 more universities entered the TOP-1000", - said in the survey.





According to the rating, three universities - Karaganda State University named after Academician E.A. Buketov, Pavlodar State University named after S. Toraigyrov and Kazakh Agro-technical University named after S. S. Seifullin - did not even make it into the top thousand.





At the same time, according to the Atameken National Chamber of Entrepreneurs of the Republic of Kazakhstan, which takes into account such parameters as the percentage of employment and the salary of graduates, most of the universities leading in certain educational programs in the country were not represented at all in the world ranking.





Thus, according to the educational program in the field of agronomy, the North Kazakhstan University named after M. Kozybayev, in the field of architecture - the International Educational Corporation, in the field of general medicine - the Medical University of Karaganda, etc. are leading.













This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.



When citing our content a hyperlink to this Kazakhstan Today website is obligatory.