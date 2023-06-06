Quality of work and untimely commissioning of facilities: Alikhan Smailov responded to construction complaints of KazakhstanQuality of work and untimely commissioning of facilities: Alikhan Smailov responded to construction complaints of Kazakhstan
04.06.2023, 11:29 26491
Tokayev congratulates Kazakhstanis on State Symbols' Day
Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev took to his Twitter to congratulate Kazakhstanis on the Day of State Symbols, Kazinform reports.
Congratulations on the Day of State Symbols! Our Flag, Coat of Arms, and Anthem have deep meaning, and make each of us feel proud and responsible for our country. To honor the State Symbols is the duty of each citizen and patriot!" wrote the Kazakh President on his Twitter account.
Notably, today, June 4, Kazakhstan marks the Day of State Symbols.
05.06.2023, 21:29 3501
Bakhty-Ayagoz new railway to increase cargo turnover between Kazakhstan and China
Images | railways.kz
A new 270 km long railway Bakhty-Ayagoz will be laid in 2024-2025 to expand transport corridors. The railway scheme is being developed jointly with the Government and Kazakhstan Temir Zholy JSC," Abai region Governor Nurlan Urankhayev revealed at today’s briefing.
The authorities have already allotted the land for the railway construction.
The new railway will help increase rail traffic between Kazakhstan and China by up to 20 million tons a year.
Besides, the governor told those present about the safe drinking water provision efforts. 54 projects worth 17 billion tenge will be developed in the region to provide locals with drinking water. 19 water supply network construction projects will be implemented in 2024-2025.
05.06.2023, 17:52 3801
A Brilliant Evening of Tolegen Mukhamejanov’s Music Will Bring Together Prominent Guests
Images | astanaopera.kz
He is called the most successful modern Kazakh composer, and he is equally loved by the older and younger generations of music lovers. His music is so widely performed that it is often confused with folk music. All this is about the Honored Worker of Kazakhstan, laureate of the State Prize of Kazakhstan Tolegen Mukhamejanov. The Maestro’s recital Qus Zholy will be held on June 10 at the Astana Opera with the support of the Astana Akimat, Astana Opera press office reports.
Renowned musical figures - People’s Artists of Kazakhstan Alibek Dnishev, Roza Rymbayeva, Aiman Mussakhajayeva, Nurzhamal Ussenbayeva, Honored Workers of Kazakhstan Azamat Zheltyrguzov, Marzhan Arapbayeva, Zhubanysh Zheksen, Nurlan Onerbayev, Baurzhan Issayev, Alisher Karimov, international competitions laureates Erzhan Kulibaev, Rukhiya Baidukenova, Renat Maltsagov, as well as the "Gentlemen" ensemble and others will take the stage on this significant day.
The artists will perform famous lyrical songs, instrumental compositions and other works written by the Maestro Tolegen Mukhamejanov, accompanied by the Astana Opera Symphony Orchestra, the Presidential Orchestra and the Astana Variety Symphony Orchestra. The Honored Worker of Kazakhstan Abzal Mukhitdin and Darkhan Rakhimgaliyev will be conducting.
Through the compositions that will be performed at the upcoming recital, I will reveal different facets of my soul, including the most intimate ones. Therefore, the works that will be presented, first of all, speak about me as a person," Tolegen Mukhamejanov shared.
The famous composer began writing music at the age of 12, and the first piece of music was a love song. After 63 years, the wealth of his creative work includes symphonies, operas, musical comedies, string quartets, symphonic pieces, vocal cycles, art songs, songs, music for cinema and theatre.
The personality of Tolegen Mukhamejanov is really multifaceted: he realized himself not only in the art of music, but also worked in high positions with great success. He was a deputy akim of the city of Astana, a deputy of the Mazhilis of the Parliament of the Republic of Kazakhstan, and in 2007 was appointed a deputy of the Senate of the Parliament of the Republic of Kazakhstan. At the same time, Tolegen Mukhamejanov always engaged in creative work. In parallel with his state activities, he wrote poems that are read today in all corners of the globe. The basis of his multifaceted talent is a philosophical understanding of life. As a cultural figure, he invariably advocates spiritual values, organically fitting into the context of modern realities.
The opportunity to feel the truly attractive power of the work of the Kazakh composer will be presented on June 10 at 6 pm at the Astana Opera Grand Hall. It is important to note that the grand musical evening will be held as part of the celebration of the 25th anniversary of the capital.
05.06.2023, 16:00 3631
The Ministry of Trade and Integration and Al-Farabi Kazakh National University agreed to implement scientific developments
Images | Ministry of Trade and Integration
Vice-Minister of Trade and Integration Kairat Torebayev and Chairman of the Board - Rector of Al-Farabi Kazakh National University Zhanseit Tuimebayev discussed cooperation in promoting scientific projects that have been commercialized, as well as training specialists in the field of international trade. In the development of the agreements, the parties signed a memorandum of cooperation, press service of the Ministry of Trade and Integration reports.
