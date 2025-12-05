Tourism Potential of Kazakhstan Presented in Jakarta

Tell a friend

The Embassy of Kazakhstan in Indonesia, in partnership with the Association of the Indonesian Tours & Travel Agencies (ASITA), hosted a roundtable in Jakarta titled "Tourism Opportunities of Kazakhstan". The event aimed to expand bilateral cooperation in the tourism sector and attract more Indonesian travelers to Kazakhstan, Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan reports





The roundtable brought together representatives from over 40 Indonesian travel companies, international airlines, and business circles. The Ambassador of Kazakhstan, Serzhan Abdykarimov, made a detailed presentation of the country’s tourism potential, emphasizing its unique regional features and sightseeings.





The Ambassador also underscored the 30-day visa-free regime currently available to Indonesian citizens and invited travel agencies to intensify joint efforts to significantly increase two-way tourist flows, strengthen business cooperation, and foster long-term people-to-people connections between the two friendly nations. It was also noted that foreign investors contributing at least USD 300,000 to Kazakhstan’s economy are eligible for a Golden Visa and a 10-year residence permit.





ASITA leadership and Indonesian travel companies expressed strong interest and willingness to further expand mutually beneficial tourist and people-to-people ties with Kazakhstan, as well as to strengthen business partnerships between two countries.





During the roundtable, participants were shown videos about Kazakhstan’s rich tourism potential and a photo exhibition featuring the country’s most beautiful natural landscapes. Guests also tried traditional Kazakh cuisine and received informational and touristic brochures about the country.