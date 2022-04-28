Tokayev: purpose of constitutional reform is to lay a solid foundation for further political modernization of Kazakhstan

Images | Kazpravda.kz
A little more than a month ago, in the Address to the people, I presented a large-scale program of political reforms. It was actively discussed in society and comprehensively analyzed by experts, including on the site of the Amanat party. In general, the program received wide support among citizens, as a completely worthy response to the social demand that has been brewing for years. Therefore, on my instructions, work began without delay on the preparation of a draft amendment to the Constitution. It is clear that without changes to the basic law, the effective implementation of the planned large-scale reforms is impossible," the President said.
Tokayev noted that the goal of the constitutional reform is to lay a solid foundation for further political modernization of the country.
Last week, the draft amendments were sent to the Constitutional Council. The proposals of the working group were taken as a basis. Its adoption will allow building a qualitatively new model for the formation and functioning of the state institutions of the new Kazakhstan," the Head of State concluded.