As explained by Kairat Torebayev, the document provides for joint implementation of innovative projects, exchange of information on the development of non-primary exports, training of small and medium-sized businesses to enter foreign markets.
Al-Farabi Kazakh National University is one of the country's leading universities in the field of science and technology. Our joint efforts will be aimed at promoting innovative products through QazTrade and Kazakhexport tools. This includes participation in trade and economic missions, a program to bring to the largest electronic trading platforms, as well as reimbursement of part of the costs of certification. One of the main priorities of cooperation will be training within the framework of QazTradeAcademy. We will teach both students and startups the rules for entering international markets", - the Vice Minister of Trade and Integration said.
In turn, Zhanseit Tuimebayev presented the scientific infrastructure of the Al-Farabi Kazakh National University and spoke about promising scientific projects prepared within the walls of the university.
Al-Farabi Kazakh National University has more than 100 innovative projects developed by scientists. Now we are working on the commercialization of these scientific projects. The joint initiative will be aimed at further development of the university scientists' developments. The results of university science should benefit the country's economy and society as a whole", - said the rector of the university.
Within the framework of the meeting, representatives of the Ministry of Trade and Integration visited the Research center of Medicinal Plants of the University, the Center for Procedural Innovations and the al-Farabi Library, where scientific projects of university scientists were presented.
According to the head of the educational platform of QazTrade Academy Ainur Amirbekova, one of the main areas of cooperation between QazTrade and the University is training within the framework of QazTrade Academy (www.qaztradeacademy.kz ).
We plan to develop new training programs for small and medium-sized businesses in the field of export and international trade. In addition, we will train specialists in the field of trade and introduce our training programs into the University curriculum. Our active work with universities and innovation centers is aimed at supporting the export of innovations in Kazakhstan. For example, we recently conducted trainings for startups of KBTU innovative projects on the curriculum developed jointly with the International Trade Center within the framework of the "Ready4Trade Central Asia" project. We are also cooperating with Astana Hub to implement our programs and joint training of Astana Hub residents and exporters of Kazakhstan", -Ainur Amirbekova said.
04.06.2023, 13:46 26261
Video in support of Dimash’s composition ‘Omir’ broadcasted in Times Square
Images | Dimashnews.com
On June 3, one of the largest and most famous LED screens in New York’s Times Square launched a video in support of Dimash Qudaibergen’s new music video ‘Omir’ and his upcoming solo concert in Malaysia, cites Dimashnews.com reports.
The broadcast of the three videos was organized by the Kazakh artist’s official fan club Dimash Official Fanclub. During the day the videos will be broadcasted on an LED screen every 20 minutes.
To note, Dimash Qudaibergen’s first solo concert in Kuala Lumpur, the capital of Malaysia, will take place on June 24.
03.06.2023, 14:39 26371
Uzbek low-cost airline My Freighter to run flights to Kazakhstan
Uzbekistan's low-cost air company My Freighter (Centrum Air) is to operate direct regular passenger flights en route Almaty-Tashkent starting June 5, Kazinform cites the press service of the Civil Aviation Committee of the Industry Ministry of Kazakhstan.
The Uzbek air company is to run flights three times a week on Mondays, Wednesdays, and Fridays en route Almaty-Tashkent on A-320 aircraft starting from, June 5, 2023.
The committee noted an increased number of flights between the two countries will further promote trade and economic, tourist and cultural cooperation between the countries, as well as will increase competition and lead to less expensive flights.
02.06.2023, 19:51 26126
A Ginger Cat with Long Whiskers Appeared in the Capital’s Opera House
Images | Astana Opera
The fairytale by the famous French writer Charles Perrault Puss in Boots came to life at the Kulyash Baiseitova Chamber Hall. The music for the beloved story was written in 1913 by the composer César Cui. Thus, an operatic masterpiece for the little ones appeared, which has been pleasing young viewers all over the world for 110 years. The time-tested story was first presented at the Astana Opera on May 30 and June 1, Astana Opera press office reports.
Yerenbak Toikenov, stage director of the production, and his assistant Nikolai Kulikov made the performance very dynamic, using every corner of the stage. They did not move far from the plot, in the fairytale opera, the miller’s youngest son received an inheritance from his father: a cat and a few coins, whereas the older and middle sons got a donkey and a mill. The resourceful Cat asked his new master to buy him boots, and then proceeded to solve all of his problems. Thanks to him, the young man, who until recently was the poor son of a miller, became a marquis, received a luxurious castle and a beautiful princess as his wife.
