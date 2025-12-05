This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
Tourism Potential of Kazakhstan Presented in Jakarta
relevant news
Tourism and Partnership: Kazakhstan Showcased its Potential in Finland
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
Presentation of the "Travel Kazakhstan" Guidebook Held in Seoul
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
2 billion trees to be planted in Kazakhstan by 2027
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
Kazakhstani Film "Ray of Hope" Screened at UNESCO Short Film Festival on International Day of Persons with Disabilities
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
Kazakhstan in Focus: Media and Expert Cooperation with Germany
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
Flu cases on the rise in Kazakhstan’s Kostanay region
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
Kazakh Compatriots Come Together in Budapest
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
The Symphony "Astana" was Successfully Presented in Vietn
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
ИНТЕРНЕТ ТЕЛЕВИДЕНИЕ
KAZAKHSTAN TODAY LIVE
Most viewed
05.12.2025, 08:12Kazakh Foreign Minister Holds Bilateral Meetings on Margins of OSCE Ministerial Council 05.12.2025, 11:01521Meeting of Foreign Ministers of Central Asia and Northern Europe Countries Held in Vienna 05.12.2025, 12:11361Minister of Foreign Affairs of Kazakhstan Holds Bilateral Meetings with OSCE Leadership 05.12.2025, 07:40106Kazakhstan Advocates for Strengthening Dialogue and Adhering to the OSCE’s Fundamental Principles 05.12.2025, 17:1046Kazakhstan and Austria Explore New Areas of Industrial Cooperation 28.11.2025, 19:37121816Tokayev Holds Talks with Vice President of Switzerland 28.11.2025, 20:5597291Al-Farabi's Book was Presented in Ha Noi 28.11.2025, 19:2490596Republic of Kazakhstan and Slovenia Intend to Develop Inter-Parliamentary Cooperation 29.11.2025, 14:3088666The Potential of Social Workers in Advancing Human Rights Discussed at the Kazakh Foreign Ministry 29.11.2025, 17:3488661The 15th Annual Meeting of Deputy Foreign Ministers of the Central Asian States Held in Almaty 10.11.2025, 09:11301266Paper Cups and Tea Bags Found to Contain Microplastics - Study 06.11.2025, 18:14300296Scientists Forecast a Powerful Geomagnetic Storm for Tomorrow 12.11.2025, 20:14290736Earth hit by biggest solar storm of 2025 05.11.2025, 18:06289276Amur tigers to arrive in Kazakhstan in 2026 13.11.2025, 07:11276946Kazakhstan to form national agency to manage radioactive waste