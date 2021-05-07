UNFPA: Kazakhstan is at population aging early stage

picture: inbusiness.kz

Kazakhstan is at a relatively early stage of demographic aging of the population, according to the new study by the United Nations Population Fund (UNFPA).





The study was carried out with support of the National Commission for Women Affairs and Family and Demographic Policy under the President of the Republic of Kazakhstan, technical support from the UNFPA commissioned by the Ministry of Labor and Social Protection of Kazakhstan.





The study (also in the light of Covid-19) showed that Kazakhstan is currently at a relatively early stage of demographic aging of the population. By 2050, the number of people aged 65 and over will almost double compared to 2019 (from 1.4 up to 3.4 million people), and their share in the total population of the country will increase from 7.5% in 2019 to more than 14% in 2050," the study says.





It is noted that in the course of the study, 2000 respondents were interviewed at the age of 55 and older, 20 experts - representatives of state bodies and civil society, and for the first time in Kazakhstan, the Active Aging Index (IAD) was applied for the calculation. In addition, UNFPA analyzed successful international policies on dignified, healthy and active aging that are applicable to Kazakhstan.





In the IAD, Kazakhstan is in 9th place out of 30 countries. Its closest neighbors are France and Estonia. The IAD of Kazakhstan is less than the IAD of the leader of the rating - Sweden - by 8.8 sub-points and above the average IAD of 28 EU countries by 2.6 pp. For comparison, Russia is in 28th place in this rating, its IAD is 8.8-8.9 pp less than the IAD of Kazakhstan.





It is also concluded that, despite the improvement in the financial situation of older people in comparison with 2008, a number of problems remain. For example, almost every 5th elderly Kazakhstani is in a difficult financial situation. The share of respondents who believe that medical services should be more accessible increased from 35% in 2008 to 48% in 2020. In 2008, 45% of older people said that there is violence against older people in society, whereas in 2020 this percentage increased to 61%.





It is also reported that on May 5, in an online format, with the support of the National Commission for Women and Family and Demographic Policy under the President of Kazakhstan, a round table was held to discuss the research findings on the situation and needs of older people in Kazakhstan, as well as the Active Longevity Index.





Opening the meeting, deputy head of the National Commission E.I. Tarasenko noted: "The emerging demographic situation sets new tasks and goals for the state and society, aimed not only at meeting basic needs citizens of the older generation to maintain living conditions, but also to create conditions for their active participation in the political, economic and social spheres".





The meeting ended with practical recommendations, including the need to integrate into relevant national strategies, programs and plans the information and communication activities necessary to promote the role that older persons can and should play as an invaluable resource for their families and society in the whole.