On different days, Artur Gabdiyev and Nurkanat Tapiyev performed the Cat. The vocalists created very organic character interpretations. Incidentally, it was not the easiest part, because it retained the spirit of a grand opera, with its arias and duets. In addition, the artists did interactive work with the children, giving them the task of answering the King’s question: "Whose fields are these?". Alikhan Zeinolla, Talgat Allabirinov took the stage as the Marquis. At certain points they had to jump and run around the stage like children, while also singing, and they easily took high and low notes. The roles of the Oldest Son of the Miller (Ardak Tolepbergen) and the Middle Son of the Miller (Merei Kadyrkhanov, Khaidar Mustapin) were very worthily presented by young artists.
Valeriy Selivanov skillfully portrayed the King. His low voice and the ability to keep a royal bearing left no doubts that he is a real ruler even for a minute. The audience enjoyed the performance of the Ogre - Zhandarbek Yerkinbayev. His unusual costume, consisting of huge claws, made a great impression on the children. The Honored Worker of Kazakhstan Zhamilya Jarkimbayeva, Yelena Ganzha and Ulpan Aubakirova, fully immersed in childhood, presented the gentle Princess.
The artists of the Astana Opera Children’s Choir were on a par with their adult colleagues. The young singers showed top performance in vocal skills and stage movement. They were truly organic, lively, and their peers in the hall watched them with enchanted expressions. This is the great merit of the head of the children’s choir Altynganym Akhmetova.
The orchestra and choir under the baton of the music director and conductor of the performance Elmar Buribayev quickly mastered the rich material. The music literally poured from the sheet of the score into the hall, conveying the composer’s bright colors and rhythmic energy to the audience. It is worth emphasizing that the new musical version for the opera was arranged by the Astana Opera’s music editor, winner of the Republican competitions Alikhan Idrissov.
I edited the old clavier: previously the overture was written for piano four hands, and I remade it for two hands, and thus greatly simplified the playing. In addition, I created my own introduction to the first scene and orchestrated the entire opera for a chamber orchestra. The music of this fairytale opera is very expressive, and children are happy to figure out each of the heroes of the opera written into it," Alikhan Idrissov said.
The production turned out to be really bright thanks to the mischievous stylization of the old-style costumes of the Princess, the King and the courtiers. The costume designer Dariga Taishikova skillfully put it all together. It seems to be an old picture book, but it was also quite modern. The special atmosphere of both cinema and cartoon was created by modern video projections by Azamat Kuttyguzhin, soft lighting by lighting designer Sergei Kulak, and transforming sets by Malika Tulegenova.
Soft and hard scenery and, of course, a variety of props were used for the production of Puss in Boots. However, since the Kulyash Baiseitova Chamber Hall stage is small and does not allow making cardinal set changes, we used video projections that transferred the audience from one location to another. Thus, children and adults traveled from the miller’s house to the castle of Carabas, from green gardens to wide open fields. And the transforming sets made it possible to "turn" the bed into the throne of the king," set designer Malika Tulegenova said.
The most important assessment of the new production was the reaction of the little viewers. They were so fascinated by the character portrayals and the artists’ live creative work, they even got up from their seats during the performance to be at least a little closer to the stage. It is important to note that the premiere was held with the support of the Ministry of Culture and Sports of the Republic of Kazakhstan. The opera company director Honored Worker of Kazakhstan Azamat Zheltyrguzov, the technical director of the project Victor Carare, the project manager Marzhan Zhakenova worked on the production. The opera house’s creative staff and the entire production team carried out a wonderful project that resonated with the pure and kind hearts of the children.
However, the surprises for the young audience did not end there. A big exhibition of theatrical costumes for children, drawings and handicrafts of pupils of the Astana Opera Theatrical Crafts Studio awaited them in the Kulyash Baiseitova Chamber Hall foyer. And it seemed that the children were in no hurry to go home, as the opera house impressed them and carried them into its boundless world of creativity and high art.
01.06.2023, 12:01 55101
Beloved Melodies of the Kazakh Steppe
Images | astanaopera.kz
In the first month of summer, an engrossing evening of chamber instrumental music by outstanding composers of Kazakhstan will be featured for the audience at the Astana Opera. A rich variety of works by national classical composers and contemporary authors will be performed in the bright concert program Guldengen Dala on June 14 at the Kulyash Baiseitova Chamber Hall, Astana Opera press office reports.
Masterpieces from the golden fund of instrumental music of Kazakhstan will be performed by the Astana Opera’s artists - the principal first violin of the orchestra Bagdat Abilkhanov, violinist Anel Shakirova, violist Olesya Morozova, cellists Kurvanzhan Akhatov, Aidar Kazken, as well as guest soloists - violinists Askar Duissenbayev, Madina Bekmadiyeva, cellist Yermek Kurmanayev and pianist Bekzat Akhmerov. Adlet Azbayev’s performance on the qyl-qobyz will open the evening, and Ruslan Baimurzin’s performance on the dombyra will provide the bright end to the concert. Piano - Zaru Zhazykbayeva.
