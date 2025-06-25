Akmaral Yerekesheva brings Kazakhstan 2nd gold at Rhythmic Gymnastics Junior World Championships

Tell a friend

The final stage of the World Aquatics Artistic Swimming World Cup wrapped up in Xi’an. The season’s closing event featured some of the world’s top athletes, including members of Kazakhstan’s national team, Kazinform News Agency cites the National Olympic Committee of the Republic of Kazakhstan.





The Chinese team delivered a dominant performance on home soil, capturing most of the gold medals. Placements at this stage were especially significant, as they played a crucial role in shaping the final overall standings of the World Cup.





Results from all previous stages were counted, with the World Cup season featuring four events in total. Throughout the series, Team Kazakhstan delivered solid performances, which ultimately secured them a place among the competition’s top contenders.





Kazakhstan earned the bronze medal in the group events, based on their combined scores across all disciplines. The medal-winning squad included Nargiza Bolatova, Viktor Druzin, Aigerim Kurmangaliyeva, Ksenia Makarova, Arina Myasnikova, Anna Pavletsova, Zhaklin Yakimova, Zhaniya Zhiengazy, Yasmin Tuyakova, and Valeriya Stolbunova.





Kazakhstan’s women’s duet secured second place. Yasmin Tuyakova and Arina Pushkina performed the technical routine, while Tuyakova joined Dayana Jamanchalova for the free routine.





The mixed duet also wrapped up the World Cup on a high note. Viktoria Stolbunova and Artur Maidanov took third overall, showcasing Kazakhstan’s athletes’ strong competitive level. In the men’s solo, Viktor Druzin missed the podium, finishing fourth.





Notably, this season our athletes earned multiple medals at World Cup stages. In February, Viktor Druzin took gold in Paris, France, while Eduard Kim secured silver. Later, in Hurghada, Egypt, Eduard Kim finished third at the event.





Additionally, based on last year’s results, Viktor Druzin was nominated for the World Aquatics "Athlete of the Year" award.





Artistic swimming is steadily progressing in Kazakhstan, as shown by the promising results of our athletes. Their strong performances on the international stage demonstrate that Kazakhstani swimmers not only compete with the world’s top programs but are also closing in on the global elite in several disciplines.