The famous violinist Bagdat Abilkhanov noted that the Kazakh national music is very distinct, and it includes difficult-to-perform compositions of a diverse manner - virtuoso, melodic and dramatic. The rich program features many works, including the suite Bozaighyr by Yevgeny Brusilovsky, Romance and Aria by Gaziza Zhubanova, Caprice by Yosif Kogan, etc.
First and foremost, I would like to say how important it is for all Kazakhstanis to understand and honor their traditions, to know their native folklore and the rich cultural heritage that our ancestors left us. The masterpieces of national composers are not only very popular among the listeners and performers of our country, but also among foreign music lovers and masters of stage arts," the musician said.
It happens sometimes that when you come on tour abroad, you hear in a foreign country a recording of our native melodies performed by our outstanding artists, and this touches your heart and soul so much that tears involuntarily well up in your eyes. It is at these moments that you begin to truly appreciate where you come from, what you are and what you have done useful for your homeland. I am glad that Kazakh music is listened to and known in all the expanses of the Eurasian continent and beyond. I am sure that gradually more and more people will be familiar with our art. And we, in turn, will try to do everything possible, so that our dear listenersand the entire musical world know how many exciting works for violin, for chamber ensembles were written by composers of Kazakhstan, and how many interesting arrangements were made for solo violin. I must say that we have wonderful viewers who love us very much and do not miss our concerts. Moreover, representatives of both the older and the younger generations attend the concerts, they all listen to the performances with pleasure and show great interest in the work of Kazakh musicians," Bagdat Abilkhanov shares.
In addition to the concert Guldengen Dala, residents and guests of the capital will enjoy a varied repertoire of exciting musical evenings at the Kulyash Baiseitova Chamber Hall in June. Thus, on June 4, Mozart’s flute concertos will be performed in the concert Magic Flute in a nuanced interpretation by the opera house’s principal flute Alexey Kossyrev and the Symphony Orchestra under the baton of conductor Elmar Buribayev.
In the concert In the Twentieth Century Rhythms on June 7, Piazzolla’s masterpieces Las Cuatro Estaciones Porteñas and Histoire du Tango, Stravinsky’s Pulcinella Suite will be offered to the audience’s attention by musicians - the orchestra’s principal first violin Aisulu Abilkhanova, violinists Karina Anikushina and Assem Zhakparova. On this day, Ruslan Baimurzin will conduct the opera house’s Symphony Orchestra.
On June 9, the Gaziza Zhubanova State Quartet under the direction of cellist Yernar Myntayev will perform in the musical evening Aqzhelen.
Vocalists Nazym Sagintai, Artur Gabdiyev, Azat Malik, Zhandarbek Yerkinbayev and pianist Zaru Zhazykbayeva will perform on June 11 at the Romance of an Art Song concert.
On June 18, performances of the opera house’s contrabass players Sabit Dairov (principal contrabass), Anatoliy Yakushkin, Baurzhan Shakayev, Yermek Sarsembayev, Makhambet Zhargakov, Daulet Uderbayev, Nurlan Dvessov and Batyrkhan Khassenov will adorn the concert Vivat, Contrabass! Violinist Shynar Barlykova, cellist Mukhamedzhan Akhatov, clarinetist Almaz Tokpanov, harpist Dilyara Kaldybayeva, qobyz player Almat Saizhanov, guitarist Zhanibek Saparov, pianists Olga Kaminskaya and Meruert Zhekenova will take the stage with them.
At the musical evening Latino Cello on June 22, listeners will make a musical journey to Latin America together with the cellist Botagoz Kaliyeva and the Bueno Music Band.
The program of the month will end with a concert by the laureate of the Astana Piano Passion competition Zhuldyz Yerzhenis, which will take place on June 25. It is important to note that the certificate for performing at the Kulyash Baiseitova Chamber Hall was the opera house’s special prize for the promising young pianist.
01.06.2023, 11:07 53296
Karaganda team wins big at Kazakhstan’s Summer Paralympic Games
Images | Department of Physical Culture and Sports of the Karaganda region
Tell a friend
Karaganda Para-athletes won first place at the VI Summer Paralympic Games of Kazakhstan in the team scoring sweeping 44 gold, 15 silver and 10 bronze medals, Kazinform reports.
The games were held between May 11 and 30 in Almaty, Astana, and Aktobe cities. More than 1,000 sportsmen from 20 regions of Kazakhstan competed in 10 medal events.
66 athletes represented Karaganda region at large. The most medals they won were in swimming, field and track.
The Paralympic Games of Kazakhstan is a qualifier for the Paralympic Games in Paris in 2024.
